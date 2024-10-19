Friday’s high school scores, top football performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.
Football
– Aidan Crawford, Legacy: The senior quarterback passed for 250 yards and three touchdowns as the Longhorns rolled to a 35-0 victory over Palo Verde.
– Cale Breslin, Faith Lutheran: The senior rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown and also had a 22-yard TD reception as the Crusaders cruised past Green Valley 35-7.
– Kaleo Babauta, Spring Valley: The senior had 30 carries for 170 yards as the Grizzlies held off Canyon Springs for a 15-13 victory.
– AJ Tuitele, Mojave: The senior logged 12 tackles and scored on a 99-yard TD run to help the Rattlers defeat Cimarron-Memorial 16-7.
– Tanner Vibabul, Las Vegas: The junior quarterback completed 15 of 21 passes for 194 yards and five TDs and also rushed for 113 yards and another score to lead the Wildcats to a 42-26 victory over Durango.
Scores
Football
Bishop Gorman 63, Basic 0
Bonanza 48, Rancho 8
Coronado 35, Desert Pines 7
Desert Oasis 28, Clark 27
Faith Lutheran 35, Green Valley 7
Las Vegas 42, Durango 26
Legacy 35, Palo Verde 0
Liberty 40, Foothill 7
Moapa Valley 34, Democracy Prep 6
Mojave 16, Cimarron-Memorial 7
Pahranagat Valley 52, Laughlin 0
Pahrump Valley 42, The Meadows 0
Shadow Ridge 56, Silverado 24
SLAM Academy 42, Boulder City 6
Spring Valley 15, Canyon Springs 13
Tonopah 34, Spring Mountain 6
Boys soccer
Canyon Springs 4, Tech 2
Cheyenne 2, Clark 1
Eldorado 1, Arbor View 1
Western 3, Las Vegas 1
Girls soccer
Tech d. Desert Pines, forfeit
Girls volleyball
Doral Academy 3, Fountain-Fort Carson (Colo.) 2
Douglas County (Colo.) 3, Doral Academy 0
GV Christian 2, Cheyenne 0
GV Christian 2, Mater East 0
GV Christian 2, Basic 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal