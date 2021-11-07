Northern schools sweep 5A, 4A and 2A/1A cross country titles

Northern schools won all six of the Class 5A, 4A and 2A/1A state cross country championships. Foothill’s Nathan Carlin and Moapa Valley’s Cyrus Hatch won individual races.

(Thinkstock)

All of the Class 5A, 3A and 2A/1A state cross country team state championships were won by northern schools Saturday at the Shadow Mountain Sports Complex in Sparks.

Reno (5A), Spring Creek (3A) and North Tahoe (2A/1A) claimed the boys titles, while the girls crowns went to Galena (5A), Spring Creek (3A) and Incline (2A/1A).

The closest a Southern Nevada team came to winning a championship was in 3A boys, where Moapa Valley actually finished with the same score (48) as Spring Creek. But Spring Creek’s sixth-place finisher came in 20th to Moapa Valley’s 24th, giving it the tiebreaker edge.

The Moapa Valley girls also finished second, as did the Faith Lutheran boys and Shadow Ridge girls in 5A. The Centennial boys were third in 5A, while the Sky Pointe boys were third in 3A. Coronado’s girls were third in 5A.

Foothill’s Nathan Carlin took home the individual 5A boys championship with a time of 16:29 to outrun the field by 17 seconds. Centennial’s Adrian Kotero finished third in 5A boys in 17:02.

Moapa Valley’s Cyrus Hatch won the 3A boys race in 17:37, while his teammate Marcus Shambaugh came in third in 17:52.

Bishop Gorman’s Sophie Kellogg was second in the 5A girls race in 19:48, only two seconds behind Galena’s Eleanor Raker. Foothill’s Soleil Fullmer was fifth in the 5A girls in 20:08.

Moapa Valley Emma Humes led a Southern Nevada 2-3-4 girls 3A finish. Humes was second in 20:35, Boulder City’s Mary Henderson was third in 20:36 and Virgin Valley’s Kelly Denninghoff was fourth in 21:16. Pahranagat Valley’s Jersey Tsosie was second in the 2A/1A girls race in 22:34, while Laughlin’s Leslie Quintero was fifth in 22:55.