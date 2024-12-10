Faith Lutheran football coach, former UNLV coach retires

Mike Sanford Sr., Faith Lutheran’s football coach, announced his retirement Monday. He was also the former coach at UNLV.

Faith Lutheran football coach Mike Sanford Sr. announced his retirement Monday afternoon.

Sanford, whose team went 11-1 this season to finish as the 5A Division II state runner-up, informed his players in an after-school meeting he would not be returning.

“They knew something was up because there was a meeting,” said Sanford, who was also UNLV’s coach from 2005-09. “I think some of them suspected it. They were very gracious. It was a mixture of congratulations and sadness.”

Sanford, who played quarterback at USC from 1973-1976, accomplished a lot in his career. He was an assistant at Army, Long Beach State, Purdue, USC, Notre Dame, Stanford, Utah, Louisville, Utah State and Western Kentucky. He also coached Indiana State from 2013-16.

Sanford, 69, finished his college coaching career with a 34-73 record, including a 16-43 mark in five seasons at UNLV. He was 28-16 in high school.

“I have no idea what I’m going to do now,” said Sanford, who also was the wide receivers coach for the San Diego Chargers from 1999-2001. “My wife and I have six grandkids. They’re involved in sporting events and that kind of thing, and I haven’t been able to do any of that.”

Sanford coached for 48 years and said he has no plans to return. The Crusaders fell 35-14 to Bishop Manogue in the 5A Division II state championship game in his final game Nov. 23.

“I think I’m done with this chapter in my life,” Sanford said.”I’ve had an awesome time, and it’s been really cool to coach at so many levels. I could have retired earlier, but I got the chance to work with these great young people at Faith Lutheran and leave a positive impact.”

Sanford’s son, Mike Sanford Jr., also has an extensive resume. Mike Sanford Jr. has been an assistant at programs like Stanford, Boise State, Notre Dame, Minnesota and Colorado and was Western Kentucky’s coach from 2017-18.

