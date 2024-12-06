Liberty blanks Del Sol in 5A flag football — PHOTOS
Liberty rolled to a home win over Del Sol in a flag football game Thursday night. Here are photos from the game.
Liberty rolled to a 73-0 home win against Del Sol in a flag football game Thursday night.
Nai’a Pomaikai had two interceptions and added four tackles for Liberty (3-0, 1-0 5A Southern League). Pomaikai returned one of her interceptions 41 yards for a touchdown.
Liberty next faces Foothill at 4 p.m. Friday in a tournament in Mesquite. Del Sol (0-2, 0-1) hosts Las Vegas High at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.