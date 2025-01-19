39°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

High school wrestlers compete at Chaparral meet — RESULTS, PHOTOS

Bonanza's Kanye Ilai-Simio has his leg wrapped up by SLAM's Manuel Saldate during their 138 lb ...
Bonanza's Kanye Ilai-Simio has his leg wrapped up by SLAM's Manuel Saldate during their 138 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Sierra Vista's Makhi Clark is caught from behind by SLAM's Eric Bice during their 106 lb. fina ...
Sierra Vista's Makhi Clark is caught from behind by SLAM's Eric Bice during their 106 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Sierra Vista's Makhi Clark grapples with SLAM's Eric Bice during their 106 lb. finals match in ...
Sierra Vista's Makhi Clark grapples with SLAM's Eric Bice during their 106 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Sierra Vista's Makhi Clark is unclear what to do with SLAM's Eric Bice over his back during the ...
Sierra Vista's Makhi Clark is unclear what to do with SLAM's Eric Bice over his back during their 106 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Eric Bice takes down Sierra Vista's Makhi Clark iduring their 106 lb. finals match in th ...
SLAM's Eric Bice takes down Sierra Vista's Makhi Clark iduring their 106 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Antonio Quiroz is pulled down by SLAM's Destin Maestas during their 113 lb. finals match ...
SLAM's Antonio Quiroz is pulled down by SLAM's Destin Maestas during their 113 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Destin Maestas looks to pin SLAM's Antonio Quiroz during their 113 lb. finals match in t ...
SLAM's Destin Maestas looks to pin SLAM's Antonio Quiroz during their 113 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Destin Maestas looks to pin SLAM's Antonio Quiroz during their 113 lb. finals match in t ...
SLAM's Destin Maestas looks to pin SLAM's Antonio Quiroz during their 113 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cheyenne's Matthew Salvador-Aga works to roll over Arbor View's Cole Faircloth for a possible p ...
Cheyenne's Matthew Salvador-Aga works to roll over Arbor View's Cole Faircloth for a possible pin during their 120 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Arbor View's Cole Faircloth wraps up Cheyenne's Matthew Salvador-Aga working for a possible pin ...
Arbor View's Cole Faircloth wraps up Cheyenne's Matthew Salvador-Aga working for a possible pin during their 120 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Brenden Agcaolli takes Mojave's Isaiah Hill down to the mat during their 126 lb. finals ...
SLAM's Brenden Agcaolli takes Mojave's Isaiah Hill down to the mat during their 126 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Brenden Agcaolli lifts up Mojave's Isaiah Hill before driving him down to the mat during ...
SLAM's Brenden Agcaolli lifts up Mojave's Isaiah Hill before driving him down to the mat during their 126 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Brenden Agcaolli celebrates his win against Mojave's Isaiah Hill during their 126 lb. fi ...
SLAM's Brenden Agcaolli celebrates his win against Mojave's Isaiah Hill during their 126 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Anthony Delgado battles to take down Sierra Vista's Sebastian Quintana to the mat during ...
SLAM's Anthony Delgado battles to take down Sierra Vista's Sebastian Quintana to the mat during their 132 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Anthony Delgado is lifted into the air before taken down to the mat by Sierra Vista's Se ...
SLAM's Anthony Delgado is lifted into the air before taken down to the mat by Sierra Vista's Sebastian Quintana during their 132 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Anthony Delgado battles to fight off a take down by Sierra Vista's Sebastian Quintana du ...
SLAM's Anthony Delgado battles to fight off a take down by Sierra Vista's Sebastian Quintana during their 132 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Manuel Saldate wraps up the leg of Bonanza's Kanye Ilai-Simio during their 138 lb. final ...
SLAM's Manuel Saldate wraps up the leg of Bonanza's Kanye Ilai-Simio during their 138 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Manuel Saldate is rolled over by Bonanza's Kanye Ilai-Simio during their 138 lb. finals ...
SLAM's Manuel Saldate is rolled over by Bonanza's Kanye Ilai-Simio during their 138 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Drake Hooiman and Faith Lutheran's Cade Cook fight for position on the mat during their ...
SLAM's Drake Hooiman and Faith Lutheran's Cade Cook fight for position on the mat during their 144 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Drake Hooiman flips Faith Lutheran's Cade Cook over his back on the mat during their 144 ...
SLAM's Drake Hooiman flips Faith Lutheran's Cade Cook over his back on the mat during their 144 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran's Cade Cook works to break a leg hold by SLAM's Drake Hooiman during their 144 l ...
Faith Lutheran's Cade Cook works to break a leg hold by SLAM's Drake Hooiman during their 144 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran's Cade Cook works to escape a hold by SLAM's Drake Hooiman during their 144 lb. ...
Faith Lutheran's Cade Cook works to escape a hold by SLAM's Drake Hooiman during their 144 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran's Cade Cook works to escape a hold by SLAM's Drake Hooiman during their 144 lb. ...
Faith Lutheran's Cade Cook works to escape a hold by SLAM's Drake Hooiman during their 144 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Basic's Jaxon Mackey is grabbed from behind by SLAM's Isaac Balden during their 150 lb. finals ...
Basic's Jaxon Mackey is grabbed from behind by SLAM's Isaac Balden during their 150 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Basic's Jaxon Mackey is tossed upside down by SLAM's Isaac Balden during their 150 lb. finals m ...
Basic's Jaxon Mackey is tossed upside down by SLAM's Isaac Balden during their 150 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Isaac Balden works to pin Basic's Jaxon Mackey during their 150 lb. finals match in the ...
SLAM's Isaac Balden works to pin Basic's Jaxon Mackey during their 150 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Isaac Balden is given a blood timeout after a head butt to the nose by Basic's Jaxon Mac ...
SLAM's Isaac Balden is given a blood timeout after a head butt to the nose by Basic's Jaxon Mackey during their 150 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Pleasant Grove's Ian Fritz works to bring Desert Oasis' Chance Mannino down to the mat during t ...
Pleasant Grove's Ian Fritz works to bring Desert Oasis' Chance Mannino down to the mat during their 157 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Pleasant Grove's Ian Fritz wraps up Desert Oasis' Chance Mannino for a pin attempt during their ...
Pleasant Grove's Ian Fritz wraps up Desert Oasis' Chance Mannino for a pin attempt during their 157 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Pleasant Grove's Ian Fritz dominates Desert Oasis' Chance Mannino during their 157 lb. finals m ...
Pleasant Grove's Ian Fritz dominates Desert Oasis' Chance Mannino during their 157 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Desert Oasis' Chance Mannino winces in pain as Pleasant Grove's Ian Fritz works for the pin dur ...
Desert Oasis' Chance Mannino winces in pain as Pleasant Grove's Ian Fritz works for the pin during their 157 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas High's Leonard Castellanos fights to escape a hold by SLAM's Gabriel Delgado during t ...
Las Vegas High's Leonard Castellanos fights to escape a hold by SLAM's Gabriel Delgado during their 165 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Gabriel Delgado is wrapped up as Las Vegas High's Leonard Castellanos works to take him ...
SLAM's Gabriel Delgado is wrapped up as Las Vegas High's Leonard Castellanos works to take him to the mat during their 165 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas High's Leonard Castellanos is wrapped up from behind by SLAM's Gabriel Delgado during ...
Las Vegas High's Leonard Castellanos is wrapped up from behind by SLAM's Gabriel Delgado during their 165 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Silverado's Zyon Trujillo works to escape a hold by Pleasant Grove's Bradlee Farrer during thei ...
Silverado's Zyon Trujillo works to escape a hold by Pleasant Grove's Bradlee Farrer during their 175 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Silverado's Zyon Trujillo is driven to the mat by Pleasant Grove's Bradlee Farrer during their ...
Silverado's Zyon Trujillo is driven to the mat by Pleasant Grove's Bradlee Farrer during their 175 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Dylan Tondreau works to drive down Silverado's Bradley Britt during their 190 lb. finals ...
SLAM's Dylan Tondreau works to drive down Silverado's Bradley Britt during their 190 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
SLAM's Dylan Tondreau is rolled down to the mat by Silverado's Bradley Britt during their 190 l ...
SLAM's Dylan Tondreau is rolled down to the mat by Silverado's Bradley Britt during their 190 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Silverado's Bradley Britt works to pin SLAM's Dylan Tondreau during their 190 lb. finals match ...
Silverado's Bradley Britt works to pin SLAM's Dylan Tondreau during their 190 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty's Melvin Whitehead gets control of Desert Pines' Manuel Salazar during their 215 lb. fi ...
Liberty's Melvin Whitehead gets control of Desert Pines' Manuel Salazar during their 215 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty's Melvin Whitehead lifts up Desert Pines' Manuel Salazar before taking him to the mat d ...
Liberty's Melvin Whitehead lifts up Desert Pines' Manuel Salazar before taking him to the mat during their 215 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty's Melvin Whitehead works to pin Desert Pines' Manuel Salazar during their 215 lb. final ...
Liberty's Melvin Whitehead works to pin Desert Pines' Manuel Salazar during their 215 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Desert Oasis' Benjamin Young works to pin Basic's Tyler Jahrling during their 285 lb. finals ma ...
Desert Oasis' Benjamin Young works to pin Basic's Tyler Jahrling during their 285 lb. finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Joshua Jeeter of Coral Academy readies himself to launch the ball during a high school bowling ...
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Isabella Quarnstrom of Coral Academy eyes the pins during a high school bowling match between C ...
Coral Academy battles Eldorado in Class 3A bowling — PHOTOS
Liberty quarterback/wide receiver Jianna Reyes (12) flips with the ball during a run at a high ...
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Palo Verde running running back Samantha Manzo (26) runs the ball as her flag is snagged during ...
No. 1 Palo Verde downs No. 5 Liberty in flag football — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2025 - 8:22 pm
 

Many of the top high school wrestlers from Southern Nevada competed at the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Saturday.

The SLAM Academy boys ran away with the team title with 319.5 points. Western (180.5 points) edged Desert Oasis (150) for the girls team title.

More than 500 wrestlers and 30 teams competed at the event.

Here is a list of all of the individual champions:

Boys

106 pounds: Eric Bice, SLAM Academy

113: Destin Maestas, SLAM Academy

120: Cole Faircloth, Arbor View

126: Brenden Agcaoili, SLAM Academy

132: Anthony Delgado, SLAM Academy

138: Manuel Saldate, SLAM Academy

144: Drake Hooiman, SLAM Academy

150: Isaac Balden, SLAM Academy

165: Gabriel Delgado, SLAM Academy

175: Zyon Trujillo, Silverado

190: Dylan Tondreau, SLAM Academy

215: Melvin Whitehead, Liberty

285: Benjamin Young, Desert Oasis

Girls

100 pounds: Aliza Mendez-Loya, Western

105: Hazel Garcia, Desert Oasis

110: Taylor Rogers, Sierra Vista

115: Faith Gonzales, West Wendover

120: Chanity Faletoi, Liberty

125: Stella Dymon, Bonanza

130: Adriana Dorazio, Western

135: I’yanna Jones, Western

140: Lily Pomeroy, Pine View (Utah)

145: Evelina Juzenaite, Desert Oasis

155: Destiny Gonzales, West Wendover

170: Libni Flores, Desert Pines

190: Kaija Ashcroft, Green Valley

235: Erin Johnson, Palo Verde

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Centennial's Jayonni Durrough (25) elevates to shoot between Liberty's Jaden Riley (13) and Eva ...
No. 3 Centennial boys stay hot, handle No. 5 Arbor View
By Lucas Gordon Special to the / RJ

The third-ranked Centennial boys basketball team won its 11th straight game Wednesday behind a huge night from junior Jayonni Durrough.

MORE STORIES