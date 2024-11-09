Football playoff roundup: Coronado, Liberty, Arbor View roll

Check out the details from Friday’s high school football playoff action, including the top seeds advancing easily in Class 5A Division I.

Coronado quarterback Aiden Krause (10) celebrates with senior JJ Buchanan (6) after throwing a touchdown pass during the high school football game against Arbor View at Coronado High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aiden Krause threw four touchdown passes Friday to help third-seeded Coronado (7-4) roll to a 51-15 home win over sixth-seeded Desert Pines (2-9) in the Class 5A Division I state quarterfinals.

Scott Holper had two TD receptions to help the Cougars, who play at Arbor View in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 15.

■ No. 4 Liberty 42, No. 5 Foothill 0: At Liberty, the Patriots (5-6) jumped to a 28-0 first-quarter lead on the way to a win over the Falcons (5-6).

Liberty plays at No. 1 Bishop Gorman in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Nov. 15.

■ No. 2 Arbor View 48, No. 7 Basic 0: At Arbor View, Thaddeus Thatcher had three TD passes as the Aggies (9-1) cruised to a victory over the Wolves (2-9).

Class 5A Division III

■ No. 1 Centennial 52, No. 5 Clark 14: At Centennial, Khyren Harris scored four TDs, and the Bulldogs (5-5) racked up 541 yards of offense in their victory over the Chargers (5-6) in a 5A Division III Southern League semifinal.

Centennial hosts Desert Oasis in the league title game at 6 p.m. Nov. 15.

■ No. 3 Desert Oasis 36, No. 2 Las Vegas 28: At Las Vegas, Brycen Rabago rushed for two TDs to help the Diamondbacks (8-3) upset the Wildcats (7-4).

Gavin Winterrowd had 11 tackles and a sack for Desert Oasis.

Class 4A

■ No. 1 Mojave 32, No. 4 Cheyenne 8: At Mojave, Mark Ames threw for a TD and ran for another to help the Rattlers (10-1) defeat the Desert Shields (5-6) in a 4A Desert League semifinal.

Ra’Jahn Butler and Miguel Reinares also had rushing scores for Mojave, which hosts Losee for the Desert championship at 6 p.m. Nov. 15.

■ No. 2 Losee 41, No. 3 Cimarron-Memorial 20: At Losee, Kieran Daniel rushed for 121 yards and two TDs as the Lions (10-2) rolled past the Spartans (6-5).

Levi Sessi rushed for 69 yards and two TDs to help Losee, and Anthony Manuel and Phazon Hardwick rushed for a TD apiece.

■ No. 4 Eldorado 27, No. 1 Spring Valley 7: At Spring Valley, the Firehawks (5-6) scored 14 points in the third quarter to take control on the way to a win over the Grizzlies (7-3) in a 4A Mountain League semifinal.

Eldorado plays at Canyon Springs in the Mountain title game at 6 p.m. Nov. 15.

■ No. 2 Canyon Springs 40, No. 3 Chaparral 8: At Canyon Springs, Tysean McCraney threw four TD passes to lead the Pioneers (7-5) past the Cowboys (6-5).

Major Pride caught three TD passes, and Bakari Wilson added a TD reception to help Canyon Springs.

Class 3A

■ No. 1 SLAM Academy 56, No. 4 Pahrump Valley 33: At Foothill, Alaijah Young passed for two TDs and ran for three more to lead the Bulls (7-4) to a victory over the Trojans (6-5) in a 3A Southern League semifinal.

Choy’ce Meloncon rushed for 118 yards and two scores to help SLAM, which advances to the state semifinals against an opponent to be determined.

■ No. 3 Virgin Valley 13, No. 2 Moapa Valley 6: At Overton, the Bulldogs (9-3) took an early lead and held on for a win over the Pirates (9-2).

Virgin Valley advances to the state semifinals against an opponent to be determined.

