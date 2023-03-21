Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performers from Monday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Basic players celebrate a run by Troy Southisene (10) during a baseball game against Green Valley at Basic Academy of International Studies on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Monday’s top high school performances:

Softball

Jordyn Bunce, Silverado: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored to help the Skyhawks top Mojave 18-4.

Jesse Farrell, Liberty: The senior went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored as the Patriots beat Basic 11-2.

Jacobi Gledill, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore went 3-for-4 and singled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Mustangs over Faith Lutheran 4-3.

Aubreyana Sanchez, Spring Valley: The sophomore struck out 17 and allowed no earned runs in the Grizzlies’ 2-1 victory over Eldorado.

Haven Stark, Doral Academy: The junior went 3-for-4 as the Dragons beat Del Sol 16-0.

Baseball

Lorenzo Anguiano, SLAM Nevada: The junior went 2-for-3 with a double as the Bulls beat Eldorado 4-3.

Kellen Anunson, Clark: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored as the Chargers toppled Sunrise Mountain 13-2.

Jase Pashales, Coronado: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and six RBIs to lead the Cougars to an 18-5 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Christian Verduzco, Las Vegas: The senior went the distance, allowing just four hits, in the Wildcats’ 16-1 four-inning victory over Silverado.

Tiernon Wolf, Tech: The sophomore went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored to help the Roadrunners beat Rancho 13-9.

Monday’s scores

Softball

Liberty 11, Basic 2

Chaparral 4, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Doral Academy 16, Del Sol 0

Las Vegas 15, Mater East 0

Silverado 18, Mojave 4

Palo Verde 7, Centennial 4

Shadow Ridge 4, Faith Lutheran 3 (9)

Spring Valley 2, Eldorado 1

Valley 22, Sunrise Mountain 6

Baseball

Basic 15, Green Valley 2

Shadow Ridge 17, Bonanza 3

Canyon Springs 11, Cheyenne 10

Coronado 18, Cimarron-Memorial 5

Clark 13, Sunrise Mountain 2

Doral Academy 11, Del Sol 7

Las Vegas 16, Silverado 1

Liberty 7, Durango 6

Mater East 12, Desert Pines 6

Chaparral 13, Mojave 3

Pahrump Valley 9, Western 0

Centennial 10, Palo Verde 5

Tech 13, Rancho 9

SLAM Nevada 4, Eldorado 3

Moapa Valley d. Valley, forfeit

