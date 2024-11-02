Friday football roundup: Gorman finishes undefeated league season

Check out the details of Friday’s high school football action, including wins by Bishop Gorman, Liberty and Arbor View in their regular-season finales.

Clark gets revenge on Durango, advances to face Centennial

Bishop Gorman running back Terrance Grant (3) forces his way through a gaggle of players during a high school football game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Maika Eugenio completed 10 of 12 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns Friday to help Bishop Gorman (9-1, 6-0 Class 5A Division I) finish its regular season with a 51-0 road win over Coronado (6-4, 4-2) and the league title.

Terrance Grant carried five times for 94 yards and a TD for the Gaels, who scored on all seven of their possessions. Derek Meadows had three receptions for 136 yards and a score.

Gorman has a bye for the first round of 5A Division I playoff action. Coronado hosts Desert Pines at 6 p.m. Nov. 8.

— Liberty 51, Basic 10: At Basic, Kellen Iwamuro had two TD receptions and Ezra Sanelivi rushed for two scores as the Patriots (4-6, 3-3 5A Division I) rolled to a win over the Wolves (2-8, 1-5).

Elijah Espinoza threw three TD passes to help Liberty, which hosts Foothill at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 to open the postseason. Basic plays at Arbor View at 6 p.m. Nov. 8.

— Arbor View 49, Foothill 21: At Foothill, Thaddeus Thatcher threw five TD passes as the Aggies (8-1, 5-1 5A Division I) took control early on the way to a victory over the Falcons (5-5, 1-5).

5A Division II Southern League quarterfinals

— No. 2 Legacy 28, No. 7 Silverado 6: At Legacy, Zaione Henderson rushed for 130 yards and two TDs to lead the Longhorns (7-4) to a victory over the Skyhawks (0-10).

Dominic Oliver had 75 reception yards and a TD to help Legacy, which hosts a semifinal game against Shadow Ridge at 6 p.m. Nov. 8.

5A Division III Southern League quarterfinals

— No. 3 Desert Oasis 56, No. 6 Sunrise Mountain 6: At Desert Oasis, Vincent Hales threw three TD passes to lead the Diamondbacks (7-3) past the Miners (0-10).

Drew Richmond added two TD receptions, and Eric Johnson returned an interception for a score to help Desert Oasis, which plays a semifinal game at Las Vegas at 6 p.m. Nov. 8.

4A Desert League quarterfinals

— No. 4 Cheyenne 18, No. 5 Western 12: At Cheyenne, the Desert Shields (5-5) edged the Warriors (2-8) for a victory.

Cheyenne plays a semifinal game at top seed Mojave at 6 p.m. Nov. 8.

— No. 2 Losee 61, No. 7 Rancho 0: At Losee, Kieran Daniel rushed for 135 yards and four TDs in the Lions’ rout over the Rams (0-11).

Braunsen Ahlo added two rushing scores as Losee (9-2) racked up 406 yards of offense.

Losee hosts Cimarron-Memorial in a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Nov. 8.

— No. 3 Cimarron-Memorial 39, No. 6 Bonanza 7: At Cimarron-Memorial, the Spartans (6-4) took control with a 20-point second quarter and cruised to victory over the Bengals (3-7).

4A Mountain League quarterfinals

— No. 4 Eldorado 49, No. 5 Cadence 14: At Eldorado, Jerome Kalama passed for one TD and ran for another to help the Firehawks (4-6) beat the Cougars (5-5).

Derrieon Robinson and Aiden Estes scored on interception returns to help Eldorado, which plays a semifinal game at top seed Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Nov. 8.

— No. 2 Canyon Springs 47, No. 7 Valley 0: At Canyon Springs, Tysean McCraney threw three TD passes to lead the Pioneers (6-5) past the Vikings (0-11).

Major Pride had a rushing TD and nabbed an interception on defense to help Canyon Springs, which hosts a semifinal game against Chaparral at 6 p.m. Nov. 8.

— No. 3 Chaparral 34, No. 6 Del Sol 12: At Chaparral, the Cowboys (6-4) rolled past the Dragons (4-6).

3A Southern League quarterfinals

— No. 4 Pahrump Valley 48, No. 5 Mater East 40: At Pahrump, Kayne Horibe passed for 143 yards and three TDs and also rushed for 120 yards to lead the Trojans (6-4) to a win over the Knights (4-7).

Austin Alvarez added a TD on 109 rushing yards to help Pahrump, which finished with 482 yards of offense.

Pahrump plays at top seed SLAM Academy in a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Nov. 8.

— No. 3 Virgin Valley 34, No. 6 Democracy Prep 6: At Mesquite, Koby Perry completed 18 of 24 passes for 245 yards and three TDs in the Bulldogs’ win over the Blue Knights (3-8).

Mason Montoya had two TD receptions to help Virgin Valley (8-3), which plays a semifinal game at Moapa Valley at 6 p.m Nov. 8.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.