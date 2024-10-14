High school notebook: State tournaments begin for tennis, golf

The individual and doubles boys state tennis tournament began Monday and ends Friday. State tournaments also are scheduled for girls tennis and girls golf.

Faith Lutheran’s Sam Fouse slams the ball over the net during a 5A high school boys tennis state championships match between Coronado and Faith Lutheran at Liberty High School on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran proved itself as Nevada’s top boys tennis team with a 10-3 victory over Coronado in last week’s Class 5A state championship match, but the Crusaders will be battling for even more glory this week.

The individual and doubles state tournament began Monday at Bishop Gorman and Faith Lutheran and runs through Friday.

The Crusaders’ Sam Fouse is the tourney’s fourth seed, but his road to an individual championship will have several obstacles. In particular, Bishop Gorman will stand in the way.

The Gaels’ Mark Lapko is the top seed, with teammates Jonas Santos and Balin Gupta holding the next two spots.

An assortment of other strong players completes the 24-player field that comprises athletes from Arbor View, Basic, Bishop Gorman, Clark, Coronado, Faith Lutheran, Green Valley. Liberty, Shadow Ridge and Spring Valley.

Faith Lutheran looks strong in doubles, with Beckham Butler and Nolan Dubay seeded No. 1. Coronado’s Grant Lee and Jacob Gardner are seeded No. 2 and Palo Verde’s Mikele Longo and Joseph Juhasz No. 3.

The 4A individual and doubles Southern Region tourney began Monday at Bishop Gorman and Faith Lutheran, with seeded players jumping into the fray Tuesday.

The Meadows’ Steven Tian is the top-seeded individual player, and teammates Killian Seip and Ryan Zahri are the top duo. The tourney will conclude with championship play at 3 p.m. Friday.

The 3A Southern Region individual and doubles state tourney started Monday at Bishop Gorman and Faith Lutheran, with Ido Goren of Adelson the top individual seed. Carson Alder and Chandler Shamo will represent Boulder City as the top doubles seed.

Championship play concludes Friday, with title match times to be announced.

Girls tennis

The 5A individual and doubles state tournament began Monday at Bishop Gorman and Faith Lutheran and ends Friday.

Palo Verde’s Remi Price enters the 24-player field as the tourney’s top seed, followed by No. 2 Erika Gallegos of Coronado and No. 3 Addison Lee of Palo Verde.

Arbor View, Bishop Gorman, Coronado, Clark, Green Valley, Liberty, Palo Verde, Shadow Ridge and Spring Valley will be represented in the tournament.

Doubles play started Monday, with seeded duos joining the action Tuesday. Coronado’s Isabella Gallegos and Gabriella Trentacosta are the top doubles seed. Clark’s Natalie Cruz and Giselle Yang are No. 2, and Gorman’s Emma Balelo and Leilani Raymond No. 3.

In 4A action, individual and doubles Southern Region play began Monday at Bishop Gorman and Faith Lutheran, with seeded players getting started at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The Meadows’ Sophia Yang is the top-seeded individual player, and teammates Miranda Paek and Shelby Feikes are the top doubles team. Championship play will begin at 3 p.m. Friday.

The 3A Southern Region individual and doubles state tourney began Monday at Bishop Gorman and Faith Lutheran, with Yael Izkhakov of Adelson the top seed. Chayce Larson and Madeline Morris of Boulder City are the top doubles seed.

Championship play concludes Friday, with title match times to be announced.

Girls golf

Basic, Desert Oasis and Rancho will represent the Southern Region on Tuesday as the two-day, 36-hole 4A state tournament comes to a conclusion.

Bishop Manogue is heavily favored to win its second consecutive title. The Miners, led by Ella Rawson, placed five golfers in the top eight at last week’s Northern Region tournament.

The Wolves, Diamondbacks and Rams will be joined by Douglas, Reno and a number of top individual golfers whose teams did not qualify for the tourney.

Action begins at 10:30 a.m. at Genoa Lakes.

The 3A state tournament will take place Tuesday and Wednesday at Dayton Valley.

Northern Region teams South Tahoe, Truckee and Lowry will join Southern Region squads Virgin Valley, Boulder City and Coral Academy for the 36-hole event.

Boys cross country

Bishop Gorman traveled to Woodward Park, California, on Saturday to compete in the ASICS Clovis Invitational. Jason Benedict covered the Medium Blue division’s 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 8 seconds to finish fifth for the Gaels, who placed sixth of 30 schools.

Losee competed in the 3-mile Dos Pueblos Invitational at Goleta, California, with Semaj Hall finishing in 17:04 to place 14th in the senior race. The Lions finished ninth.

Girls cross country

At the 5K ASICS event, Gorman’s Gabriella Martinez finished 10th in 18:46 in the Small Blue division to help her team place eighth.

In the Dos Pueblos event, Losee’s Rhian Allen covered the 3-mile course in 22:08 to finish 18th in the senior race.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.