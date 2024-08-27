Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Prep rankings: No changes at No. 1 in football after Week 2

Bishop Gorman junior Trinity Thompson (9) prepares for the serve during the volleyball match against Foothill at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances

Girls soccer

■ Tianna Hunsaker, Foothill: The junior had three goals and three assists as the Falcons topped Durango 10-0.

■ Cristal Lara, Tech: The junior logged two goals and three assists in the Roadrunners’ 6-1 win over Sky Pointe.

■ Danielle Morales, Arbor View: The sophomore recorded a goal and three assists to help the Aggies beat Bishop Gorman 4-2.

■ Makayla Nelson, Boulder City: The senior had five goals and an assist as the Eagles cruised to a 9-0 win over Chaparral.

■ Briana Salguero, Equipo: The junior finished with four goals and an assist as the Yeti rolled to a 14-0 win over Cheyenne.

Girls volleyball

■ Siena Novak, Foothill: The junior racked up nine kills, seven assists and four aces in the Falcons’ 25-15, 25-23, 25-15 loss to Bishop Gorman.

■ Trinity Thompson, Bishop Gorman: The junior posted 20 assists to help the Gaels beat Foothill 25-15, 25-23, 25-15.

Scores

Girls soccer

Arbor View 4, Bishop Gorman 2

Boulder City 9, Chaparral 0

Clark 2, Legacy 2

Doral Academy 3, Las Vegas 0

Equipo 14, Cheyenne 0

Faith Lutheran 2, Liberty 2

Foothill 10, Durango 0

Green Valley 3, Spring Valley 0

Mater East 8, Sloan Canyon 1

Mojave 5, Sunrise Mountain 5

Palo Verde 2, Desert Oasis 1

Sierra Vista 10, Rancho 0

Silverado 2, Basic 1

Tech 6, Sky Pointe 1

Virgin Valley 1, Moapa Valley 0

Boys soccer

Desert Oasis 2, Virgin Valley 0

SLAM Academy 8, Adelson School 0

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Foothill 0

Doral Academy 3, Cadence 2

Eldorado 3, Valley 0

Indian Springs 3, Sandy Valley 0

The Meadows 3, Boulder City 0

Somerset-Losee 3, Sloan Canyon 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal