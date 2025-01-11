Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

3 prep basketball games to watch at this year’s Big City Showdown

Desert Pines' Ashanti Stewart dries to defend Democracy Prep's Bray’ana Miles during their NIAA basketball game Friday, January 11, 2025, at Desert Pines in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

— Mason Abittan, Coronado: The senior scored 27 points in the Cougars’ 70-56 loss to Centennial.

— Mekhi Carter, Canyon Springs: The freshman posted 17 points as the Pioneers defeated Desert Oasis 57-53 in overtime.

— Zyon Harris, Centennial: The junior led all scorers with 28 points to help the Bulldogs beat Coronado 70-56.

— Sebastian Knox, Arbor View: The senior posted 23 points in the Aggies’ 69-60 win over Liberty.

— Luke Wright, Boulder City: The senior racked up eight points, 10 assists, seven steals and six rebounds to help lift the Eagles to a 58-45 victory over Coral Academy.

Girls basketball

— Aryana Edwards, Democracy Prep: The sophomore finished with 16 points in the Blue Knights’ 71-43 victory over Desert Pines.

— Mia Ervin, Spring Valley: The senior scored 28 points to lead the Grizzlies to a 69-29 win over Las Vegas.

— Scarlet Lopez, Coronado: The junior recorded 22 points and seven rebounds in the Cougars’ 64-44 win over Faith Lutheran.

— Amijah Macon, Mater East: The freshman had 28 points, 10 steals, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead the Knights in their 89-12 victory over Cristo Rey.

— Sabrina Stewart, Del Sol: The freshman had a game-high 28 points as the Dragons cruised past Green Valley 76-37.

Flag football

— Akiko Higa, Desert Oasis: The junior had 10 receptions for 98 yards and five TDs and nabbed an interception on defense to lead the Diamondbacks past Foothill 42-6.

— Yauie Kahawaii Pula, Sierra Vista: The junior had 67 rushing yards, 60 receiving yards and three TDs in the Mountain Lions’ 26-6 win over Canyon Springs.

— Tehani Shigematsu, Sloan Canyon: The sophomore completed 13 of 19 passes for five TDs, rushed for a TD and returned an interception for a score to lift the Pirates over Western 43-7.

— Jasmine White, Mater East: The senior scored two TDs to help the Knights roll to a 32-12 victory over Eldorado.

Scores

Boys basketball

Arbor View 69, Liberty 60

Boulder City 58, Coral Academy 45

Canyon Springs 57, Desert Oasis 53 (OT)

Centennial 70, Coronado 56

Cimarron-Memorial 59, Shadow Ridge 51

Democracy Prep 94, Cristo Rey 17

Foothill 61, Silverado 55

GV Christian 81, Laughlin 42

Needles 87, Lake Mead 41

Sloan Canyon 66, Pahrump Valley 56

Girls basketball

Bishop Gorman 65, Shadow Ridge 35

Coronado 64, Faith Lutheran 44

Del Sol 76, Green Valley 37

Democracy Prep 71, Desert Pines 43

Legacy 65, Tech 19

Mater East 89, Cristo Rey 12

Moapa Valley 54, Chaparral 14

Needles 69, Lake Mead 11

Pahranagat Valley 55, Sandy Valley 12

Pahrump Valley 45, Sloan Canyon 12

Spring Valley 69, Las Vegas 29

Sunrise Mountain 42, Silverado 31

White Pine 52, Awaken Christian 13

Flag football

Boulder City 52, Valley 22

Desert Oasis 42, Foothill 6

Mater East 32, Eldorado 12

Sierra Vista 26, Canyon Springs 6

Sloan Canyon 43, Western 7

Virgin Valley 46, Moapa Valley 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal