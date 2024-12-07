61°F
Nevada Preps

Meet the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team

Palo Verde’s Remi Rice competes during the high school tennis matches against Clark at Palo Verde High School, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows' Sophia Yang is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada team.
Coronado's Isabella Gallegos is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
Coronado's Erika Gallegos is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
Coronado's Gabriella Trentacosta is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
Clark's Natalie Cruz is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
Clark's Giselle Yang is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
The Adelson School's Yael Izkhakov is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls tennis team.
December 7, 2024 - 11:42 am
 

First team

Natalie Cruz, Clark — Finished second in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Giselle Yang.

Erika Gallegos, Coronado — Finished second in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament.

Isabella Gallegos, Coronado — Won the Class 5A doubles individual state title with partner Gabriella Trentacosta.

Yael Izkhakov, The Adelson School — Won the Class 3A singles individual Southern Region and state titles.

Chayce Larson, Boulder City — Won the Class 3A doubles individual Southern Region and state titles with partner Madeline Morris.

Madeline Morris, Boulder City — Won the Class 3A doubles individual Southern Region and state titles with partner Chayce Larson.

Remi Rice, Palo Verde — Won the Class 5A singles individual state title and helped the Panthers to the team state title.

Gabriella Trentacosta, Coronado — Won the Class 5A doubles individual state title with partner Isabella Gallegos.

Giselle Yang, Clark — Finished second in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Natalie Cruz.

Sophia Yang, The Meadows — Won the Class 4A Southern Region and singles individual state titles.

Coach of the year

Gordon Hammond, Palo Verde — Guided the Panthers to the Class 5A state title, their fifth straight championship.

Second team

Ellie Altfas, Centennial — Finished second in the Class 4A singles individual Southern Region and state tournaments.

Emma Balelo, Bishop Gorman — Finished third in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Leilani Raymond.

Mekenzy Clark, Doral Academy — Finished third in the Class 4A singles individual Southern Region and state tournaments.

Shelby Feikes, The Meadows — Won the Class 4A doubles individual Southern Region title and finished third in the state tournament with partner Miranda Paek.

Elizabeth Gong, Palo Verde — Finished fourth in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Brooke Rivera.

Jane Lee, Clark — Finished third in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament.

Addison Lee, Palo Verde — Finished fourth in the Class 5A singles individual state tournament.

Miranda Paek, The Meadows — Won the Class 4A doubles individual Southern Region title and finished third in the state tournament with partner Shelby Feikes.

Leilani Raymond, Bishop Gorman — Finished third in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Emma Balelo.

Brooke Rivera, Palo Verde — Finished fourth in the Class 5A doubles individual state tournament with partner Elizabeth Gong.

Honorable mention

Emily Bowers, Doral Academy

Addison Canja, Cimarron-Memorial

Marley Clayton, Desert Oasis

Kelsey Ellis, Virgin Valley

Ava Gibson, Boulder City

Arialia Gonzalez, Desert Oasis

Caitlyn Kim, The Meadows

Avery Laren, Centennial

Bailey Manuelle, Centennial

Sophia Medellin, Liberty

Sophia Michaels, Bishop Gorman

Sophia Monev, Arbor View

Camilla Osipova, The Meadows

Skyller Pama, Cimarron-Memorial

Nicole Perrin, Palo Verde

Ruth Robison, Palo Verde

Milana Rybushkina, Palo Verde

Kristine Sabanico, Sloan Canyon

Kailani Schad, Cimarron-Memorial

Yvonna Schuckman, Bishop Gorman

Taniya Tate, Cimarron-Memorial

Mariah Torgesen, Boulder City

Julia Walters, Virgin Valley

Evelyn Vernetti, Palo Verde

Layla Zamani, Palo Verde

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

