High school football state title game previews: What to watch Tuesday

Here is a look at all four football state championship games that will be played Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium, including Bishop Gorman’s matchup with Arbor View.

Arbor View quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher (7) looks to throw the ball during a Class 5A Division I state semifinal football game between Arbor View and Coronado at Arbor View High School on Nov. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

All games Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium

5A Division I state championship, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Arbor View vs. No. 1 Bishop Gorman: The Gaels (10-1) are in the title game for the 15th consecutive season. They have won 13 of the past 14 championships, including the last two.

So how do the Aggies (10-1) compete with a team that has won 35 of its last 36 games, with Gorman’s one loss in that stretch coming against nationally top-ranked Mater Dei (California) in September?

They probably won’t. The Gaels crushed Arbor View 49-14 in their regular-season matchup Oct. 10.

The Aggies will try their best to flip the script behind sophomore quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher, who has 171 completions for 2,900 passing yards and 29 touchdowns this season. He will need the game of his life to keep Arbor View close.

Gorman has no weaknesses. It’s dominant up front on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Maika Eugenio leads an efficient offense, while the defense has allowed 17 points in seven games against in-state opponents.

4A state championship, 3:40 p.m.

Canyon Springs vs. Mojave: The Pioneers will need to solve the Rattlers’ elite defense to have a shot at a championship.

Mojave (11-1) has six shutouts this season and is giving up just 8.1 points per game. The Rattlers also have 33½ sacks, 23 interceptions and 17 fumble recoveries. Mojave’s offense is formidable as well and has scored 31.5 points per game.

Canyon Springs (8-5) will have to rely on its strong running game to keep things close. Running back Bakari Wilson, who has 69 carries for 607 yards and six touchdowns, will need to step up. The Pioneers could also use a huge performance from quarterback Tysean McCraney, who has 48 completions for 813 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Mojave’s offense is led by running back Antwan Hawkins and quarterback Mark Ames. Hawkins has 70 carries for 751 yards and nine touchdowns this season, while Ames has 49 completions for 790 yards and eight scores.

The Rattlers won the regular-season meeting between the two teams 34-0 on Aug. 30. One more performance like that and they’ll be state champions.

3A state championship, 12:20 p.m.

No. 1S SLAM Academy vs. No. 1N Truckee: The Wolverines boast a perfect 12-0 record and are viewed by many as unbeatable, so the Bulls have nothing to lose by going all out in this rematch of the 2023 title game.

SLAM (8-4) is coming off a dramatic 28-27 overtime win against Churchill County in the semifinals.

Quarterback Alaijah Young and running back Damien Nevil are capable of helping the Bulls keep up offensively. Young has 108 completions for 1,304 yards and nine touchdowns this season, while Nevil has 94 carries for 785 yards and six scores.

Truckee, on the other hand, has scored 35 or more points in 10 of its games. It’s capable of outrunning anyone.

The Wolverines, the two-time defending state champion, have the edge, but SLAM can’t be counted out.

1A state championship, 9 a.m.

No. 1S Pahranagat Valley vs. No. 1C Tonopah: These teams have not met this year, but it’s inevitable that they’ll produce a high-scoring affair.

The Panthers (12-0) have averaged 46.5 points per game and are known for coming out strong in the first quarter. But the Muckers (10-1) average 50.5 points per game.

Tonopah’s one loss came against Eureka, a team Pahranagat Valley has destroyed twice this season. Anything can happen in 1A football, but the Panthers will enter as the favorite.

