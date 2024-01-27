Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Bishop Gorman quarterback Avery Reed (7) makes a run with the ball as she tries to escape having her flag pulled by Palo Verde linebacker Olivia Perkins (25) during a flag football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Boys basketball

— Zak Abdalla, Foothill: The junior scored 13 points to help the Falcons roll to a 52-23 win over Chaparral.

— Rahjon Chambers, Legacy: The senior led the Longhorns with 25 points in a 69-32 win over Eldorado.

— Armando Lewis, Canyon Springs: The senior had 20 points as the Pioneers held off a late Durango rally for a 52-49 win.

Girls basketball

— Zoe Caballero, Sierra Vista: The senior had eight points and five steals to help the Mountain Lions defeat Silverado 48-33.

— Taylor Dagons, Rancho: The junior recorded 24 points and four steals to lead the Rams to a 57-18 victory over Doral Academy.

— Heaven Hill, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior scored nine of her team-high 17 points after regulation as the Spartans outlasted Western for a 62-55 triple-overtime victory.

— Sophia Muelrath, Boulder City: The junior scored 20 points in the Eagles’ 43-39 victory over The Meadows.

— Morgan Sweet, Tech: The senior finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals in the Roadrunners’ 65-13 victory over Amplus Academy.

Flag football

— Karina Alfaro, Legacy: The junior completed 11 of 18 passes for 144 yards and two TDs to help the Longhorns beat Cimarron-Memorial 40-12.

— Ari Easton, Virgin Valley: The junior had three TD receptions and also returned one of her two interceptions for a score as the Bulldogs routed Western 48-0.

— Akiko Higa, Desert Oasis: The sophomore scored three TDs on 187 receiving yards to help the Diamondbacks defeat Del Sol 31-20.

— Allison Mills, Moapa Valley: The senior rushed for 135 yards and a TD in the Pirates’ 54-6 win over Sloan Canyon.

— Emily Olson, Boulder City: The junior scored on a 30-yard run and also logged six tackles in the Eagles’ 32-19 victory over Eldorado.

Scores

Boys basketball

Canyon Springs 52, Durango 49

Foothill 52, Chaparral 23

Legacy 69, Eldorado 32

Palo Verde 53, Las Vegas 38

Round Mountain 54, Beatty 26

Tonopah 57, Spring Mountain 34

Girls basketball

Basic 52, Sunrise Mountain 43

Boulder City 43, The Meadows 39

Cimarron-Memorial 62, Western 55 (3OT)

Coral Academy 47, Cadence 5

Rancho 57, Doral Academy 18

Sierra Vista 48, Silverado 33

Tech 65, Amplus Academy 13

Valley 54, Cheyenne 38

Flag football

Boulder City 32, Eldorado 19

Desert Oasis 31, Del Sol 20

Legacy 40, Cimarron-Memorial 12

Moapa Valley 54, Sloan Canyon 6

Palo Verde 25, Bishop Gorman 14

Tech 26, Sunrise Mountain 6

Virgin Valley 48, Western 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal