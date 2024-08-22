92°F
Faith Lutheran wins individual, team girls 5A golf match — PHOTOS

Faith Lutheran’s Maddie Perez watches her ball drive down the fairway during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran’s Maddie Perez drives her ball down to hole 11 during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran’s Lisa Harding watches her ball during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Justice Pantelas-Hemmers reacts after hitting a rock instead of her ball during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde’s Victoria Cornejo begins hole 11 during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Justice Pantelas-Hemmers begins hole 11 during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran’s Scarlett Schneider drives her ball during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran’s Scarlett Schneider prepares to putt the ball during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran’s Scarlett Schneider attempts to chip onto the green from the bunker during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Emma Kirschner chips her ball onto the green during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial’s Mia Meyers putts the ball during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde’s Gia Polonia competes during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde’s Gia Polonia competes during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial’s Mia Meyers uses a rangefinder during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial’s Riley Simmons lines up her shot during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Alexa Hart, left, and Head Coach Rusty Anderson, right, discuss the next shot during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Grace Oh competes during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Mikayla Weinberger competes during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde’s Sage Parry competes during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Portlynn Stacey competes during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Portlynn Stacey reacts after barely missing the hole during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Portlynn Stacey putts the ball during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial’s Riley Simmons lines up her shot during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Portlynn Stacey competes during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Alexa Hart, left, and Centennial’s Riley Simmons, center, watches Palo Verde’s Ava Patag compete during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Alexa Hart, left, and Centennial’s Riley Simmons, center, watches Palo Verde’s Ava Patag compete during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Mikayla Weinberger chips her ball toward the green during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran’s Macy Garth lines up her putt during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran’s Macy Garth uses a rangefinder during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde’s Sage Parry reacts after driving her ball during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Mikayla Weinberger drives her ball down the fairway during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Alexa Hart watches her ball drive down the fairway during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Mikayla Weinberger lines up her shot during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran’s Macy Garth watches her ball drive down the fairway during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Grace Oh watches her ball drive down the fairway during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Grace Oh lines up her shot during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde’s Brenna Bolinger lines up her putt during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Emma Kirschner reacts as her ball turns away from the hole during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Emma Kirschner lines up her putt during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran’s Alisi Johnston chips her ball toward the green during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Claire Ackerman reacts as her ball veers away from the hole during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Claire Ackerman lines up her putt during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial’s Mia Meyers putts her ball during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde’s Gia Polonia putts her ball during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial’s Mia Meyers chips her ball toward the green during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Layla Prosser watches her ball drive down the fairway during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Layla Prosser drives her ball during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde’s Victoria Cornejo drives the ball during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Justice Pantelas-Hemmers drives the ball during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Justice Pantelas-Hemmers looks at her club during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial’s Isabel Kline drives the ball during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran’s Lisa Harding watches her ball drive down the fairway during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran’s Lisa Harding lines up her shot during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde’s Hannah Berry watches her ball during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial’s Jessica Knaub drives her ball during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde’s Hannah Berry, left, fist-bumps Head Coach Kelly Glass, right, after driving the ball during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran’s Scarlett Schneider looks at her club before teeing off during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Emma Kirschner lines up her drive during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Emma Kirschner, left, looks down the course with Head Coach Blake Parke, right, during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Members of group five show the design of their golfballs before teeing off during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran’s Paviah Mardirossian walks toward her ball during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial’s Mia Meyers begins to walk to her ball during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran’s Paviah Mardirossian watches her ball drive down the fairway during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran’s Paviah Mardirossian tees off during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial’s Mia Meyers watches her ball drive down the fairway during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial’s Mia Meyers drives her ball during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Claire Ackerman watches her ball drive down the fairway during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palo Verde’s Ava Patag watches her ball drive down the fairway during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Faith Lutheran’s Maddie Perez won a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match with a score of 7-under 65 at The Revere Club in Henderson on Wednesday.

Coronado teammates Berlin Biddinger (2-under 70) and Grace Oh (even-par 72) finished second and third.

Faith Lutheran won the team tournament at 18-over 306. Coronado finished second at 33-over 321.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

