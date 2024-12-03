Coronado defeats Green Valley in flag football — PHOTOS
Coronado claimed a home win over Green Valley in a flag football game Monday. Here are photos from the game.
Coronado claimed a 7-6 home win over Green Valley in a flag football game Monday.
The Cougars (1-0) won the Class 4A state title last season.
Coronado next plays at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Liberty. Green Valley (0-1) hosts Bishop Gorman at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.