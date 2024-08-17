Friday’s high school scores, top football performances

Check out the football, soccer and volleyball scores and top football performances from Friday’s action.

Legacy quarterback Aidan Crawford (9) rolls out of the pocket during a football game between Legacy and Basic at Legacy High School on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy wide receiver Dominic Oliver (1) carries the ball to the end zone for a touchdown during a football game between Legacy and Basic at Legacy High School on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friday’s top high school performances:

Football

– Aidan Crawford, Legacy: The senior passed for 309 yards and four touchdowns in the Longhorns’ 34-20 victory over Basic.

– Vincent Hales, Desert Oasis: The junior logged 359 yards of total offense and passed for five TDs in the Diamondbacks’ 44-0 win over Del Sol.

– Melvin Spicer, Bishop Gorman: In his debut as the Gaels’ quarterback, the senior completed 10 of 13 passes for 180 yards and two TDs as Bishop Gorman defeated Kahuku (Hawaii) 33-7.

– Tanner Vibabul, Las Vegas: The junior passed for two TDs and ran for two more to lift the Wildcats past Palo Verde 27-6.

– Easton Welbourne, Boulder City: The senior ran for a touchdown and caught three TD passes to help the Eagles cruise to a 43-0 road win over Valley.

Scores

Football

Bishop Gorman 33, Kahuku (Hawaii) 7

Boulder City 43, Valley 0

Cadence 42, Rancho 0

Desert Oasis 44, Del Sol 0

Faith Lutheran 25, Desert Hills (Utah) 23

Foothill 34, SLAM Nevada 14

Las Vegas 27, Palo Verde 6

Legacy 34, Basic 20

Moapa Valley 27, Durango 0

Virgin Valley 24, Somerset-Losee 23

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 4, Equipo 0

Chaparral 2, Spring Creek 0

Chaparral 3, Virgin Valley 0

Coronado 3, Sparks 0

Doral Academy 2, Spanish Springs 1

Elko 7, Sky Pointe 1

Elko 5, Moapa Valley 1

Foothill 1, Canyon Springs 0

Liberty 5, Palo Verde 3

Reed 3, Doral Academy 1

Sky Pointe 3, Virgin Valley 0

Sky Pointe 5, Moapa Valley 1

South Tahoe 2, Equipo 2

Spring Creek 2, Virgin Valley 1

Tech 8, Fernley 0

Girls soccer

Bishop Gorman 4, South Tahoe 0

Bishop Gorman 4, Galena 0

Coronado 4, Truckee 0

Equipo 2, Churchill County 0

Equipo 6, Fernley 1

Faith Lutheran 10, Bishop Manogue 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Spanish Springs 1

Tech 3, Lowry 1

Tech 6, Spring Creek 0

Girls volleyball

Buchanan (Calif.) 2, Green Valley 0

Buchanan (Calif.) 2, Cheyenne 0

Buchanan (Calif.) 2, Liberty 0

Desert Hills (Utah) 3, Faith Lutheran 1

Liberty 2, Green Valley 0