Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.
Football
■ JJ Buchanan, Coronado: The senior wide receiver nabbed seven catches for 161 yards and two TDs to help the Cougars defeat Sierra Vista 49-18.
■ Kieran Daniel, Somerset-Losee: The junior had 177 rushing yards and three TDs and added a score on a 45-yard punt return to lead the Lions to a 41-0 win over Eldorado.
■ Preston Helsham, Desert Oasis: The sophomore reserve quarterback completed 22 of 28 passes for 231 yards and three TDs to lead the Diamondbacks to a 43-21 win over Silverado.
■ Darian Phillips, Democracy Prep: The junior ran for a TD and carried for another and added an interception on defense to help the Blue Knights rout Western 42-0.
■ Marcus Williams, Desert Pines: The sophomore rushed for 285 yards and two TDs as the Jaguars held off Centennial for a 34-33 win.
Scores
Football
Basic 17, Las Vegas High 7
Bonanza 14, Valley 8
Clark 41, Sloan Canyon 8
Coronado 49, Sierra Vista 18
Damien (Hawaii) 28, Mojave 6
Democracy Prep 42, Western 0
Desert Oasis 43, Silverado 21
Desert Pines 34, Centennial 33
Faith Lutheran 19, Bakersfield Christian 14
Granite Hills (Calif.) 70, Lake Mead 14
Green Valley 22, Herriman (Utah) 21
Highland (Idaho) 21, Legacy 13
Moapa Valley 30, Hurricane (Utah) 29
Northview (Calif.) 36, Durango 35
Pahrump Valley 29, Cheyenne 8
Round Mountain 22, Laughlin 0
Shadow Ridge 28, Spanish Springs 20
Somerset-Losee 41, Eldorado 0
Spring Valley 36, Cimarron-Memorial 25
Trona 26, Beatty 16
Virgin Valley 45, Chaparral 6
Girls soccer
Mater East 3, Valley 2
Boys soccer
Equipo 2, Canyon Springs 2
Las Vegas 0, Shadow Ridge 0
Liberty 6, Sky Pointe 0
Girls volleyball
Arbor View 2, Meridian (Idaho) 0
Meridian (Idaho) 2, Somerset-Losee 0
Sierra Vista 2, Virgin Valley 1
Virgin Valley 2, Clark 0
Virgin Valley 2, South East (Calif.) 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal