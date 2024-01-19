‘It hurts’: Democracy Prep girls play on with high school closing

Democracy Prep’s girls basketball team won the Class 2A state title last season and moved up to 5A. Now the team is coming to terms that this is its final season.

Understandably, Democracy Prep’s girls basketball team wasn’t fully focused against Spring Valley on Thursday, said Martinez Miles, the father of sophomore point guard Bray’ana Miles.

After a dominant run to the Class 2A state title last season, Democracy Prep had its appeal to move up to 5A — to play against powerhouses like Bishop Gorman, Centennial and Liberty — approved in April.

Instead of the program getting a chance to establish itself as a contender in the state’s top classification, those around the Democracy Prep girls basketball program are coming to the realization that this season will be the last for the high school portion of the charter school in North Las Vegas on the Historic Westside.

“We were going to give Democracy Prep our four years,” Martinez Miles said. “We love the coaches. We love the school. It’s a shocker for sure. We wish it wasn’t happening. There isn’t much we can do but just move forward.”

The school sent an email to parents Tuesday night that Democracy Prep would cease operations of its high school at the end of the school year. The charter school will continue as a K-8 school.

Parents are still coming to terms with the decision that their daughters will have to play high school basketball at a different school next season and will be unable to see out the vision coach Julius Barren had with his young squad.

“It’s disappointing because a lot of work went into (building the program),” said Nathan Smith, the father of junior guard Madison Smith. “A lot of good people put in a lot of time and effort, so it hurts.”

On the court Thursday, Democracy Prep (11-5, 5-1 Class 5A Southern League), No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, overcame several inconsistent stretches of play to grind out a 45-37 road win at Spring Valley (7-10, 3-3). Bray’ana Miles led the Blue Knights with 12 points.

“It’s on everybody’s mind. It’s showing in the way we played. It showed in the way I coached today,” Barren said. “I didn’t give the girls all the energy I probably should have given them. There’s bigger things going on.”

Players were not made available after the game, and Barren said he would speak for the team with the situation still fresh. Barren said it’s been a “distraction,” but said he and his staff are still focused on trying to win a state title.

“We know what’s in front of us. We’re hearing the same thing everybody else is hearing,” Barren said. “If this is our last rodeo, which we hope it isn’t, we hope to go out with a bang.”

Martinez Miles said parents started hearing word of the decision made at a board meeting Tuesday during Democracy Prep’s 54-44 loss at top-ranked Bishop Gorman that night.

Martinez Miles, who grew up with Barren, said his daughter was “very distraught” about the decision and said it’s “unfortunate” the team’s bond is breaking so fast.

“It’s frustrating because all the girls love (Barren),” Martinez Miles said. “I’m sure he’s frustrated because this was like his baby. (The program) is his baby, and it feels like it’s being taken away from him.”

Stephanie Saunders’ daughter, guard Mikiah Verdum, is one of two seniors on the team. While Saunders will get to see her daughter graduate from the school and finish out her high school basketball career at the school, she said her “heart broke” that she won’t be able to see the program grow.

“I saw this school come from nothing, and now it’s something,” Saunders said. “They’re state championship winners. They went from 2A to 5A. Sports is everything for these girls.”

Last season, Democracy Prep went 27-3 on its way to the state title, with four of its wins coming against 5A teams, three of whom were playoff teams. The Blue Knights won each game by an average of 25 points, and their only losses were against out-of-state opponents.

“There’s no denying the chemistry, the toughness, they play and help each other. They’re true teammates and I love it,” Martinez Miles said of the group’s bond. “I wish it wasn’t happening. It’s unfortunate.”

Democracy Prep’s boys basketball team also won the 2A state title last season and was fueled to play on following the death of assistant coach Mark Coleman. Democracy Prep’s boys basketball team is 12-5 this season and has established itself as a state title contender in 3A. The Blue Knights host Moapa Valley at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the school’s first home sporting event since Tuesday’s decision.

Martinez Miles and Nathan Smith both said the focus is finishing the season strong and trying to win a state title.

“We hope to send coach Barren out with a bang if that’s what it’s going to be,” Miles added. “We want to give him a 5A state title. … The focus is keeping these girls strong-minded for this season.”

Democracy Prep plays its first home game since the announcement at 6:30 p.m. Monday against Desert Oasis.

“We have two games at home next week to try and get focused, see what the crowd is like and try and get that momentum back,” Barren said.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.