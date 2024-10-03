Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 8
Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. All high school football games this week will played on Saturday because of the Rosh Hashanah holiday. Here are their picks:
Centennial at Clark
Wright: Centennial
Wollard: Clark
Cheyenne at Losee
Wright: Losee
Wollard: Losee
Bonanza at Mojave
Wright: Mojave
Wollard: Mojave
Desert Pines at Arbor View
Wright: Arbor View
Wollard: Arbor View
Coronado at Basic
Wright: Coronado
Wollard: Coronado
Durango at Sunrise Mountain
Wright: Durango
Wollard: Durango
Canyon Springs at Del Sol
Wright: Canyon Springs
Wollard: Canyon Springs
Virgin Valley at Boulder City
Wright: Virgin Valley
Wollard: Virgin Valley
Democracy Prep at Pahrump Valley
Wright: Pahrump Valley
Wollard: Pahrump Valley
Foothill at Bishop Gorman
Wright: Bishop Gorman
Wollard: Bishop Gorman
Shadow Ridge at Legacy
Wright: Legacy
Wollard: Shadow Ridge
Green Valley at Sierra Vista
Wright: Green Valley
Wollard: Green Valley
Palo Verde at Silverado
Wright: Palo Verde
Wollard: Silverado
Cimarron-Memorial at Rancho
Wright: Cimarron-Memorial
Wollard: Cimarron-Memorial
Valley at Chaparral
Wright: Chaparral
Wollard: Chaparral
Eldorado at Spring Valley
Wright: Spring Valley
Wollard: Spring Valley
Las Vegas High at Cactus Shadow (Ariz.)
Wright: Cactus Shadow
Wollard: Cactus Shadow
Mater East at Moapa Valley
Wright: Moapa Valley
Wollard: Moapa Valley
Last week: Wright 15-5; Wollard 17-3
Season: Wright 95-37; Wollard 91-41
