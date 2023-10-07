Foothill puts away Green Valley, remains undefeated in league — PHOTOS

Foothill pulled away for a home win over Henderson rival Green Valley on Friday night to remain undefeated in the Class 5A Division II Southern League.

Foothill’s dynamic offense has led the Falcons to many wins this season. But the Falcons’ defense and special teams helped them seal a 34-21 home win over Henderson rival Green Valley on Friday night.

First, with Foothill leading by 14 points early in the fourth quarter, Dallin Bair sacked Green Valley quarterback Jack Thow on fourth down, and Bryan Esele recovered the fumble with the Gators driving.

After Foothill was forced to punt, the Falcons recovered a fumble on the return to give their offense a second chance.

Three plays later, Foothill quarterback Mason Dew connected with Tarrell Mack-Lovely on a 5-yard touchdown pass to help the Falcons (7-1, 4-0 Class 5A Division II Southern League), ranked No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s 5A rankings, pull away from the Gators (2-5, 2-2).

“That was huge. We needed (those plays),” Foothill coach Vernon Brown said. “It was funny because we were almost going to fake the punt, but I changed my mind. But we needed that, and our offense ended up punching it in. We made a lot of mistakes, but we pride ourselves on special teams.”

Dew completed 20 of 31 passes for 278 yards and threw five touchdown passes. Mack-Lovely had 105 receiving yards and two touchdown catches, and Ethan Stubbs caught two touchdown passes for the Falcons.

“Green Valley played a good game, and we just played a little bit better,” Dew said. “We had a couple of mistakes. In rivalry games, it doesn’t matter who’s good or not, it’s always going to be a tough battle on each side of the ball.”

Trailing by six points at halftime, Green Valley quickly struck to start the second half. Thow found Trey Glasper on a 15-yard touchdown pass, and the Gators took a 14-13 lead less than two minutes into the third quarter.

The Falcons didn’t waste any time answering, as Dew found Stubbs in the back of the end zone on a 17-yard touchdown pass to regain the lead. And after the Falcons’ defense forced back-to-back three-and-outs, Dew connected with Mack-Lovely on a 47-yard touchdown throw for a 28-14 lead late in the third quarter.

“I just told our guys to relax and let’s cut down on the penalties and all the chatter and play Foothill football,” Brown said. “We’re known for offense. Let’s play our game. Defense comes along, and everything will take care of itself.”

Dew connected with Devon Wake on a 38-yard touchdown pass on third-and-17 to put Foothill ahead 7-0 midway through the first quarter.

The Falcons’ defense came up with a fumble recovery when Green Valley was driving deep into Falcons’ territory, but their offense couldn’t capitalize.

Travis Kenzevich gave Foothill’s offense another chance in the first half when he came up with an interception in the second quarter. Dew found Stubbs on a 3-yard pass, and the Falcons led 13-0 midway through the second quarter after they missed the extra point.

Thow found Theo Edquilang on a 12-yard touchdown pass with less than a minute to go before halftime. Thow completed 18 of 33 passes for 293 yards and three touchdown passes.

Foothill plays at Faith Lutheran next Friday at 7 p.m. with first place in the 5A Division II Southern League on the line.

“We have to cut down on the penalties and silly mistakes,” Brown said. “You can’t do that against Faith Lutheran.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.