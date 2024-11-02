Friday’s high school scores, top football performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football action.
Top high school performances:
Football
— Vincent Hales, Desert Oasis: The junior threw three TD passes to lead the Diamondbacks to a 56-6 Class 5A Division III playoff win over Sunrise Mountain.
— Shayden Kawelo, Clark: The senior rushed for 177 yards and three TDs in the Chargers’ 43-25 5A Division III playoff win over Durango.
— Tysean McCraney, Canyon Springs: The senior threw three TD passes as the Pioneers cruised past Valley 47-0 in the 4A Mountain League playoffs.
— Thaddeus Thatcher, Arbor View: The sophomore threw five TD passes to lead the Aggies past Foothill 49-21.
— Trevin Young, Shadow Ridge: The junior carried five times for 100 yards and a TD to help the Mustangs defeat Sierra Vista 42-20 in their first-round 5A Division II playoff game.
Scores
Regular season
Bishop Gorman 51, Coronado 0
Liberty 51, Basic 10
Arbor View 49, Foothill 21
Needles at Lake Mead Academy, late
Playoffs
5A Division II Southern League quarterfinals
No. 4 Green Valley 10, No. 5 Palo Verde 7
No. 2 Legacy 28, No. 7 Silverado 6
No. 3 Shadow Ridge 42, No. 6 Sierra Vista 20
5A Division III Southern League quarterfinals
No. 5 Clark 43, No. 4 Durango 25
No. 3 Desert Oasis 56, No. 6 Sunrise Mountain 6
4A Desert League quarterfinals
No. 4 Cheyenne 18, No. 5 Western 12
No. 2 Losee 61, No. 7 Rancho 0
No. 3 Cimarron-Memorial 39, No. 6 Bonanza 7
4A Mountain League quarterfinals
No. 4 Eldorado 49, No. 5 Cadence 14
No. 2 Canyon Springs 47, No. 7 Valley 0
No. 3 Chaparral 34, No. 6 Del Sol 12
3A Southern League quarterfinals
No. 4 Pahrump Valley 48, No. 5 Mater East 40
No. 3 Virgin Valley 34, No. 6 Democracy Prep 6
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal