Friday’s high school scores, top football performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances
Football
— Braxton Bonnett, Foothill: The junior had four receptions for 208 yards and a touchdown to lead the Falcons to a 28-12 win over Silverado.
— Ula Cox, Shadow Ridge: The junior quarterback’s 68-yard TD pass to Trevin Young in the final minute helped the Mustangs rally for a 50-43 win over Quartz Hill (Calif.).
— Kieran Daniel, Losee: The junior quarterback rushed 18 times for 259 yards and two TDs and also threw two TD passes to lead the Lions to a 51-30 win over Pahrump Valley.
— Trey Glasper, Green Valley: The senior’s 15-yard TD catch in the final minute helped the Gators rally for a 25-24 win over Basic in the annual Henderson Bowl.
— Dominic Oliver, Legacy: The senior nabbed two interceptions and ran one back for a score as the Longhorns defeated Desert Pines 28-13.
Scores
Football
Arbor View 42, Palo Verde 0
Boulder City 43, Sunrise Mountain 42
Coachella Valley (Calif.) 56, Eldorado 0
Del Sol 34, Rancho 19
Foothill 28, Silverado 12
Green Valley 25, Basic 24
Indian Springs 36, Laughlin 8
Legacy 28, Desert Pines 13
Lincoln (Calif.) 52, Coronado 14
Losee 51, Pahrump Valley 30
Mammoth (Calif.) 42, Spring Mountain 6
Mater Dei (Calif.) 31, Bishop Gorman 15
Mission Viejo (Calif.) 46, Liberty 0
Shadow Ridge 50, Quartz Hill (Calif.) 43
SLAM Academy 49, Spring Valley 12
Tonopah 26, Virginia City 8
Girls soccer
Sky Pointe 1, Moapa Valley 0
Boys soccer
Sierra Vista 2, Faith Lutheran 1
Spring Valley 5, Sky Pointe 1
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman 3, Faith Lutheran 0
Indian Springs 3, Laughlin 0
Taft (Calif.) 2, Cheyenne 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal