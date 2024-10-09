Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 9
Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. All games are Thursday this week.
Review-Journal high school reporters Alex Wright and Jeff Wollard predict the winners of selected football games each week. All high school football games will played on Thursday this week because of the Yom Kippur holiday. Here are their picks:
Liberty at Desert Pines
Wright: Liberty
Wollard: Liberty
Bishop Gorman at Arbor View
Wright: Bishop Gorman
Wollard: Bishop Gorman
Legacy at Faith Lutheran
Wright: Faith Lutheran
Wollard: Faith Lutheran
Shadow Ridge at Green Valley
Wright: Green Valley
Wollard: Green Valley
Foothill at Basic
Wright: Foothill
Wollard: Foothill
Coronado at San Clemente (Calif.)
Wright: San Clemente
Wollard: Coronado
Sierra Vista at Palo Verde
Wright: Palo Verde
Wollard: Palo Verde
Desert Oasis at Centennial
Wright: Desert Oasis
Wollard: Desert Oasis
Las Vegas High at Sunrise Mountain
Wright: Las Vegas High
Wollard: Las Vegas High
Chaparral at Canyon Springs
Wright: Canyon Springs
Wollard: Canyon Springs
Cheyenne at Mojave
Wright: Mojave
Wollard: Mojave
Eldorado at Valley
Wright: Eldorado
Wollard: Eldorado
Cadence at Del Sol
Wright: Cadence
Wollard: Cadence
Losee at Rancho
Wright: Losee
Wollard: Losee
Bonanza at Western
Wright: Bonanza
Wollard: Bonanza
SLAM Academy at Virgin Valley
Wright: SLAM Academy
Wollard: SLAM Academy
Moapa Valley at Pahrump Valley
Wright: Moapa Valley
Wollard: Moapa Valley
Boulder City at Democracy Prep
Wright: Boulder City
Wollard: Democracy Prep
Last week: Wright 18-0; Wollard 15-3
Season: Wright 113-37; Wollard 106-44
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.