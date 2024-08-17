92°F
Friday’s high school scores, top football performances

Legacy wide receiver Dominic Oliver (1) carries the ball to the end zone for a touchdown during ...
Legacy wide receiver Dominic Oliver (1) carries the ball to the end zone for a touchdown during a football game between Legacy and Basic at Legacy High School on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Legacy quarterback Aidan Crawford (9) rolls out of the pocket during a football game between Le ...
Legacy quarterback Aidan Crawford (9) rolls out of the pocket during a football game between Legacy and Basic at Legacy High School on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman wide receiver Brandon Gaea (6) breaks away with the ball while Kahuku defensive b ...
No. 2 Bishop Gorman handles Hawaii champs in opener
Faith Lutheran senior Taryn Toomer competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Fa ...
Faith Lutheran boys, girls defeat The Meadows in tennis — PHOTOS
Legacy High School football players celebrate winning the Class 5A Division III Southern League ...
5 games to watch as Southern Nevada high school football returns
Bishop Gorman football players head off the field at the end of practice on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2 ...
‘We’re chasing greatness’: Bishop Gorman ready to go back-to-back
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2024 - 10:14 pm
 
Updated August 16, 2024 - 10:16 pm

Friday’s top high school performances:

Football

– Aidan Crawford, Legacy: The senior passed for 309 yards and four touchdowns in the Longhorns’ 34-20 victory over Basic.

– Vincent Hales, Desert Oasis: The junior logged 359 yards of total offense and passed for five TDs in the Diamondbacks’ 44-0 win over Del Sol.

– Melvin Spicer, Bishop Gorman: In his debut as the Gaels’ quarterback, the senior completed 10 of 13 passes for 180 yards and two TDs as Bishop Gorman defeated Kahuku (Hawaii) 33-7.

– Tanner Vibabul, Las Vegas: The junior passed for two TDs and ran for two more to lift the Wildcats past Palo Verde 27-6.

– Easton Welbourne, Boulder City: The senior ran for a touchdown and caught three TD passes to help the Eagles cruise to a 43-0 road win over Valley.

Scores

Football

Bishop Gorman 33, Kahuku (Hawaii) 7

Boulder City 43, Valley 0

Cadence 42, Rancho 0

Desert Oasis 44, Del Sol 0

Faith Lutheran 25, Desert Hills (Utah) 23

Foothill 34, SLAM Nevada 14

Las Vegas 27, Palo Verde 6

Legacy 34, Basic 20

Moapa Valley 27, Durango 0

Virgin Valley 24, Somerset-Losee 23

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 4, Equipo 0

Chaparral 2, Spring Creek 0

Chaparral 3, Virgin Valley 0

Coronado 3, Sparks 0

Doral Academy 2, Spanish Springs 1

Elko 7, Sky Pointe 1

Elko 5, Moapa Valley 1

Foothill 1, Canyon Springs 0

Liberty 5, Palo Verde 3

Reed 3, Doral Academy 1

Sky Pointe 3, Virgin Valley 0

Sky Pointe 5, Moapa Valley 1

South Tahoe 2, Equipo 2

Spring Creek 2, Virgin Valley 1

Tech 8, Fernley 0

Girls soccer

Bishop Gorman 4, South Tahoe 0

Bishop Gorman 4, Galena 0

Coronado 4, Truckee 0

Equipo 2, Churchill County 0

Equipo 6, Fernley 1

Faith Lutheran 10, Bishop Manogue 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Spanish Springs 1

Tech 3, Lowry 1

Tech 6, Spring Creek 0

Girls volleyball

Buchanan (Calif.) 2, Green Valley 0

Buchanan (Calif.) 2, Cheyenne 0

Buchanan (Calif.) 2, Liberty 0

Desert Hills (Utah) 3, Faith Lutheran 1

Liberty 2, Green Valley 0

