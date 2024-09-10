Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Coronado forward Jazmine McCallum (21) takes the ball up the field during a high school soccer game against Arbor View on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Girls volleyball

■ Mikaela Fellows, Tech: The junior recorded 10 aces and eight kills while leading the Roadrunners to a 25-8, 25-7, 25-8 win over Desert Pines.

■ Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista: The senior had 17 kills and six digs in the Mountain Lions’ 25-13, 25-19, 25-17 loss to Bishop Gorman.

Girls soccer

■ Gianina Gonzalez, Green Valley: The junior led a balanced scoring attack with two goals as the Gators rolled to an 8-0 win over Desert Pines.

■ Tianna Hunsaker, Foothill: The junior finished with three goals and an assist in the Falcons’ 8-0 victory over Legacy.

■ Jazmine McCallum, Coronado: The junior scored three goals as the Cougars blew past Desert Oasis 8-0.

■ Andrea Quintero, Equipo: The senior logged five goals and two assists to help the Yeti cruise to a 9-1 win over Del Sol.

■ Evelyn Ward, Moapa Valley: The junior had a goal and two assists as the Pirates defeated Cheyenne 8-0.

Scores

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Sierra Vista 0

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Green Valley 0

Tech 3, Desert Pines 0

Girls soccer

Basic 2, Spring Valley 0

Bishop Gorman d. Bonanza, forfeit

Boulder City 8, Sunrise Mountain 0

Canyon Springs 2, Silverado 1

Chaparral 2, Mater East 0

Coronado 8, Desert Pines 0

Doral Academy 4, Clark 0

Eldorado 7, Rancho 0

Equipo 9 Del Sol 1

Faith Lutheran 3, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Foothill 8, Legacy 0

Green Valley 8, Desert Pines 0

Liberty 3, Shadow Ridge 0

Moapa Valley 8, Cheyenne 0

Pahrump Valley 9, Sloan Canyon 1

Palo Verde 1, Arbor View 0

Sierra Vista 10, Durango 0

SLAM Academy 7, Mojave 2

Boys soccer

Del Sol 4, Sloan Canyon 0

Tech 2, SLAM Academy 1

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal