Meet the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track team
Here is the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track and field team, selected after the spring sports season.
First Team
Brady Anderson, Faith Lutheran — Finished second in the 800 meters (1:54.01) and fourth in the 1,600 meters (4:23.16) at the 5A state meet. Also helped the Crusaders place third in the 4x800-meter relay (8:06.75).
Jerron Baker, Sierra Vista — Won the 4A state title in the triple jump (47-1¼). Also posted the best long-jump (23-0) and second-best triple-jump (47-1¼) result in the state.
Preston Beery, Faith Lutheran — Won the 5A state title in the shot put (66-3) and discus throw (183-7).
Cedric Cade, Palo Verde — Won the 5A Southern region title in the high jump while posting the best result in the state (6-6).
Kenan Dagge, Desert Oasis — Won the 4A state title in the 1,600 meters (4:20.18) and 3,200 meters (9:28.88). Also finished third in the 800 meters (1:57.64) and helped the Diamondbacks place second in the 4x800-meter relay (8:02.99).
Isaiah Jordan, Liberty — Won the 5A state title in the triple jump (46-11). Also finished second in the long jump (22-2¼).
Ronnie Kendrick, Liberty — Won the 5A state title in the 400 meters (46.84). Also finished second in the 200 meters (21.41) and third in the 100 meters (10.68). Helped the Patriots place second in the 4x100-meter relay (41.57) as well.
Siddhant Kumar, Bishop Gorman — Finished second in the 400 meters (47.40), third in the 200 meters (21.53) and fourth in the 100 meters (10.71) at the 5A state meet.
Noah Lara, Desert Oasis — Won the 4A state title in the 110-meter hurdles (14.49). Also posted the second-fastest 110-meter hurdle time (14:39) and third-fastest 300-meter hurdle time (39.22) in the state.
Chase McCallum, Bishop Gorman — Won the 5A state title in the 800 meters (1:54.01) and 300-meter hurdles (38.67). Also helped the Gaels place second in the 4x800 meter relay (7:56.06)
Justin Rawe, Shadow Ridge — Finished second in the 1,600 (4:20.93) and 3,200 meters (9:37.10) at the 5A state meet. Also helped the Mustangs win the 4x800 meter relay (7:49.22) and the team title.
Evander Thomas, Shadow Ridge — Won the 5A state title in the 200 meters (21.37). Also finished second in the 100 meters (10.62) and fourth in the 400 meters (47.95). Helped the Mustangs place third in the 4x400 meter relay (3:23.60) as well.
James Vogel, Faith Lutheran — The first-team All-Southern Nevada selection by the coaches was the region’s top pole vaulter but missed the postseason with an injury.
Judah Withey, GV Christian — Won the 2A state title in the shot put (57) by almost 13 feet. Also posted the second-farthest distance in the shot put (57-11½) and discus (170-5) in the state.
Coach of the Year
Michael Smith, Shadow Ridge — Guided the Mustangs to the 5A state team title after making the jump from 4A last season.
Second Team
Thomas Alrick, Liberty — Finished fourth in the pole vault (14-6) at the 5A state meet.
Brody Armani, Liberty — Helped the Patriots win the 5A state title in the 4x200-meter relay (1:26.88). Also helped them place second in the 4x100-meter relay (41.57). Finished fifth in the long jump (21-6¼) as well.
Chase Dexter, Canyon Springs — Helped Canyon Springs win the 5A state title in the 4x100-meter relay (41.18). Also finished fifth in the 100 meters (10.94) and sixth in the 200 meters (22.20).
Kaleb Elliott, Coral Academy — Won the 3A state title in the long jump (22-5) and was tied for the best long-jump result of the season (23). Also finished fourth in the 200 meters (22.75).
Sawyer Gates, Liberty — Finished second in the discus throw (154-9) and fourth in the shot put (54-11¼) at the 5A state meet.
Jack Medina, Sky Pointe — Won the 4A state title in the 800 meters (1:54.42) and helped Sky Pointe win the 4x800-meter relay (7:59.03). Also finished second in the 1,600 (4:27.06) and 3,200 meters (9:39.76).
Micah Mumford, Faith Lutheran — Finished second in the 110-meter hurdles (14.61) and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (39.89) at the 5A state meet. Also placed fifth in the high jump (6-2).
Aden Nguyen, Shadow Ridge — Won the 5A state title in the 110-meter hurdles (14.52).
Andres Pollard, Clark — Won the 4A state title in the 100 meters (10.70). Also finished second in the 200 meters (22.04) and helped the Chargers place second in the 4x100- (41.85) and 4x400-meter relays (9:39.76).
Logan Scott, Faith Lutheran — Finished third in the 800 (1:55.97), 1,600 (4:22.37) and 3,200 meters (9:41.19) at the 5A state meet. Also helped the Crusaders place second in 4x400-meter relay (3:19.45).
Herbert Ware, Green Valley — Won the 4A state title in the discus throw (166-3). Also finished third in the shot put (50-2¼).
Carson Wetzel, Shadow Ridge — Helped the Mustangs win the 5A state title in the 4x800-meter relay (7:49.22). Also finished fourth in the 800 meters (1:57.41) and sixth in the 1,600 meters (4:33.63).
Tony Williams III, Mojave — Won the 4A state title in the 200 (21.79) and 400 meters (47.54). Also helped the Rattlers win the 4x200- (1:26.74) and 4x400-meter (3:22.99) relays.
Mordechai Yadegar, Moapa Valley — Won the 3A state title in the 3,200 meters (9:31.31) and helped the Pirates win the team title. Also finished third in the 1,600 meters (4:25.67) and helped Moapa Valley place third in the 4x800-meter relay (8:28.24).
Honorable Mention
Brenden Adams, Desert Oasis
Friday Ahunanya, Cheyenne
Werrason Bakindo, Clark
Peyton Caldwell, Liberty
Chase Christian, Basic
Sean Craig, Liberty
Giovanni Criss, Liberty
Christian Cypher, Arbor View
Cameron Dunbar, Green Valley
Julian Fuller, Clark
Mason Gooder, Shadow Ridge
Joh’nez Greer, Desert Oasis
Antwan Hawkins, Mojave
Chace Juden, Shadow Ridge
Nicholas Kotero, Centennial
Jordan Kreisberger, Bishop Gorman
Clayton McCarrell, Faith Lutheran
Jayland McGlothen, Silverado
Clabon Mollette, Legacy
Myles Oliver, Silverado
Andre Porter, Liberty
Carter Prater, Sky Pointe
Melvin Reece, Canyon Springs
Jaden Riley, Liberty
Treshawn Rimmer, Cheyenne
Johnathan Steiner, Liberty
Logan Stewart, Moapa Valley
Tyren Taylor, Sky Pointe
Tristan Washington, Palo Verde
JaShon Wright, Centennial
