Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Girls volleyball
■ Mikaela Fellows, Tech: The junior recorded 10 aces and eight kills while leading the Roadrunners to a 25-8, 25-7, 25-8 win over Desert Pines.
■ Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista: The senior had 17 kills and six digs in the Mountain Lions’ 25-13, 25-19, 25-17 loss to Bishop Gorman.
Girls soccer
■ Gianina Gonzalez, Green Valley: The junior led a balanced scoring attack with two goals as the Gators rolled to an 8-0 win over Desert Pines.
■ Tianna Hunsaker, Foothill: The junior finished with three goals and an assist in the Falcons’ 8-0 victory over Legacy.
■ Jazmine McCallum, Coronado: The junior scored three goals as the Cougars blew past Desert Oasis 8-0.
■ Andrea Quintero, Equipo: The senior logged five goals and two assists to help the Yeti cruise to a 9-1 win over Del Sol.
■ Evelyn Ward, Moapa Valley: The junior had a goal and two assists as the Pirates defeated Cheyenne 8-0.
Scores
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman 3, Sierra Vista 0
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Green Valley 0
Tech 3, Desert Pines 0
Girls soccer
Basic 2, Spring Valley 0
Bishop Gorman d. Bonanza, forfeit
Boulder City 8, Sunrise Mountain 0
Canyon Springs 2, Silverado 1
Chaparral 2, Mater East 0
Coronado 8, Desert Pines 0
Doral Academy 4, Clark 0
Eldorado 7, Rancho 0
Equipo 9 Del Sol 1
Faith Lutheran 3, Cimarron-Memorial 1
Foothill 8, Legacy 0
Green Valley 8, Desert Pines 0
Liberty 3, Shadow Ridge 0
Moapa Valley 8, Cheyenne 0
Pahrump Valley 9, Sloan Canyon 1
Palo Verde 1, Arbor View 0
Sierra Vista 10, Durango 0
SLAM Academy 7, Mojave 2
Boys soccer
Del Sol 4, Sloan Canyon 0
Tech 2, SLAM Academy 1
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal