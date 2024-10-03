Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 8

Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. This week all games are Saturday.

Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. All high school football games this week will played on Saturday because of the Rosh Hashanah holiday. Here are their picks:

Centennial at Clark

Wright: Centennial

Wollard: Clark

Cheyenne at Losee

Wright: Losee

Wollard: Losee

Bonanza at Mojave

Wright: Mojave

Wollard: Mojave

Desert Pines at Arbor View

Wright: Arbor View

Wollard: Arbor View

Coronado at Basic

Wright: Coronado

Wollard: Coronado

Durango at Sunrise Mountain

Wright: Durango

Wollard: Durango

Canyon Springs at Del Sol

Wright: Canyon Springs

Wollard: Canyon Springs

Virgin Valley at Boulder City

Wright: Virgin Valley

Wollard: Virgin Valley

Democracy Prep at Pahrump Valley

Wright: Pahrump Valley

Wollard: Pahrump Valley

Foothill at Bishop Gorman

Wright: Bishop Gorman

Wollard: Bishop Gorman

Shadow Ridge at Legacy

Wright: Legacy

Wollard: Shadow Ridge

Green Valley at Sierra Vista

Wright: Green Valley

Wollard: Green Valley

Palo Verde at Silverado

Wright: Palo Verde

Wollard: Silverado

Cimarron-Memorial at Rancho

Wright: Cimarron-Memorial

Wollard: Cimarron-Memorial

Valley at Chaparral

Wright: Chaparral

Wollard: Chaparral

Eldorado at Spring Valley

Wright: Spring Valley

Wollard: Spring Valley

Las Vegas High at Cactus Shadow (Ariz.)

Wright: Cactus Shadow

Wollard: Cactus Shadow

Mater East at Moapa Valley

Wright: Moapa Valley

Wollard: Moapa Valley

Last week: Wright 15-5; Wollard 17-3

Season: Wright 95-37; Wollard 91-41

