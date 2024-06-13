Meet the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track team

Here is the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track and field team, selected after the spring sports season.

Liberty's Ronnie Kendrick is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track and field team. (Brian Banks photos)

Liberty's Isaiah Jordan is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track and field team. (Brian Banks photos)

Desert Oasis' Noah Lara is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track and field team.

Desert Oasis' Kenna Dagge is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track and field team

Faith Lutheran's Preston Beery is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track and field team.

Faith Lutheran's James Vogel is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track and field team.

Faith Lutheran's Brady Anderson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track and field team.

Shadow Ridge's Justin Rawe is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track and field team.

Sierra Vista's Jerron Baker is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track and field team.

Bishop Gorman's Siddhant Kumar is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track and field team.

Bishop Gorman's Chase McCallum is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track and field team.

GV Christian's Judah Withey is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track and field team.

Shadow Ridge coach Michael Smith is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track and field team.

Shadow Ridge's Evander Thomas is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track and field team.

Palo Verde's Cedric Cade is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track and field team.

Sierra Vista's Jerron Baker is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track and field team.

First Team

Brady Anderson, Faith Lutheran — Finished second in the 800 meters (1:54.01) and fourth in the 1,600 meters (4:23.16) at the 5A state meet. Also helped the Crusaders place third in the 4x800-meter relay (8:06.75).

Jerron Baker, Sierra Vista — Won the 4A state title in the triple jump (47-1¼). Also posted the best long-jump (23-0) and second-best triple-jump (47-1¼) result in the state.

Preston Beery, Faith Lutheran — Won the 5A state title in the shot put (66-3) and discus throw (183-7).

Cedric Cade, Palo Verde — Won the 5A Southern region title in the high jump while posting the best result in the state (6-6).

Kenan Dagge, Desert Oasis — Won the 4A state title in the 1,600 meters (4:20.18) and 3,200 meters (9:28.88). Also finished third in the 800 meters (1:57.64) and helped the Diamondbacks place second in the 4x800-meter relay (8:02.99).

Isaiah Jordan, Liberty — Won the 5A state title in the triple jump (46-11). Also finished second in the long jump (22-2¼).

Ronnie Kendrick, Liberty — Won the 5A state title in the 400 meters (46.84). Also finished second in the 200 meters (21.41) and third in the 100 meters (10.68). Helped the Patriots place second in the 4x100-meter relay (41.57) as well.

Siddhant Kumar, Bishop Gorman — Finished second in the 400 meters (47.40), third in the 200 meters (21.53) and fourth in the 100 meters (10.71) at the 5A state meet.

Noah Lara, Desert Oasis — Won the 4A state title in the 110-meter hurdles (14.49). Also posted the second-fastest 110-meter hurdle time (14:39) and third-fastest 300-meter hurdle time (39.22) in the state.

Chase McCallum, Bishop Gorman — Won the 5A state title in the 800 meters (1:54.01) and 300-meter hurdles (38.67). Also helped the Gaels place second in the 4x800 meter relay (7:56.06)

Justin Rawe, Shadow Ridge — Finished second in the 1,600 (4:20.93) and 3,200 meters (9:37.10) at the 5A state meet. Also helped the Mustangs win the 4x800 meter relay (7:49.22) and the team title.

Evander Thomas, Shadow Ridge — Won the 5A state title in the 200 meters (21.37). Also finished second in the 100 meters (10.62) and fourth in the 400 meters (47.95). Helped the Mustangs place third in the 4x400 meter relay (3:23.60) as well.

James Vogel, Faith Lutheran — The first-team All-Southern Nevada selection by the coaches was the region’s top pole vaulter but missed the postseason with an injury.

Judah Withey, GV Christian — Won the 2A state title in the shot put (57) by almost 13 feet. Also posted the second-farthest distance in the shot put (57-11½) and discus (170-5) in the state.

Coach of the Year

Michael Smith, Shadow Ridge — Guided the Mustangs to the 5A state team title after making the jump from 4A last season.

Second Team

Thomas Alrick, Liberty — Finished fourth in the pole vault (14-6) at the 5A state meet.

Brody Armani, Liberty — Helped the Patriots win the 5A state title in the 4x200-meter relay (1:26.88). Also helped them place second in the 4x100-meter relay (41.57). Finished fifth in the long jump (21-6¼) as well.

Chase Dexter, Canyon Springs — Helped Canyon Springs win the 5A state title in the 4x100-meter relay (41.18). Also finished fifth in the 100 meters (10.94) and sixth in the 200 meters (22.20).

Kaleb Elliott, Coral Academy — Won the 3A state title in the long jump (22-5) and was tied for the best long-jump result of the season (23). Also finished fourth in the 200 meters (22.75).

Sawyer Gates, Liberty — Finished second in the discus throw (154-9) and fourth in the shot put (54-11¼) at the 5A state meet.

Jack Medina, Sky Pointe — Won the 4A state title in the 800 meters (1:54.42) and helped Sky Pointe win the 4x800-meter relay (7:59.03). Also finished second in the 1,600 (4:27.06) and 3,200 meters (9:39.76).

Micah Mumford, Faith Lutheran — Finished second in the 110-meter hurdles (14.61) and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (39.89) at the 5A state meet. Also placed fifth in the high jump (6-2).

Aden Nguyen, Shadow Ridge — Won the 5A state title in the 110-meter hurdles (14.52).

Andres Pollard, Clark — Won the 4A state title in the 100 meters (10.70). Also finished second in the 200 meters (22.04) and helped the Chargers place second in the 4x100- (41.85) and 4x400-meter relays (9:39.76).

Logan Scott, Faith Lutheran — Finished third in the 800 (1:55.97), 1,600 (4:22.37) and 3,200 meters (9:41.19) at the 5A state meet. Also helped the Crusaders place second in 4x400-meter relay (3:19.45).

Herbert Ware, Green Valley — Won the 4A state title in the discus throw (166-3). Also finished third in the shot put (50-2¼).

Carson Wetzel, Shadow Ridge — Helped the Mustangs win the 5A state title in the 4x800-meter relay (7:49.22). Also finished fourth in the 800 meters (1:57.41) and sixth in the 1,600 meters (4:33.63).

Tony Williams III, Mojave — Won the 4A state title in the 200 (21.79) and 400 meters (47.54). Also helped the Rattlers win the 4x200- (1:26.74) and 4x400-meter (3:22.99) relays.

Mordechai Yadegar, Moapa Valley — Won the 3A state title in the 3,200 meters (9:31.31) and helped the Pirates win the team title. Also finished third in the 1,600 meters (4:25.67) and helped Moapa Valley place third in the 4x800-meter relay (8:28.24).

Honorable Mention

Brenden Adams, Desert Oasis

Friday Ahunanya, Cheyenne

Werrason Bakindo, Clark

Peyton Caldwell, Liberty

Chase Christian, Basic

Sean Craig, Liberty

Giovanni Criss, Liberty

Christian Cypher, Arbor View

Cameron Dunbar, Green Valley

Julian Fuller, Clark

Mason Gooder, Shadow Ridge

Joh’nez Greer, Desert Oasis

Antwan Hawkins, Mojave

Chace Juden, Shadow Ridge

Nicholas Kotero, Centennial

Jordan Kreisberger, Bishop Gorman

Clayton McCarrell, Faith Lutheran

Jayland McGlothen, Silverado

Clabon Mollette, Legacy

Myles Oliver, Silverado

Andre Porter, Liberty

Carter Prater, Sky Pointe

Melvin Reece, Canyon Springs

Jaden Riley, Liberty

Treshawn Rimmer, Cheyenne

Johnathan Steiner, Liberty

Logan Stewart, Moapa Valley

Tyren Taylor, Sky Pointe

Tristan Washington, Palo Verde

JaShon Wright, Centennial

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.