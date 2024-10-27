Girls soccer playoff preview: Crusaders lead tight 4-way race

Faith Lutheran is the No. 1 seed in the Class 5A girls soccer state tournament, but Bishop Gorman, Liberty and defending champion Coronado are also contenders.

Coronado midfielder Alexandra Milano (3), Faith Lutheran forward Olivia Stark (8) and Coronado midfielder Allison Kleiner (14) compete for the ball during the high school soccer game at Coronado High School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran forward Olivia Stark (8) attempts to keep the ball from Coronado midfielder Alexandra Milano (3) during the high school soccer game at Coronado High School, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In his first season with the Faith Lutheran girls soccer team, Carl Cort has done nothing short of what he did in his professional career.

Win.

Cort, a former forward who spent nearly two decades as a pro, including in the English Premier League, has propelled the Crusaders to the top of the Class 5A Southern League this year.

Faith Lutheran (14-1-5, 10-1-5) is the No. 1 seed for what should be a highly competitive 5A state tournament, which starts with quarterfinals Wednesday. Bishop Gorman, Liberty and defending champion Coronado, which defeated the Crusaders in last year’s title game, are all championship contenders.

“I found that high school soccer is a lot more of a player management situation than a coaching situation,” Cort said. “The girls have done really well. But I think the major thing which I’ve learned is that a lot of the success is going to come from my willingness and ability to trust the girls.”

The Crusaders, whose only loss this season came Sept. 3 against Shadow Ridge, are led on offense by junior striker Olivia Stark, who has 13 goals.

“Olivia is a very dangerous player,” Cort said. “I know that she has been watched by a few of the other teams, where they’ve actually had her man-marked for the whole game. She’s still been able to go out there to get herself on the scoresheet.”

Averaging more than 12 shots on goal per match, an aggressive style has allowed Faith Lutheran to outscore opponents 53-19 in the regular season.

“We create an insane amount of chances (to score) in games. Our issue was being able to finish them off,” Cort said.

Bishop Gorman coach Doug Borgel is no stranger to what it takes to become a champion.

The former UNLV star, who helped the Rebels secure the 1987 Big West title, is looking to help the Gaels capture their first state title since 2018.

“There’s a lot more parity in the league now,” he said. “… We are deeper on the bench, though, this year than we have been in years prior.”

No. 2 seed Gorman (15-4-1, 11-4-1) has been a burden to stop offensively, leading the Southern League in goals and goal differential (64-16).

The Gaels have relied on senior forward Riley Rohr (12 goals) and midfielder and captain Stephenie Hackett (nine).

“I think it’s easiest for us because everybody plays their best players against us,” Borgel said. “When you’re Bishop Gorman, everybody wants to beat you. We love that aspect of it.”

No. 3 seed Liberty (8-1-7, 8-1-1) can’t be counted out after surprising the league last year to get the No. 2 seed before losing to Faith Lutheran in the state semifinals.

“In years past, you kind of have like the one or two teams at the top that are a target,” Patriots coach Charity Schmitt said. “This year, I feel like every single team is a target.”

Senior Natalie Collins, a co-captain and Boise State commit, has 15 goals this season.

The Patriots have shown defensive grit with late-season ties against Faith Lutheran, Bishop Gorman and Coronado.

Junior goalkeeper Brooke Kramer, who recently committed to UNLV, has three shutouts and 55 saves this season.

“She’s probably the best goalkeeper in the state,” Schmitt said.

And don’t forget about Coronado. The Cougars (12-6-2, 8-6-2) come in as the No. 5 seed, but they won the title last season from the No. 4 seed.

“The nature of what we’ve been doing for years is trying to make both club and high school soccer work together, and I think we’ve done it quite well,” Cougars coach Dana Neel said. “We might not have the superstars of the past, but we have been solid all throughout.”

Junior midfielder Allison Kleiner, a Vanderbilt commit, has been the Cougars’ main weapon with 11 goals in nine games played.

“It’s a work in progress at all times,” Neel said. “But I think we’re in the right space that we need to be in.”

The Cougars open the playoffs at No. 4 Arbor View on Wednesday.

Class 4A

A dominant Centennial is the No. 1 seed from the Mountain League for the 4A Southern Region quarterfinals, which start Monday. The Bulldogs are 18-0 and have outscored opponents 141-3.

Foothill is the No. 1 seed from the Desert League. Last season, the Falcons defeated Centennial in the region final, then lost to McQueen in the state title match.

Class 3A

Equipo Academy is the No. 1 seed from the Desert League, and SLAM Academy is the No. 1 seed from the Mountain League.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

Girls soccer playoff schedule

All games at higher seed and 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Class 5A

State tournament

Wednesday

State quarterfinals

No. 8 Cimarron-Memorial at No. 1 Faith Lutheran

No. 5 Coronado at No. 4 Arbor View

No. 7 Palo Verde at No. 2 Bishop Gorman, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Shadow Ridge at No. 3 Liberty, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Southern Region playoffs

(Leagues: D=Desert, M=Mountain)

Monday

Region quarterfinals

No. 4D Sierra Vista at No. 1M Centennial

No. 3M Canyon Springs at No. 2D Eldorado

No. 4M Tech at No. 1D Foothill

No. 3D Doral Academy at No. 2M Green Valley

Class 3A

Southern Region playoffs

(Leagues: D=Desert, M=Mountain)

Monday

Region quarterfinals

No. 4D Del Sol at No. 1M SLAM Academy, 3 p.m. at Heritage Park

No. 3M Pahrump Valley at No. 2D Virgin Valley

No. 4M Mojave at No. 1D Equipo Academy

No. 3D Moapa Valley at No. 2M Boulder City