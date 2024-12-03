52°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Flag Football

Coronado defeats Green Valley in flag football — PHOTOS

Coronado's Lauren Wood runs the ball after intercepting it from Green Valley during a flag foot ...
Coronado's Lauren Wood runs the ball after intercepting it from Green Valley during a flag football game at Coronado High School on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Green Valley's Kyndle Harris (9) runs the ball during a flag football game at Coronado High Sch ...
Green Valley's Kyndle Harris (9) runs the ball during a flag football game at Coronado High School on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Green Valley's Daira Torres (6) throws a pass under pressure from Coronado during a flag footba ...
Green Valley's Daira Torres (6) throws a pass under pressure from Coronado during a flag football game at Coronado High School on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's Maddy Aguilar (2) runs the ball against Green Valley during a flag football game at ...
Coronado's Maddy Aguilar (2) runs the ball against Green Valley during a flag football game at Coronado High School on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's Marylouise Tsunis catches a pass before scoring a touchdown against Green Valley dur ...
Coronado's Marylouise Tsunis catches a pass before scoring a touchdown against Green Valley during a flag football game at Coronado High School on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's Marylouise Tsunis scores a touchdown against Green Valley during a flag football gam ...
Coronado's Marylouise Tsunis scores a touchdown against Green Valley during a flag football game at Coronado High School on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Green Valley's Aundrea Velez (5) runs the ball during a flag football game at Coronado High Sch ...
Green Valley's Aundrea Velez (5) runs the ball during a flag football game at Coronado High School on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's Maddy Aguilar (2) tries to get past Green Valley's Lyla Baxter (7) during a flag foo ...
Coronado's Maddy Aguilar (2) tries to get past Green Valley's Lyla Baxter (7) during a flag football game at Coronado High School on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Green Valley's Lyla Baxter (7) gets stopped by Coronado during a flag football game at Coronado ...
Green Valley's Lyla Baxter (7) gets stopped by Coronado during a flag football game at Coronado High School on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Green Valley's Gracie Rasavong (13) catches an interception during a flag football game at Coro ...
Green Valley's Gracie Rasavong (13) catches an interception during a flag football game at Coronado High School on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's Bailey Goldberg throws a pass while playing Green Valley during a flag football game ...
Coronado's Bailey Goldberg throws a pass while playing Green Valley during a flag football game at Coronado High School on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) runs the ball out of bounds while playing Green Valley during a ...
Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) runs the ball out of bounds while playing Green Valley during a flag football game at Coronado High School on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Green Valley's Piper Carver-Coons (3) scores a touchdown against Coronado during a flag footbal ...
Green Valley's Piper Carver-Coons (3) scores a touchdown against Coronado during a flag football game at Coronado High School on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Green Valley celebrates their touchdown during a flag football game at Coronado High School on ...
Green Valley celebrates their touchdown during a flag football game at Coronado High School on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) runs the ball under pressure from Green Valley's Destany Jauregu ...
Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) runs the ball under pressure from Green Valley's Destany Jauregui (12) during a flag football game at Coronado High School on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Green Valley's Piper Carver-Coons (3) runs the ball during a flag football game at Coronado Hig ...
Green Valley's Piper Carver-Coons (3) runs the ball during a flag football game at Coronado High School on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Green Valley's Daira Torres (6) throws a pass during a flag football game at Coronado High Scho ...
Green Valley's Daira Torres (6) throws a pass during a flag football game at Coronado High School on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's Sykiya Tatum intercepts a pass intended for Green Valley's Natalie Monroy (10) durin ...
Coronado's Sykiya Tatum intercepts a pass intended for Green Valley's Natalie Monroy (10) during a flag football game at Coronado High School on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Green Valley's Gracie Rasavong (13) runs the ball after an interception during a flag football ...
Green Valley's Gracie Rasavong (13) runs the ball after an interception during a flag football game at Coronado High School on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Shadow Ridge's Jaylani Palmer (12) runs the ball while Palo Verde's Samantha Manzo (26) snags h ...
Flag football preview: Shadow Ridge eyes 4-peat in stacked 5A
Coronado’s Maci Joncich (1) runs the ball down the field during a flag football game bet ...
Coronado grad helps US women win flag football world title
Shadow Ridge's Jaylani Palmer (12) runs the ball while Palo Verde's Samantha Manzo (26) snags h ...
2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team announced
Shadow Ridge's Kyla Moore (3) runs the ball up the field during the second half of a Class 5A f ...
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Kyla Moore
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2024 - 8:34 pm
 

Coronado claimed a 7-6 home win over Green Valley in a flag football game Monday.

The Cougars (1-0) won the Class 4A state title last season.

Coronado next plays at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Liberty. Green Valley (0-1) hosts Bishop Gorman at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES