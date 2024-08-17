Friday’s high school scores, top football performances
Check out the football, soccer and volleyball scores and top football performances from Friday’s action.
Friday’s top high school performances:
Football
– Aidan Crawford, Legacy: The senior passed for 309 yards and four touchdowns in the Longhorns’ 34-20 victory over Basic.
– Vincent Hales, Desert Oasis: The junior logged 359 yards of total offense and passed for five TDs in the Diamondbacks’ 44-0 win over Del Sol.
– Melvin Spicer, Bishop Gorman: In his debut as the Gaels’ quarterback, the senior completed 10 of 13 passes for 180 yards and two TDs as Bishop Gorman defeated Kahuku (Hawaii) 33-7.
– Tanner Vibabul, Las Vegas: The junior passed for two TDs and ran for two more to lift the Wildcats past Palo Verde 27-6.
– Easton Welbourne, Boulder City: The senior ran for a touchdown and caught three TD passes to help the Eagles cruise to a 43-0 road win over Valley.
Scores
Football
Bishop Gorman 33, Kahuku (Hawaii) 7
Boulder City 43, Valley 0
Cadence 42, Rancho 0
Desert Oasis 44, Del Sol 0
Faith Lutheran 25, Desert Hills (Utah) 23
Foothill 34, SLAM Nevada 14
Las Vegas 27, Palo Verde 6
Legacy 34, Basic 20
Moapa Valley 27, Durango 0
Virgin Valley 24, Somerset-Losee 23
Boys soccer
Bishop Gorman 4, Equipo 0
Chaparral 2, Spring Creek 0
Chaparral 3, Virgin Valley 0
Coronado 3, Sparks 0
Doral Academy 2, Spanish Springs 1
Elko 7, Sky Pointe 1
Elko 5, Moapa Valley 1
Foothill 1, Canyon Springs 0
Liberty 5, Palo Verde 3
Reed 3, Doral Academy 1
Sky Pointe 3, Virgin Valley 0
Sky Pointe 5, Moapa Valley 1
South Tahoe 2, Equipo 2
Spring Creek 2, Virgin Valley 1
Tech 8, Fernley 0
Girls soccer
Bishop Gorman 4, South Tahoe 0
Bishop Gorman 4, Galena 0
Coronado 4, Truckee 0
Equipo 2, Churchill County 0
Equipo 6, Fernley 1
Faith Lutheran 10, Bishop Manogue 0
Faith Lutheran 3, Spanish Springs 1
Tech 3, Lowry 1
Tech 6, Spring Creek 0
Girls volleyball
Buchanan (Calif.) 2, Green Valley 0
Buchanan (Calif.) 2, Cheyenne 0
Buchanan (Calif.) 2, Liberty 0
Desert Hills (Utah) 3, Faith Lutheran 1
Liberty 2, Green Valley 0