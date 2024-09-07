Green Valley wins thriller over Basic in ‘Henderson Bowl’ — PHOTOS

Green Valley rallied from an 18-point first-half deficit to defeat rival Basic on Friday in the “Henderson Bowl.” The Wolves missed a field goal as time expired.

Green Valley head coach Bill Powell holds the Henderson Bowl trophy up after his team won a high school football game against Basic at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley’s No. 22 shows off his braces after winning a high school football game against Basic at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic head coach Jeff Cahill shouts from the sideline during the second half of a high school football game against Green Valley at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley quarterback Michael Lewis (15) throws up the field during the second half of a high school football game against Basic at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic’s Chrey Traylor (2) tumbles into the sidelines with a catch while Green Valley’s bench jumps to avoid him during the second half of a high school football game at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic’s Terrion Foster (10) tackles Green Valley’s Trey Glasper (1) while he carries the ball during the second half of a high school football game at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic’s Elijah Jones (8) caries the ball up the field during the second half of a high school football game against Green Valley at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley’s Trey Glasper (1) and Mason Hurd (52) celebrate their touchdown during the second half of a high school football game against Basic at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley fans wave their cell phone flashlights during the second half of a high school football game against Basic at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley runs into their bench as they win a high school football game against Basic at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley wide receiver Trey Glasper celebrates as his team wins a high school football game against Basic at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley wide receiver Trey Glasper scores a touchdown while Basic’s Chris Smith (4) can’t stop him during the second half of a high school football game at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley’s Roman Adams (18) celebrates during the second half of a high school football game against Basic at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic’s Louden Cahill (6) celebrates his pick-two over Green Valley during the second half of a high school football game at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley’s Evan Williams (2) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of a high school football game against Basic at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley’s Evan Williams catches a touchdown pass against Basic’s Chris Smith (4) during the second half of a high school football game at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic fans cheer for their team during a high school football game against Green Valley at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The sun sets behind the stands during a high school football game between Basic and Green Valley at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley celebrates after winning a rivalry high school football game against Basic at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley’s Roman Adams (18) carries the annual Henderson Bowl trophy to the fans after winning a high school football game against Basic at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The annual Henderson Bowl trophy is displayed as the score is neck-and-neck during the second half of a high school football game between Basic and Green Valley at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic’s Elijah Jones (8) leaves over Green Valley players before scoring a touchdown during the second half of a high school football game at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley wide receiver Trey Glasper (1) evades a tackle by Basic’s Terrion Foster (10) while he carries the ball up the field during the second half of a high school football game at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley’s Aiden Adams (11) and Evan Williams (2) celebrate their touchdown during the second half of a high school football game against Basic at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley’s Evan Williams (2) catches for a touchdown while Basic’s Chris Smith falls to the field during the second half of a high school football game at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic’s Donovan Glover (1) reacts after missing a touchdown catch during a high school football game against Green Valley at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic fans cheer for their team during a high school football game against Green Valley at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic’s Christopher McKenzie, left, catches the ball while Green Valley’s Jerome Kosloske (20) attempts to break up the pass during a high school football game at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley wide receiver Aiden Adams (11) carries the ball up the field during a high school football game against Basic at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic quarterback Jayveon Rose (9) passes the ball up the field against Green Valley’s defensive end Damian Faataui (50) during a high school football game at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic’s Jacori Turner (11) celebrates after the Wolves recovered a fumble during a high school football game against Green Valley at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley, including quarterback Michael Lewis (15) celebrate their win during the second half of a high school football game against Basic at Basic High School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Last year’s meeting between Green Valley and Basic in the annual “Henderson Bowl” was decided on a field-goal try in the final seconds. The Wolves blocked the attempt to snap their five-game losing skid in the series.

The 2024 edition of the game between Henderson’s oldest rivals had a similar ending, but a more favorable outcome for Green Valley.

Basic missed a 51-yard field goal as time expired, and Green Valley, No. 10 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to secure a 25-24 road win.

“Super proud of the guys in the second half,” Green Valley coach Bill Powell said. “Couldn’t have probably played any more poorly than we did in the first half, and somehow we were still in striking distance. We talked about getting one play to try and turn the momentum.”

Oregon State commit Trey Glasper came up with a few for Green Valley (2-1). He hauled in a 15-yard touchdown catch from backup quarterback Michael Lewis with 49 seconds left to put the Gators ahead 25-24.

Basic (1-2) still had a chance. After a Green Valley roughing-the-passer penalty, Wolves quarterback Jayveon Rose completed four passes to get kicker Frankie Silva in range.

Powell called a timeout to try and ice Silva, and on the attempt from the left hash, the kick had plenty of distance but drifted just wide left. The Gators stormed the field in celebration and later ran over half the length of the field to grab the Henderson Bowl trophy.

“The guts and the character these guys showed … it’s a good win for the program,” Powell said. “It’s a big deal around here, I understand that. I’m just happy for the kids, coaches and the whole Green Valley community.”

Basic took a 24-19 lead with 1:35 left in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard Elijah Jones touchdown run in which he hurdled a defender. The Wolves missed the 2-point conversion.

After Basic’s kickoff went out of bounds, Lewis, who played most of the game for an injured Ben Parker, led the Gators on the touchdown drive.

Glasper finished with 129 receiving yards on seven catches with two touchdowns. Lewis completed 12 of 17 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

“I’m glad Trey Glasper plays on my team because I’d hate to have to defend him,” Powell said. “He’s a super kid, and he deserves everything he’s got. I’m excited for him and his future.”

Green Valley trailed 18-0 at halftime. The Gators started the second half with an interception return for a touchdown from Elyjah Cobwell, who returned the pass from Rose over 30 yards for a score.

Parker tried to go and played sparingly. He hit Glasper for a 45-yard score midway through the third quarter, and Green Valley went ahead 19-18 when Lewis found Evan Williams for a 22-yard touchdown. The Gators blocked a punt to give Lewis a short field before his touchdown to Williams.

“We grew up a little bit today,” Powell said. “Last week we probably should have won, so we had to respond. Tonight we did, and it was a big step in our development. … We’ve got a lot of room to grow.”

Green Valley’s second-half lead could have been larger, but a holding penalty in the third quarter and an illegal man downfield in the fourth negated touchdowns for the Gators.

Basic scored first on its first possession on a double-end-around handoff when wide receiver Donovan Glover threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Christopher McKenzie to put the Wolves ahead 7-0.

Green Valley had its first of three turnovers on the ensuing kickoff. Jaiden Forby recovered a muffed kickoff and gave Basic prime field position at Green Valley’s 21-yard line. The Wolves managed just a 31-yard field goal from Silva to extend its lead to 10-0.

The Gators fumbled again on the next kickoff, and Madden Spielberg recovered for Basic. The Wolves couldn’t move the ball on the drive and avoided disaster when Arjay Tiqui dropped what would have been an interception with no Wolves around him.

Green Valley fumbled again near the end of the first quarter on a handoff from Lewis. Basic recovered at the Gators’ 44-yard line. The Wolves scored shortly after when Rose hit Demari McCullough on a 28-yard touchdown pass to go ahead 18-0 midway through the second quarter.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.