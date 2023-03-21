55°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada Preps

Monday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2023 - 10:47 pm
 
Basic players celebrate a run by Troy Southisene (10) during a baseball game against Green Vall ...
Basic players celebrate a run by Troy Southisene (10) during a baseball game against Green Valley at Basic Academy of International Studies on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Monday’s top high school performances:

Softball

Jordyn Bunce, Silverado: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored to help the Skyhawks top Mojave 18-4.

Jesse Farrell, Liberty: The senior went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored as the Patriots beat Basic 11-2.

Jacobi Gledill, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore went 3-for-4 and singled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Mustangs over Faith Lutheran 4-3.

Aubreyana Sanchez, Spring Valley: The sophomore struck out 17 and allowed no earned runs in the Grizzlies’ 2-1 victory over Eldorado.

Haven Stark, Doral Academy: The junior went 3-for-4 as the Dragons beat Del Sol 16-0.

Baseball

Lorenzo Anguiano, SLAM Nevada: The junior went 2-for-3 with a double as the Bulls beat Eldorado 4-3.

Kellen Anunson, Clark: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored as the Chargers toppled Sunrise Mountain 13-2.

Jase Pashales, Coronado: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and six RBIs to lead the Cougars to an 18-5 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Christian Verduzco, Las Vegas: The senior went the distance, allowing just four hits, in the Wildcats’ 16-1 four-inning victory over Silverado.

Tiernon Wolf, Tech: The sophomore went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored to help the Roadrunners beat Rancho 13-9.

Monday’s scores

Softball

Liberty 11, Basic 2

Chaparral 4, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Doral Academy 16, Del Sol 0

Las Vegas 15, Mater East 0

Silverado 18, Mojave 4

Palo Verde 7, Centennial 4

Shadow Ridge 4, Faith Lutheran 3 (9)

Spring Valley 2, Eldorado 1

Valley 22, Sunrise Mountain 6

Baseball

Basic 15, Green Valley 2

Shadow Ridge 17, Bonanza 3

Canyon Springs 11, Cheyenne 10

Coronado 18, Cimarron-Memorial 5

Clark 13, Sunrise Mountain 2

Doral Academy 11, Del Sol 7

Las Vegas 16, Silverado 1

Liberty 7, Durango 6

Mater East 12, Desert Pines 6

Chaparral 13, Mojave 3

Pahrump Valley 9, Western 0

Centennial 10, Palo Verde 5

Tech 13, Rancho 9

SLAM Nevada 4, Eldorado 3

Moapa Valley d. Valley, forfeit

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team
2
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team
3
Basic rolls past Green Valley in 5A baseball — PHOTOS
Basic rolls past Green Valley in 5A baseball — PHOTOS
4
UNLV football coach’s son to play quarterback at Faith Lutheran
UNLV football coach’s son to play quarterback at Faith Lutheran
5
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Thursday’s high school scores, top performers
Thursday’s high school scores, top performers
Friday’s high school scores, top performers
Friday’s high school scores, top performers
Nevada state basketball champions will be crowned this week
Nevada state basketball champions will be crowned this week
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls basketball team
Proposal would make 5A basketball for Southern schools only
Proposal would make 5A basketball for Southern schools only