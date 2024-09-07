Friday’s high school scores, top football performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.

Green Valley wide receiver Trey Glasper (1) evades a tackle by Basic’s Terrion Foster (10) while he carries the ball up the field during the second half of a high school football game at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances

Football

— Braxton Bonnett, Foothill: The junior had four receptions for 208 yards and a touchdown to lead the Falcons to a 28-12 win over Silverado.

— Ula Cox, Shadow Ridge: The junior quarterback’s 68-yard TD pass to Trevin Young in the final minute helped the Mustangs rally for a 50-43 win over Quartz Hill (Calif.).

— Kieran Daniel, Losee: The junior quarterback rushed 18 times for 259 yards and two TDs and also threw two TD passes to lead the Lions to a 51-30 win over Pahrump Valley.

— Trey Glasper, Green Valley: The senior’s 15-yard TD catch in the final minute helped the Gators rally for a 25-24 win over Basic in the annual Henderson Bowl.

— Dominic Oliver, Legacy: The senior nabbed two interceptions and ran one back for a score as the Longhorns defeated Desert Pines 28-13.

Scores

Football

Arbor View 42, Palo Verde 0

Boulder City 43, Sunrise Mountain 42

Coachella Valley (Calif.) 56, Eldorado 0

Del Sol 34, Rancho 19

Foothill 28, Silverado 12

Green Valley 25, Basic 24

Indian Springs 36, Laughlin 8

Legacy 28, Desert Pines 13

Lincoln (Calif.) 52, Coronado 14

Losee 51, Pahrump Valley 30

Mammoth (Calif.) 42, Spring Mountain 6

Mater Dei (Calif.) 31, Bishop Gorman 15

Mission Viejo (Calif.) 46, Liberty 0

Shadow Ridge 50, Quartz Hill (Calif.) 43

SLAM Academy 49, Spring Valley 12

Tonopah 26, Virginia City 8

Girls soccer

Sky Pointe 1, Moapa Valley 0

Boys soccer

Sierra Vista 2, Faith Lutheran 1

Spring Valley 5, Sky Pointe 1

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Faith Lutheran 0

Indian Springs 3, Laughlin 0

Taft (Calif.) 2, Cheyenne 0

