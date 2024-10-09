Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 9

Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. All games are Thursday this week.

Liberty defensive back Seleva’atielu Alofipo (23) celebrates forcing an incomplete pass by Bishop Gorman during a high school football game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. All high school football games will played on Thursday this week because of the Yom Kippur holiday. Here are their picks:

Liberty at Desert Pines

Wright: Liberty

Wollard: Liberty

Bishop Gorman at Arbor View

Wright: Bishop Gorman

Wollard: Bishop Gorman

Legacy at Faith Lutheran

Wright: Faith Lutheran

Wollard: Faith Lutheran

Shadow Ridge at Green Valley

Wright: Green Valley

Wollard: Green Valley

Foothill at Basic

Wright: Foothill

Wollard: Foothill

Coronado at San Clemente (Calif.)

Wright: San Clemente

Wollard: Coronado

Sierra Vista at Palo Verde

Wright: Palo Verde

Wollard: Palo Verde

Desert Oasis at Centennial

Wright: Desert Oasis

Wollard: Desert Oasis

Las Vegas High at Sunrise Mountain

Wright: Las Vegas High

Wollard: Las Vegas High

Chaparral at Canyon Springs

Wright: Canyon Springs

Wollard: Canyon Springs

Cheyenne at Mojave

Wright: Mojave

Wollard: Mojave

Eldorado at Valley

Wright: Eldorado

Wollard: Eldorado

Cadence at Del Sol

Wright: Cadence

Wollard: Cadence

Losee at Rancho

Wright: Losee

Wollard: Losee

Bonanza at Western

Wright: Bonanza

Wollard: Bonanza

SLAM Academy at Virgin Valley

Wright: SLAM Academy

Wollard: SLAM Academy

Moapa Valley at Pahrump Valley

Wright: Moapa Valley

Wollard: Moapa Valley

Boulder City at Democracy Prep

Wright: Boulder City

Wollard: Democracy Prep

Last week: Wright 18-0; Wollard 15-3

Season: Wright 113-37; Wollard 106-44

