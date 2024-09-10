87°F
Nevada Preps

Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Coronado forward Jazmine McCallum (21) takes the ball up the field during a high school soccer ...
Coronado forward Jazmine McCallum (21) takes the ball up the field during a high school soccer game against Arbor View on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2024 - 10:42 pm
 

High school scores, top performances:

Girls volleyball

Mikaela Fellows, Tech: The junior recorded 10 aces and eight kills while leading the Roadrunners to a 25-8, 25-7, 25-8 win over Desert Pines.

Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista: The senior had 17 kills and six digs in the Mountain Lions’ 25-13, 25-19, 25-17 loss to Bishop Gorman.

Girls soccer

Gianina Gonzalez, Green Valley: The junior led a balanced scoring attack with two goals as the Gators rolled to an 8-0 win over Desert Pines.

Tianna Hunsaker, Foothill: The junior finished with three goals and an assist in the Falcons’ 8-0 victory over Legacy.

Jazmine McCallum, Coronado: The junior scored three goals as the Cougars blew past Desert Oasis 8-0.

Andrea Quintero, Equipo: The senior logged five goals and two assists to help the Yeti cruise to a 9-1 win over Del Sol.

Evelyn Ward, Moapa Valley: The junior had a goal and two assists as the Pirates defeated Cheyenne 8-0.

Scores

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Sierra Vista 0

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Green Valley 0

Tech 3, Desert Pines 0

Girls soccer

Basic 2, Spring Valley 0

Bishop Gorman d. Bonanza, forfeit

Boulder City 8, Sunrise Mountain 0

Canyon Springs 2, Silverado 1

Chaparral 2, Mater East 0

Coronado 8, Desert Pines 0

Doral Academy 4, Clark 0

Eldorado 7, Rancho 0

Equipo 9 Del Sol 1

Faith Lutheran 3, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Foothill 8, Legacy 0

Green Valley 8, Desert Pines 0

Liberty 3, Shadow Ridge 0

Moapa Valley 8, Cheyenne 0

Pahrump Valley 9, Sloan Canyon 1

Palo Verde 1, Arbor View 0

Sierra Vista 10, Durango 0

SLAM Academy 7, Mojave 2

Boys soccer

Del Sol 4, Sloan Canyon 0

Tech 2, SLAM Academy 1

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

