47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Football playoff roundup: Coronado, Liberty, Arbor View roll

Coronado quarterback Aiden Krause (10) celebrates with senior JJ Buchanan (6) after throwing a ...
Coronado quarterback Aiden Krause (10) celebrates with senior JJ Buchanan (6) after throwing a touchdown pass during the high school football game against Arbor View at Coronado High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Faith Lutheran senior Jaxon Cope (18) catches a pass for a touchdown during the 5A Division II ...
Faith Lutheran breezes past Green Valley to league final — PHOTOS
Shadow Ridge kickoff returner Hawkin Ledingham (20) evades Legacy defensive end Derric Marshall ...
Shadow Ridge stuns Legacy on late kickoff return — PHOTOS
Coronado outside hitter Julie Beckham (2) saves the ball from hitting the floor during a volley ...
Coronado, Gorman advance to 5A volleyball state title match
Coronado striker Gavin Flickinger (11) scores against Wooster on a penalty kick to set a state ...
Coronado boys set records, cruise to 5A state title match — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2024 - 11:08 pm
 

Aiden Krause threw four touchdown passes Friday to help third-seeded Coronado (7-4) roll to a 51-15 home win over sixth-seeded Desert Pines (2-9) in the Class 5A Division I state quarterfinals.

Scott Holper had two TD receptions to help the Cougars, who play at Arbor View in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 15.

No. 4 Liberty 42, No. 5 Foothill 0: At Liberty, the Patriots (5-6) jumped to a 28-0 first-quarter lead on the way to a win over the Falcons (5-6).

Liberty plays at No. 1 Bishop Gorman in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 15.

No. 2 Arbor View 48, No. 7 Basic 0: At Arbor View, Thaddeus Thatcher had three TD passes as the Aggies (9-1) cruised to a victory over the Wolves (2-9).

Class 5A Division III

No. 1 Centennial 52, No. 5 Clark 14: At Centennial, Khyren Harris scored four TDs, and the Bulldogs (5-5) racked up 541 yards of offense in their victory over the Chargers (5-6) in a 5A Division III Southern League semifinal.

Centennial hosts Desert Oasis in the league title game at 6 p.m. Nov. 15.

No. 3 Desert Oasis 36, No. 2 Las Vegas 28: At Las Vegas, Brycen Rabago rushed for two TDs to help the Diamondbacks (8-3) upset the Wildcats (7-4).

Gavin Winterrowd had 11 tackles and a sack for Desert Oasis.

Class 4A

No. 1 Mojave 32, No. 4 Cheyenne 8: At Mojave, Mark Ames threw for a TD and ran for another to help the Rattlers (10-1) defeat the Desert Shields (5-6) in a 4A Desert League semifinal.

Ra’Jahn Butler and Miguel Reinares also had rushing scores for Mojave, which hosts Losee for the Desert championship at 6 p.m. Nov. 15.

No. 2 Losee 41, No. 3 Cimarron-Memorial 20: At Losee, Kieran Daniel rushed for 121 yards and two TDs as the Lions (10-2) rolled past the Spartans (6-5).

Levi Sessi rushed for 69 yards and two TDs to help Losee, and Anthony Manuel and Phazon Hardwick rushed for a TD apiece.

No. 4 Eldorado 27, No. 1 Spring Valley 7: At Spring Valley, the Firehawks (5-6) scored 14 points in the third quarter to take control on the way to a win over the Grizzlies (7-3) in a 4A Mountain League semifinal.

Eldorado plays at Canyon Springs in the Mountain title game at 6 p.m. Nov. 15.

No. 2 Canyon Springs 40, No. 3 Chaparral 8: At Canyon Springs, Tysean McCraney threw four TD passes to lead the Pioneers (7-5) past the Cowboys (6-5).

Major Pride caught three TD passes, and Bakari Wilson added a TD reception to help Canyon Springs.

Class 3A

No. 1 SLAM Academy 56, No. 4 Pahrump Valley 33: At Foothill, Alaijah Young passed for two TDs and ran for three more to lead the Bulls (7-4) to a victory over the Trojans (6-5) in a 3A Southern League semifinal.

Choy’ce Meloncon rushed for 118 yards and two scores to help SLAM, which advances to the state semifinals against an opponent to be determined.

No. 3 Virgin Valley 13, No. 2 Moapa Valley 6: At Overton, the Bulldogs (9-3) took an early lead and held on for a win over the Pirates (9-2).

Virgin Valley advances to the state semifinals against an opponent to be determined.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES