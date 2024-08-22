Faith Lutheran wins individual, team girls 5A golf match — PHOTOS
Faith Lutheran won the individual and team event at a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match Wednesday at The Revere Golf Club. Here are photos from the event.
Faith Lutheran’s Maddie Perez won a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match with a score of 7-under 65 at The Revere Club in Henderson on Wednesday.
Coronado teammates Berlin Biddinger (2-under 70) and Grace Oh (even-par 72) finished second and third.
Faith Lutheran won the team tournament at 18-over 306. Coronado finished second at 33-over 321.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.