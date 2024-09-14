Green Valley pulls out wild overtime win over Legacy

Dax Arnold kicked a field goal in overtime, and Green Valley, No. 10 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A football rankings, edged No. 6 Legacy on Friday at Centennial.

Green Valley’s Roman Adams (18) celebrates during the second half of a high school football game against Basic at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley runs into their bench as they win a high school football game against Basic at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Senior Dax Arnold kicked a 27-yard field goal in overtime, and Green Valley, No. 10 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A football rankings, pulled out a 38-35 overtime win over No. 6 Legacy on Friday night at Centennial.

The game was moved because of repairs being done at Legacy.

After a tight first half that saw Green Valley (3-1, 1-0 5A Division II) take a 10-7 lead, the floodgates opened for both teams’ offenses.

Legacy (2-2, 0-1) scored 14 points in the first five minutes of the third quarter, capped off by a 2-yard touchdown run by junior Zaione Henderson to go up 21-10.

Green Valley could not keep up with the Longhorns until sophomore Michael Lewis came in at quarterback.

Lewis’ second and third drives ended with 53- and 94-yard touchdown passes that put the Gators up 25-21.

In just under two quarters of work, Lewis finished with 256 yards through the air.

Green Valley wasn’t finished scoring. On the ensuing defensive possession, senior Kamau Carr returned an interception for a touchdown to put the Gators up 32-21.

But Legacy was not ready to give up. With six minutes remaining, senior Dominic Oliver made a highlight-reel play in the corner of the end zone to pull in his second touchdown and bring Legacy within four.

After Green Valley failed to convert on a fourth down in Legacy territory with under two minutes left, Longhorns quarterback Aidan Crawford found freshman Jordan Thompson-Woods for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play.

With under a minute remaining, Green Valley drove down the field thanks to a 56-yard catch and run from Trey Glasper. With seconds ticking down, Arnold nailed a 32-yard field goal to send the game to overtime tied 35-35.

In overtime, Legacy won the coin toss and took the ball. After the Longhorns failed to convert, Green Valley ran one play, then turned the game over to Arnold.

Green Valley coach Bill Powell saw a lot of things his team needs to work on.

“We’re not there yet,” he said. “We can be pretty darn good if we play four quarters of football.”