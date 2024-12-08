Meet the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team

Standout performers from Faith Lutheran, Bishop Gorman and Coronado highlight the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Faith Lutheran coach Keith Fridrich is the coach of the year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Faith Lutheran's Sam Fouse is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Faith Lutheran's Beckham Butler is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Faith Lutheran's Nolan Dubay is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

The Adelson School's Ido Goren is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Coronado's Jacob Gardner is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Coronado’s Grant Lee laughs during a 5A high school boys tennis state championships match between Coronado and Faith Lutheran at Liberty High School on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill's Carson Morris is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Foothill's Benson Gifford is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Palo Verde's Balin Gupta is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

Bishop Gorman's Mark Lapko is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys tennis team.

First team

Beckham Butler, Faith Lutheran — Won the Class 5A doubles individual state title with partner Nolan Dubay and helped the Crusaders to the team state title.

Nolan Dubay, Faith Lutheran — Won the Class 5A doubles individual state title with partner Beckham Butler and helped the Crusaders to the team state title.

Sam Fouse, Faith Lutheran — Finished third in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament and helped the Crusaders to the team state title.

Jacob Gardner, Coronado — Finished second in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Grant Lee.

Benson Gifford, Foothill — Won the Class 4A doubles individual state title with partner Carson Morris.

Ido Goren, The Adelson School — Won the Class 3A individual Southern Region and state titles.

Balin Gupta, Palo Verde — Finished second in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament.

Mark Lapko, Bishop Gorman — Won the Class 5A singles individual state title.

Grant Lee, Coronado — Finished second in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Jacob Gardner.

Carson Morris, Foothill — Won the Class 4A doubles individual state title with partner Benson Gifford.

Coach of the year

Keith Fridrich, Faith Lutheran — Guided the Crusaders to the Class 5A state title.

Second team

Henry Ahmed, The Meadows — Finished second in the Class 4A doubles individual state tournament and won the Southern Region title with partner Jacob Garber.

Jacob Garber, The Meadows — Finished second in the Class 4A doubles individual state tournament and won the Southern Region title with partner Henry Ahmed.

Sam Gastaldo, Faith Lutheran — Finished third in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Tyson Young and helped the Crusaders to the team state title.

Anthony Polis, Coronado — Finished fourth in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner David Raiter.

David Raiter, Coronado — Finished fourth in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Anthony Polis.

Ryan Roxarzade, The Adelson School — Finished second in the Class 3A singles individual Southern Region and state tournaments.

Jonas Santos, Bishop Gorman — Finished fourth in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament.

Steven Tian, The Meadows — Finished third in the Class 4A singles individual state tournament and won the Southern Region title.

Bangalie Turay, Cheyenne — Finished fourth in the Class 4A singles individual state tournament and second in the Southern Region tournament.

Tyson Young, Faith Lutheran — Finished third in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Sam Gastaldo and helped the Crusaders to the team state title.

Honorable mention

Connor Ahmed, The Meadows

Carson Alder, Boulder City

Shane Barrow, Boulder City

Logan Borg, Boulder City

Matthew Cacuci, The Meadows

Shawn DeMilliano, Bishop Gorman

Jace Eichner, Pahrump Valley

Ethan Fang, Coronado

Benjamin Gardner, Foothill

Josiah Garlan, Bishop Gorman

Dillan Goudie, Spring Valley

Garrett Hadley, Moapa Valley

Alex Imboden, Boulder City

Lucas Johnson, Pahrump Valley

Joseph Juhasz, Palo Verde

Alec Kosyagin, The Meadows

Alex Leavitt, Moapa Valley

Marcus Leavitt, Moapa Valley

Mikele Longo, Palo Verde

Matthew Maddox, The Meadows

Noah Marquez, Foothill

Max Menard, Coronado

Chandler Shamo, Boulder City

Ishaan Shroff, Coronado

Hudson Taplin, Faith Lutheran

Lukas Weyers, Green Valley

