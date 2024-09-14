Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Football
— Dax Arnold, Green Valley: The senior kicker tied the game with a 32-yard field goal at the end of regulation and won it with a 27-yarder in overtime as the Gators edged Legacy 38-35.
— Cale Breslin, Faith Lutheran: The senior carried 21 times for 184 yards and three TDs to lead the Crusaders to a 35-20 win over Shadow Ridge.
— Anthony Manuel, Losee: The senior rushed for 149 yards and three TDs to lead the Lions to a 28-14 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
— Keaton Summers, Foothill: The senior scored on a 60-yard interception return in the fourth quarter to seal the Falcons’ 34-7 victory over Clark.
— Tanner Vibabul, Las Vegas: The junior quarterback put his team ahead for good with a 17-yard TD run in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats rallied to upset Desert Pines 31-21.
Scores
Football
Cadence 12, Canyon Springs 6 (OT)
Chaparral 34, Del Sol 6
Desert Oasis 35, Sunrise Mountain 6
Durango 32, Centennial 25
Faith Lutheran 35, Shadow Ridge 20
Foothill 34, Clark 7
Green Valley 38, Legacy 35 (OT)
Las Vegas 31, Desert Pines 21
Losee 28, Cimarron-Memorial 14
Mojave 41, Western 0
Pahranagat Valley 48, Spring Mountain 8
SLAM Academy 50, Pahrump Valley 21
Spring Valley 28, Valley 20
Tonopah 66, Trona (Calif.) 0
Boys soccer
Centennial 2, Mojave 0
Desert Oasis 3, Durango 0
Desert Pines 3, Equipo 1
Liberty 3, Tech 0
Girls soccer
Eldorado 4, Equipo 2
Girls volleyball
Gahr (Calif.) 2, Rancho 0
Liberty Baptist 3, Mountain View 0
Sonora (Calif.) 2, Rancho 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal