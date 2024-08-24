Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.

No. 4 Coronado has too much firepower for Sierra Vista — PHOTOS

No. 5 Desert Pines holds off No. 9 Centennial on late stop — PHOTOS

Desert Pines lifts tight end Michael Taylor after he scored a touchdown during the first half of a high school football game against Centennial on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines running back Marcus Williams (20) carries the ball up the field with pressure from Centennial’s Dominique Vaughn (21) and Shaje Silva (6) during the first half of a high school football game on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Football

■ JJ Buchanan, Coronado: The senior wide receiver nabbed seven catches for 161 yards and two TDs to help the Cougars defeat Sierra Vista 49-18.

■ Kieran Daniel, Somerset-Losee: The junior had 177 rushing yards and three TDs and added a score on a 45-yard punt return to lead the Lions to a 41-0 win over Eldorado.

■ Preston Helsham, Desert Oasis: The sophomore reserve quarterback completed 22 of 28 passes for 231 yards and three TDs to lead the Diamondbacks to a 43-21 win over Silverado.

■ Darian Phillips, Democracy Prep: The junior ran for a TD and carried for another and added an interception on defense to help the Blue Knights rout Western 42-0.

■ Marcus Williams, Desert Pines: The sophomore rushed for 285 yards and two TDs as the Jaguars held off Centennial for a 34-33 win.

Scores

Football

Basic 17, Las Vegas High 7

Bonanza 14, Valley 8

Clark 41, Sloan Canyon 8

Coronado 49, Sierra Vista 18

Damien (Hawaii) 28, Mojave 6

Democracy Prep 42, Western 0

Desert Oasis 43, Silverado 21

Desert Pines 34, Centennial 33

Faith Lutheran 19, Bakersfield Christian 14

Granite Hills (Calif.) 70, Lake Mead 14

Green Valley 22, Herriman (Utah) 21

Highland (Idaho) 21, Legacy 13

Moapa Valley 30, Hurricane (Utah) 29

Northview (Calif.) 36, Durango 35

Pahrump Valley 29, Cheyenne 8

Round Mountain 22, Laughlin 0

Shadow Ridge 28, Spanish Springs 20

Somerset-Losee 41, Eldorado 0

Spring Valley 36, Cimarron-Memorial 25

Trona 26, Beatty 16

Virgin Valley 45, Chaparral 6

Girls soccer

Mater East 3, Valley 2

Boys soccer

Equipo 2, Canyon Springs 2

Las Vegas 0, Shadow Ridge 0

Liberty 6, Sky Pointe 0

Girls volleyball

Arbor View 2, Meridian (Idaho) 0

Meridian (Idaho) 2, Somerset-Losee 0

Sierra Vista 2, Virgin Valley 1

Virgin Valley 2, Clark 0

Virgin Valley 2, South East (Calif.) 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal