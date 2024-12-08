Meet the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team
Standout performers from Faith Lutheran, Bishop Gorman and Coronado highlight the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.
First team
Beckham Butler, Faith Lutheran — Won the Class 5A doubles individual state title with partner Nolan Dubay and helped the Crusaders to the team state title.
Nolan Dubay, Faith Lutheran — Won the Class 5A doubles individual state title with partner Beckham Butler and helped the Crusaders to the team state title.
Sam Fouse, Faith Lutheran — Finished third in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament and helped the Crusaders to the team state title.
Jacob Gardner, Coronado — Finished second in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Grant Lee.
Benson Gifford, Foothill — Won the Class 4A doubles individual state title with partner Carson Morris.
Ido Goren, The Adelson School — Won the Class 3A individual Southern Region and state titles.
Balin Gupta, Palo Verde — Finished second in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament.
Mark Lapko, Bishop Gorman — Won the Class 5A singles individual state title.
Grant Lee, Coronado — Finished second in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Jacob Gardner.
Carson Morris, Foothill — Won the Class 4A doubles individual state title with partner Benson Gifford.
Coach of the year
Keith Fridrich, Faith Lutheran — Guided the Crusaders to the Class 5A state title.
Second team
Henry Ahmed, The Meadows — Finished second in the Class 4A doubles individual state tournament and won the Southern Region title with partner Jacob Garber.
Jacob Garber, The Meadows — Finished second in the Class 4A doubles individual state tournament and won the Southern Region title with partner Henry Ahmed.
Sam Gastaldo, Faith Lutheran — Finished third in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Tyson Young and helped the Crusaders to the team state title.
Anthony Polis, Coronado — Finished fourth in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner David Raiter.
David Raiter, Coronado — Finished fourth in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Anthony Polis.
Ryan Roxarzade, The Adelson School — Finished second in the Class 3A singles individual Southern Region and state tournaments.
Jonas Santos, Bishop Gorman — Finished fourth in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament.
Steven Tian, The Meadows — Finished third in the Class 4A singles individual state tournament and won the Southern Region title.
Bangalie Turay, Cheyenne — Finished fourth in the Class 4A singles individual state tournament and second in the Southern Region tournament.
Tyson Young, Faith Lutheran — Finished third in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Sam Gastaldo and helped the Crusaders to the team state title.
Honorable mention
Connor Ahmed, The Meadows
Carson Alder, Boulder City
Shane Barrow, Boulder City
Logan Borg, Boulder City
Matthew Cacuci, The Meadows
Shawn DeMilliano, Bishop Gorman
Jace Eichner, Pahrump Valley
Ethan Fang, Coronado
Benjamin Gardner, Foothill
Josiah Garlan, Bishop Gorman
Dillan Goudie, Spring Valley
Garrett Hadley, Moapa Valley
Alex Imboden, Boulder City
Lucas Johnson, Pahrump Valley
Joseph Juhasz, Palo Verde
Alec Kosyagin, The Meadows
Alex Leavitt, Moapa Valley
Marcus Leavitt, Moapa Valley
Mikele Longo, Palo Verde
Matthew Maddox, The Meadows
Noah Marquez, Foothill
Max Menard, Coronado
Chandler Shamo, Boulder City
Ishaan Shroff, Coronado
Hudson Taplin, Faith Lutheran
Lukas Weyers, Green Valley
