50°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Faith Lutheran QB Odom commits to play for father at UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2023 - 7:03 pm
 
Faith Lutheran quarterback Garyt Odom (3) runs with his kept ball during the first half of a hi ...
Faith Lutheran quarterback Garyt Odom (3) runs with his kept ball during the first half of a high school football game against Palo Verde at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran quarterback Garyt Odom (3) scores a touchdown while Desert Pines can’t st ...
Faith Lutheran quarterback Garyt Odom (3) scores a touchdown while Desert Pines can’t stop him during the second half of a high school football game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Faith Lutheran quarterback Garyt Odom (3) smiles at his coach’s post-game talk after his ...
Faith Lutheran quarterback Garyt Odom (3) smiles at his coach’s post-game talk after his team won a high school football game in overtime against Basic at Basic Academy of International Studies on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran quarterback Garyt Odom announced his commitment Wednesday to play college football at UNLV under his father, coach Barry Odom.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 170-pound Garyt Odom just concluded his junior season, helping the Crusaders reach the Class 5A Division II state championship game. The three-star prospect, according to 247Sports.com, split playing time most of the season with fellow junior quarterback Alex Rogers.

Odom, a true dual-threat quarterback, rushed for 643 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 523 passing yards and seven touchdown passes in 11 games. He didn’t play the final two games, including a 40-21 loss to Bishop Manogue in the state title game, because of a leg injury.

In Faith Lutheran’s 24-21 season-opening win over Palo Verde on Aug. 18, Odom ran for a score and threw a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Odom had three touchdowns, two rushing and one passing, in the Crusaders’ 44-6 win over Las Vegas High in their playoff opener on Oct. 26.

According to 247Sports, Odom held offers from Power Five programs Arkansas, Louisville, Nebraska and Texas A&M.

Barry Odom has led UNLV to a 9-3 record in his first season, and the Rebels host Boise State in the Mountain West championship game Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
2
Boys basketball preview: ‘A lot of parity’ after eventful offseason
Boys basketball preview: ‘A lot of parity’ after eventful offseason
3
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
4
3 takeaways from prep football: New format leads to new champs
3 takeaways from prep football: New format leads to new champs
5
Girls basketball preview: Centennial starts season down 3 starters
Girls basketball preview: Centennial starts season down 3 starters
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
2-QB system leads Faith Lutheran to 5A Division II title game
2-QB system leads Faith Lutheran to 5A Division II title game
Faith Lutheran falls in 5A Division II title game — PHOTOS
Faith Lutheran falls in 5A Division II title game — PHOTOS
Faith Lutheran powers past Green Valley into state title game — PHOTOS
Faith Lutheran powers past Green Valley into state title game — PHOTOS
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Faith Lutheran’s Cale Breslin
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Faith Lutheran’s Cale Breslin
UNLV trounces Lobos, clinches 1st winning season since 2013 — PHOTOS
UNLV trounces Lobos, clinches 1st winning season since 2013 — PHOTOS
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Legacy’s Aidan Crawford
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Legacy’s Aidan Crawford