Meet the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team
Standout performers from Palo Verde, Coronado and Clark highlight the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
First team
Natalie Cruz, Clark — Finished second in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Giselle Yang.
Erika Gallegos, Coronado — Finished second in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament.
Isabella Gallegos, Coronado — Won the Class 5A doubles individual state title with partner Gabriella Trentacosta.
Yael Izkhakov, The Adelson School — Won the Class 3A singles individual Southern Region and state titles.
Chayce Larson, Boulder City — Won the Class 3A doubles individual Southern Region and state titles with partner Madeline Morris.
Madeline Morris, Boulder City — Won the Class 3A doubles individual Southern Region and state titles with partner Chayce Larson.
Remi Rice, Palo Verde — Won the Class 5A singles individual state title and helped the Panthers to the team state title.
Gabriella Trentacosta, Coronado — Won the Class 5A doubles individual state title with partner Isabella Gallegos.
Giselle Yang, Clark — Finished second in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Natalie Cruz.
Sophia Yang, The Meadows — Won the Class 4A Southern Region and singles individual state titles.
Coach of the year
Gordon Hammond, Palo Verde — Guided the Panthers to the Class 5A state title, their fifth straight championship.
Second team
Ellie Altfas, Centennial — Finished second in the Class 4A singles individual Southern Region and state tournaments.
Emma Balelo, Bishop Gorman — Finished third in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Leilani Raymond.
Mekenzy Clark, Doral Academy — Finished third in the Class 4A singles individual Southern Region and state tournaments.
Shelby Feikes, The Meadows — Won the Class 4A doubles individual Southern Region title and finished third in the state tournament with partner Miranda Paek.
Elizabeth Gong, Palo Verde — Finished fourth in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Brooke Rivera.
Jane Lee, Clark — Finished third in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament.
Addison Lee, Palo Verde — Finished fourth in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament.
Miranda Paek, The Meadows — Won the Class 4A doubles individual Southern Region title and finished third in the state tournament with partner Shelby Feikes.
Leilani Raymond, Bishop Gorman — Finished third in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Emma Balelo.
Brooke Rivera, Palo Verde — Finished fourth in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Elizabeth Gong.
Honorable mention
Emily Bowers, Doral Academy
Addison Canja, Cimarron-Memorial
Marley Clayton, Desert Oasis
Kelsey Ellis, Virgin Valley
Ava Gibson, Boulder City
Arialia Gonzalez, Desert Oasis
Caitlyn Kim, The Meadows
Avery Laren, Centennial
Bailey Manuelle, Centennial
Sophia Medellin, Liberty
Sophia Michaels, Bishop Gorman
Sophia Monev, Arbor View
Camilla Osipova, The Meadows
Skyller Pama, Cimarron-Memorial
Nicole Perrin, Palo Verde
Ruth Robison, Palo Verde
Milana Rybushkina, Palo Verde
Kristine Sabanico, Sloan Canyon
Kailani Schad, Cimarron-Memorial
Yvonna Schuckman, Bishop Gorman
Taniya Tate, Cimarron-Memorial
Mariah Torgesen, Boulder City
Julia Walters, Virgin Valley
Evelyn Vernetti, Palo Verde
Layla Zamani, Palo Verde
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.