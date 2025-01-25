Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Democracy Prep guard Keonni Lewis (13) drives towards the net during a girls basketball game between Democracy Prep and Liberty Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Democracy Prep point guard Bray'ana Miles (3) eyes the basket during a girls basketball game between Democracy Prep and Liberty Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

■ Roderick Johnson, Losee: The senior logged 20 points to lead the Lions to an 83-40 victory over Doral Academy.

■ Ralu Udom, Shadow Ridge: The senior scored 23 points as the Mustangs rallied in the second half to defeat Green Valley 62-56.

Girls basketball

■ Ariyanah Custard, Canyon Springs: The senior scored 11 points, adding to her 1,000-plus-points career, to help the Pioneers defeat Mojave 55-17.

■ Liyah Elfberg, Tech: The junior scored a team-high 12 points as the Roadrunners faltered in the second half of a 48-46 loss to Eldorado.

■ Sariyah Johnson, Las Vegas: The freshman posted 15 points and 17 rebounds in the Wildcats’ 55-40 victory over Valley.

■ Makenzie Martorano, Boulder City: The sophomore scored 17 points as the Eagles edged The Meadows 37-35.

■ Bray’ana Miles, Democracy Prep: The junior finished with 17 points and two assists as the Blue Knights defeated Liberty 61-32.

Flag football

■ Priscilla Garcia, Arbor View: The freshman completed 16 of 26 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns in the Aggies’ 33-24 loss to Bishop Gorman.

■ Asia Johnson, Sunrise Mountain: The senior had three TD runs, a TD reception and an interception to help the Miners beat Del Sol 27-6.

■ Jaliya Lamb, SLAM Academy: The sophomore completed 16 of 18 passes for 242 yards and six TDs to help the Bulls roll past Democracy Prep 41-0.

■ Amani Rahman, Sierra Vista: The senior recorded 14 tackles and a sack as the Mountain Lions beat Amplus Academy 27-6.

■ Tehani Shigematsu, Sloan Canyon: The sophomore passed for 193 yards and four TDs and carried for 171 yards and two scores to lead the Pirates past Moapa Valley 38-13.

■ Cheyanne Thornhill, Mater East: The sophomore passed for 262 yards and six TDs to lead the Knights to a 53-8 win over Valley.

Scores

Boys basketball

Losee 83, Doral Academy 40

Shadow Ridge 62, Green Valley 56

Tech 74, Del Sol 50

White Pine 57, Lake Mead 35

Girls basketball

Boulder City 37, The Meadows 35

Canyon Springs 55, Mojave 17

Coral Academy d. Coral Cadence, forfeit

Del Sol 75, Sunrise Mountain 47

Democracy Prep 61, Liberty 32

Eldorado 48, Tech 46

Indian Springs 47, Tonopah 25

Las Vegas 55, Valley 40

Mater Dei (Calif.) 74, Bishop Gorman 42

Mater East 77, Cadence 13

Moapa Valley 70, Cristo Rey 20

Pahranagat Valley 49, Sandy Valley 11

Flag football

Bishop Gorman 33, Arbor View 24

Boulder City 53, Eldorado 12

Mater East 53, Valley 8

Sierra Vista 27, Amplus Academy 6

SLAM Academy 41, Democracy Prep 0

Sloan Canyon 38, Moapa Valley 13

Sunrise Mountain 27, Del Sol 6

Virgin Valley 49, Western 6

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal