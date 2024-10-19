Gorman tennis player claims record 3rd straight state title

Bishop Gorman senior Mark Lapko became the fourth boy to win three straight singles state championships Friday. Palo Verde’s Remi Rice claimed the girls title.

Palo Verde’s Remi Rice competes during the high school tennis matches against Clark at Palo Verde High School, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

All eyes were on Mark Lapko as he took the court Friday.

With a victory, the Bishop Gorman senior would earn a state-record third consecutive Class 5A state tennis singles championship.

It wasn’t easy, but Lapko pulled off the feat, beating Palo Verde’s Balin Gupta 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 in the title match at Faith Lutheran.

Reno’s Steve Johnson (1971-73), Clark’s Chris Entzel (1984-86) and Reno’s Brandon Kramer (1992-94) also won three straight boys singles titles, according to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association record book.

Lapko finished his high school career with a 68-1 record, with the one loss coming in his first season.

“The one thing that struck me from the beginning was how mature Mark was,” said Gaels coach Craig Witcher, who noted that Lapko was home-schooled as a freshman. “His work ethic and demeanor were so positive. He never got overemotional and instead was more analytical.”

“He still has all the same shots,” Witcher added. “But he has become more consistent.”

Friday’s victory did not come as a surprise to the coach.

“As soon as I heard Mark was coming to Gorman, I knew he could potentially win all three years,” Witcher said.

Faith Lutheran’s Sam Fouse finished third.

On the girls’ side, Palo Verde’s Remi Rice earned a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Coronado’s Erika Gallegos to win the singles title. Clark’s Jane Lee finished third.

In doubles, Faith Lutheran’s Beckham Butler and Nolan Dubay rallied to defeat Coronado’s Grant Lee and Jacob Gardner 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-0. The victory ended a successful season for the Crusaders, who also won the state team title Oct. 10. Sam Gastaldo and Tyson Young added to the program’s success with a third-place finish.

Coronado’s Isabella Gallegos and Gabriella Trentacosta defeated Clark’s Natalie Cruz and Giselle Yang 6-2, 6-4 for the girls doubles championship. Gorman’s Emma Balelo and Leilani Raymond finished third.

4A Southern Region

The Meadows swept all four titles at Durango.

Steven Tian defeated Cheyenne’s Bangalie Turay 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to win the boys singles championship, and Sophia Yang beat Centennial’s Ellie Altfas 6-0, 6-0 for the girls title.

Henry Ahmed and Jacob Garber claimed the boys doubles crown with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Foothill’s Carson Morris and Benson Gifford. Shelby Feikes and Miranda Paek won the girls doubles title 6-4, 6-1 over Marley Clayton and Ariali Gonzalez of Desert Oasis.

The 4A state meet is Oct. 25 and 26 at Bishop Manogue.

3A Southern Region

The Adelson School swept the singles titles at Faith Lutheran.

Ido Goren defeated teammate Ryan Roxarzade 6-2, 6-2 for the boys title, and Yael Izkhakov beat Cimarron-Memorial’s Kailani Schad 6-0, 6-1 for the girls title.

The doubles title matches featured showdowns between two Boulder City teams.

Carson Alder and Chandler Shamo defeated Alec Imboden and Shane Barrow 6-4, 6-3 in boys final, and Chayce Larson and Madeline Morris claimed the girls title 6-1, 6-2 over Mariah Torgesen and Ava Gibson.

The 3A state meet is Oct. 25 and 26 at the Tahoe Donner Tennis Center in Truckee, California.

