Liberty blanks Del Sol in 5A flag football — PHOTOS

Liberty's safety Nai’a Pomaikai (10) runs the ball after an interception against Del Sol during a flag football game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Liberty's Kaylie Phillips (14) runs the ball against Del Sol during a flag football game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Del Sol’s Joselynn Carrington (5) runs the ball between Liberty defenders during a flag football game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Del Sol’s Alyssa Ramirez (15) looks to throw a pass during a flag football game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Liberty's safety Nai’a Pomaikai (10) makes an interception on a pass intended for Del Sol’s Joselynn Carrington, left, during a flag football game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Del Sol’s Joselynn Carrington runs the ball during a flag football game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Liberty's Kilolo Westerlund (4) runs the ball against Del Sol during a flag football game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Del Sol’s Leilani Grayson (9) runs the ball during a flag football game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Liberty's Kaylie Phillips (14) looks to throw a pass during a flag football game against Del Sol at Liberty High School on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Del Sol’s Savannah Oyamot-Bridglal runs the ball during a flag football game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Liberty's Sheaza Lopes (13) runs the ball after catching the pass during a flag football game against Del Sol at Liberty High School on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Del Sol’s Joselynn Carrington runs the ball during a flag football game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Liberty's Kaylie Phillips (14) runs the ball against Del Sol during a flag football game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Liberty's Kilolo Westerlund (4) scores a touchdown against Del Sol during a flag football game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Del Sol’s Joselynn Carrington runs the ball during a flag football game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Liberty's safety Nai’a Pomaikai (10) scores touchdown on an interception against Del Sol during a flag football game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Liberty's Kilolo Westerlund (4) runs the ball against Del Sol during a flag football game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Liberty's Jianna Reyes (12) looks to throw a pass during a flag football game against Del Sol at Liberty High School on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Liberty's Trishelle Tucay (1) runs the ball to score a touchdown against Del Sol during a flag football game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
during a flag football game at Liberty High School on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2024 - 9:11 pm
 

Liberty rolled to a 73-0 home win against Del Sol in a flag football game Thursday night.

Nai’a Pomaikai had two interceptions and added four tackles for Liberty (3-0, 1-0 5A Southern League). Pomaikai returned one of her interceptions 41 yards for a touchdown.

Liberty next faces Foothill at 4 p.m. Friday in a tournament in Mesquite. Del Sol (0-2, 0-1) hosts Las Vegas High at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

