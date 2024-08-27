Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Girls soccer
■ Tianna Hunsaker, Foothill: The junior had three goals and three assists as the Falcons topped Durango 10-0.
■ Cristal Lara, Tech: The junior logged two goals and three assists in the Roadrunners’ 6-1 win over Sky Pointe.
■ Danielle Morales, Arbor View: The sophomore recorded a goal and three assists to help the Aggies beat Bishop Gorman 4-2.
■ Makayla Nelson, Boulder City: The senior had five goals and an assist as the Eagles cruised to a 9-0 win over Chaparral.
■ Briana Salguero, Equipo: The junior finished with four goals and an assist as the Yeti rolled to a 14-0 win over Cheyenne.
Girls volleyball
■ Siena Novak, Foothill: The junior racked up nine kills, seven assists and four aces in the Falcons’ 25-15, 25-23, 25-15 loss to Bishop Gorman.
■ Trinity Thompson, Bishop Gorman: The junior posted 20 assists to help the Gaels beat Foothill 25-15, 25-23, 25-15.
Scores
Girls soccer
Arbor View 4, Bishop Gorman 2
Boulder City 9, Chaparral 0
Clark 2, Legacy 2
Doral Academy 3, Las Vegas 0
Equipo 14, Cheyenne 0
Faith Lutheran 2, Liberty 2
Foothill 10, Durango 0
Green Valley 3, Spring Valley 0
Mater East 8, Sloan Canyon 1
Mojave 5, Sunrise Mountain 5
Palo Verde 2, Desert Oasis 1
Sierra Vista 10, Rancho 0
Silverado 2, Basic 1
Tech 6, Sky Pointe 1
Virgin Valley 1, Moapa Valley 0
Boys soccer
Desert Oasis 2, Virgin Valley 0
SLAM Academy 8, Adelson School 0
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman 3, Foothill 0
Doral Academy 3, Cadence 2
Eldorado 3, Valley 0
Indian Springs 3, Sandy Valley 0
The Meadows 3, Boulder City 0
Somerset-Losee 3, Sloan Canyon 0
