Friday’s high school scores, top football performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.

Faith Lutheran running back Cale Breslin (14) scores as Green Valley defensive end Nash Wilkinson (33) arrives late during the first half of their NIAA football game at Green Valley High School on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

High school scores, top performances:

Football

– Aidan Crawford, Legacy: The senior quarterback passed for 250 yards and three touchdowns as the Longhorns rolled to a 35-0 victory over Palo Verde.

– Cale Breslin, Faith Lutheran: The senior rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown and also had a 22-yard TD reception as the Crusaders cruised past Green Valley 35-7.

– Kaleo Babauta, Spring Valley: The senior had 30 carries for 170 yards as the Grizzlies held off Canyon Springs for a 15-13 victory.

– AJ Tuitele, Mojave: The senior logged 12 tackles and scored on a 99-yard TD run to help the Rattlers defeat Cimarron-Memorial 16-7.

– Tanner Vibabul, Las Vegas: The junior quarterback completed 15 of 21 passes for 194 yards and five TDs and also rushed for 113 yards and another score to lead the Wildcats to a 42-26 victory over Durango.

Scores

Football

Bishop Gorman 63, Basic 0

Bonanza 48, Rancho 8

Coronado 35, Desert Pines 7

Desert Oasis 28, Clark 27

Faith Lutheran 35, Green Valley 7

Las Vegas 42, Durango 26

Legacy 35, Palo Verde 0

Liberty 40, Foothill 7

Moapa Valley 34, Democracy Prep 6

Mojave 16, Cimarron-Memorial 7

Pahranagat Valley 52, Laughlin 0

Pahrump Valley 42, The Meadows 0

Shadow Ridge 56, Silverado 24

SLAM Academy 42, Boulder City 6

Spring Valley 15, Canyon Springs 13

Tonopah 34, Spring Mountain 6

Boys soccer

Canyon Springs 4, Tech 2

Cheyenne 2, Clark 1

Eldorado 1, Arbor View 1

Western 3, Las Vegas 1

Girls soccer

Tech d. Desert Pines, forfeit

Girls volleyball

Doral Academy 3, Fountain-Fort Carson (Colo.) 2

Douglas County (Colo.) 3, Doral Academy 0

GV Christian 2, Cheyenne 0

GV Christian 2, Mater East 0

GV Christian 2, Basic 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal