High school wrestlers compete at Chaparral meet — RESULTS, PHOTOS
More than 500 wrestlers competed at the Chaparral Invitational on Saturday at Valley High School. Here is a list of winners and photos from the matches.
Many of the top high school wrestlers from Southern Nevada competed at the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Saturday.
The SLAM Academy boys ran away with the team title with 319.5 points. Western (180.5 points) edged Desert Oasis (150) for the girls team title.
More than 500 wrestlers and 30 teams competed at the event.
Here is a list of all of the individual champions:
Boys
106 pounds: Eric Bice, SLAM Academy
113: Destin Maestas, SLAM Academy
120: Cole Faircloth, Arbor View
126: Brenden Agcaoili, SLAM Academy
132: Anthony Delgado, SLAM Academy
138: Manuel Saldate, SLAM Academy
144: Drake Hooiman, SLAM Academy
150: Isaac Balden, SLAM Academy
165: Gabriel Delgado, SLAM Academy
175: Zyon Trujillo, Silverado
190: Dylan Tondreau, SLAM Academy
215: Melvin Whitehead, Liberty
285: Benjamin Young, Desert Oasis
Girls
100 pounds: Aliza Mendez-Loya, Western
105: Hazel Garcia, Desert Oasis
110: Taylor Rogers, Sierra Vista
115: Faith Gonzales, West Wendover
120: Chanity Faletoi, Liberty
125: Stella Dymon, Bonanza
130: Adriana Dorazio, Western
135: I’yanna Jones, Western
140: Lily Pomeroy, Pine View (Utah)
145: Evelina Juzenaite, Desert Oasis
155: Destiny Gonzales, West Wendover
170: Libni Flores, Desert Pines
190: Kaija Ashcroft, Green Valley
235: Erin Johnson, Palo Verde
