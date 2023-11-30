Faith Lutheran QB Odom commits to play for father at UNLV

Faith Lutheran junior quarterback Garyt Odom announced Wednesday that he has committed to play in college for his father, UNLV coach Barry Odom.

Faith Lutheran quarterback Garyt Odom (3) runs with his kept ball during the first half of a high school football game against Palo Verde at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran quarterback Garyt Odom (3) scores a touchdown while Desert Pines can’t stop him during the second half of a high school football game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran quarterback Garyt Odom (3) smiles at his coach’s post-game talk after his team won a high school football game in overtime against Basic at Basic Academy of International Studies on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The 6-foot-1-inch, 170-pound Garyt Odom just concluded his junior season, helping the Crusaders reach the Class 5A Division II state championship game. The three-star prospect, according to 247Sports.com, split playing time most of the season with fellow junior quarterback Alex Rogers.

Odom, a true dual-threat quarterback, rushed for 643 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 523 passing yards and seven touchdown passes in 11 games. He didn’t play the final two games, including a 40-21 loss to Bishop Manogue in the state title game, because of a leg injury.

In Faith Lutheran’s 24-21 season-opening win over Palo Verde on Aug. 18, Odom ran for a score and threw a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Odom had three touchdowns, two rushing and one passing, in the Crusaders’ 44-6 win over Las Vegas High in their playoff opener on Oct. 26.

According to 247Sports, Odom held offers from Power Five programs Arkansas, Louisville, Nebraska and Texas A&M.

Barry Odom has led UNLV to a 9-3 record in his first season, and the Rebels host Boise State in the Mountain West championship game Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

