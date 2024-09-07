87°F
Nevada Preps

Friday’s high school scores, top football performances

Green Valley wide receiver Trey Glasper (1) evades a tackle by Basic’s Terrion Foster (1 ...
Green Valley wide receiver Trey Glasper (1) evades a tackle by Basic’s Terrion Foster (10) while he carries the ball up the field during the second half of a high school football game at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2024 - 10:06 pm
 

High school scores, top performances

Football

— Braxton Bonnett, Foothill: The junior had four receptions for 208 yards and a touchdown to lead the Falcons to a 28-12 win over Silverado.

— Ula Cox, Shadow Ridge: The junior quarterback’s 68-yard TD pass to Trevin Young in the final minute helped the Mustangs rally for a 50-43 win over Quartz Hill (Calif.).

— Kieran Daniel, Losee: The junior quarterback rushed 18 times for 259 yards and two TDs and also threw two TD passes to lead the Lions to a 51-30 win over Pahrump Valley.

— Trey Glasper, Green Valley: The senior’s 15-yard TD catch in the final minute helped the Gators rally for a 25-24 win over Basic in the annual Henderson Bowl.

— Dominic Oliver, Legacy: The senior nabbed two interceptions and ran one back for a score as the Longhorns defeated Desert Pines 28-13.

Scores

Football

Arbor View 42, Palo Verde 0

Boulder City 43, Sunrise Mountain 42

Coachella Valley (Calif.) 56, Eldorado 0

Del Sol 34, Rancho 19

Foothill 28, Silverado 12

Green Valley 25, Basic 24

Indian Springs 36, Laughlin 8

Legacy 28, Desert Pines 13

Lincoln (Calif.) 52, Coronado 14

Losee 51, Pahrump Valley 30

Mammoth (Calif.) 42, Spring Mountain 6

Mater Dei (Calif.) 31, Bishop Gorman 15

Mission Viejo (Calif.) 46, Liberty 0

Shadow Ridge 50, Quartz Hill (Calif.) 43

SLAM Academy 49, Spring Valley 12

Tonopah 26, Virginia City 8

Girls soccer

Sky Pointe 1, Moapa Valley 0

Boys soccer

Sierra Vista 2, Faith Lutheran 1

Spring Valley 5, Sky Pointe 1

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Faith Lutheran 0

Indian Springs 3, Laughlin 0

Taft (Calif.) 2, Cheyenne 0

 

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

