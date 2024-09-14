Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.

Faith Lutheran senior Cale Breslin (14) competes during the high school football game against Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Football

— Dax Arnold, Green Valley: The senior kicker tied the game with a 32-yard field goal at the end of regulation and won it with a 27-yarder in overtime as the Gators edged Legacy 38-35.

— Cale Breslin, Faith Lutheran: The senior carried 21 times for 184 yards and three TDs to lead the Crusaders to a 35-20 win over Shadow Ridge.

— Anthony Manuel, Losee: The senior rushed for 149 yards and three TDs to lead the Lions to a 28-14 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

— Keaton Summers, Foothill: The senior scored on a 60-yard interception return in the fourth quarter to seal the Falcons’ 34-7 victory over Clark.

— Tanner Vibabul, Las Vegas: The junior quarterback put his team ahead for good with a 17-yard TD run in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats rallied to upset Desert Pines 31-21.

Scores

Football

Cadence 12, Canyon Springs 6 (OT)

Chaparral 34, Del Sol 6

Desert Oasis 35, Sunrise Mountain 6

Durango 32, Centennial 25

Faith Lutheran 35, Shadow Ridge 20

Foothill 34, Clark 7

Green Valley 38, Legacy 35 (OT)

Las Vegas 31, Desert Pines 21

Losee 28, Cimarron-Memorial 14

Mojave 41, Western 0

Pahranagat Valley 48, Spring Mountain 8

SLAM Academy 50, Pahrump Valley 21

Spring Valley 28, Valley 20

Tonopah 66, Trona (Calif.) 0

Boys soccer

Centennial 2, Mojave 0

Desert Oasis 3, Durango 0

Desert Pines 3, Equipo 1

Liberty 3, Tech 0

Girls soccer

Eldorado 4, Equipo 2

Girls volleyball

Gahr (Calif.) 2, Rancho 0

Liberty Baptist 3, Mountain View 0

Sonora (Calif.) 2, Rancho 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal