Friday’s high school scores, top football performances

Arbor View quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher (7) snaps the ball during the high school football gam ...
Arbor View quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher (7) snaps the ball during the high school football game against Desert Pines at Arbor View High School, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2024 - 10:05 pm
 

Top high school performances:

Football

— Vincent Hales, Desert Oasis: The junior threw three TD passes to lead the Diamondbacks to a 56-6 Class 5A Division III playoff win over Sunrise Mountain.

— Shayden Kawelo, Clark: The senior rushed for 177 yards and three TDs in the Chargers’ 43-25 5A Division III playoff win over Durango.

— Tysean McCraney, Canyon Springs: The senior threw three TD passes as the Pioneers cruised past Valley 47-0 in the 4A Mountain League playoffs.

— Thaddeus Thatcher, Arbor View: The sophomore threw five TD passes to lead the Aggies past Foothill 49-21.

— Trevin Young, Shadow Ridge: The junior carried five times for 100 yards and a TD to help the Mustangs defeat Sierra Vista 42-20 in their first-round 5A Division II playoff game.

Scores

Regular season

Bishop Gorman 51, Coronado 0

Liberty 51, Basic 10

Arbor View 49, Foothill 21

Needles at Lake Mead Academy, late

Playoffs

5A Division II Southern League quarterfinals

No. 4 Green Valley 10, No. 5 Palo Verde 7

No. 2 Legacy 28, No. 7 Silverado 6

No. 3 Shadow Ridge 42, No. 6 Sierra Vista 20

5A Division III Southern League quarterfinals

No. 5 Clark 43, No. 4 Durango 25

No. 3 Desert Oasis 56, No. 6 Sunrise Mountain 6

4A Desert League quarterfinals

No. 4 Cheyenne 18, No. 5 Western 12

No. 2 Losee 61, No. 7 Rancho 0

No. 3 Cimarron-Memorial 39, No. 6 Bonanza 7

4A Mountain League quarterfinals

No. 4 Eldorado 49, No. 5 Cadence 14

No. 2 Canyon Springs 47, No. 7 Valley 0

No. 3 Chaparral 34, No. 6 Del Sol 12

3A Southern League quarterfinals

No. 4 Pahrump Valley 48, No. 5 Mater East 40

No. 3 Virgin Valley 34, No. 6 Democracy Prep 6

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

By Lucas Gordon Special to the / RJ

Fifth-seeded Clark picked up a road win over No. 4 Durango in a Class 5A Division III Southern League quarterfinal Friday, avenging a regular-season loss.

