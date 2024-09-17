Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Boys soccer
■ Gio Cana, Shadow Ridge: The junior had two assists as the Mustangs defeated Spring Valley 4-1.
■ Gavin Flickinger, Coronado: The junior logged two goals and an assist to help the Cougars roll past Las Vegas 4-1.
■ Justin Gilliland, Liberty: The junior finished with three goals and an assist as the Patriots scored four second-half goals to beat Chaparral 5-1.
■ Alonso Gutierrez, Canyon Springs: The junior recorded six goals and three assists in the Pioneers’ 11-1 win over Silverado.
■ Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The junior racked up three goals and an assist as the Gaels defeated Arbor View 4-1.
Girls volleyball
■ Ruby Engert, Shadow Ridge: The senior had 12 digs, six aces and five blocks in the Mustang’s 9-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 15-7 loss to Sierra Vista.
■ Piper Halvorson, Arbor View: The senior logged six blocks to help the Aggies sweep Legacy 25-19, 25-16, 25-23.
■ Luna Ingaramo, Tech: The senior had 11 kills and five digs in the Roadrunners’ 25-12, 25-11, 25-8 win over Sunrise Mountain.
■ Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista: The senior collected 21 kills and 12 digs as the Mountain Lions rallied to edge Shadow Ridge 9-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 15-7.
■ Trinity Thompson, Bishop Gorman: The junior had 21 assists to help the Gaels cruise past Silverado 25-8, 25-3, 25-12.
Scores
Boys soccer
Bishop Gorman 4, Arbor View 1
Canyon Springs 11, Silverado 1
Cheyenne 4, Legacy 0
Coronado 4, Las Vegas 1
Del Sol 4, Bonanza 2
Desert Pines 2, Centennial 0
Faith Lutheran 2, Durango 0
Liberty 5, Chaparral 1
Mater East 4, Boulder City 2
Palo Verde 6, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Shadow Ridge 4, Spring Valley 1
Sky Pointe 3, Moapa Valley 1
SLAM Academy 2, Sierra Vista 1
Sloan Canyon 2, Pahrump Valley 0
The Meadows 2, Doral Academy 1
Valley 2, Rancho 1
Girls soccer
Tech 4, Canyon Springs 2
Girls volleyball
Arbor View 3, Legacy 0
Bishop Gorman 3, Silverado 0
Sierra Vista 3, Shadow Ridge 2
Tech 3, Sunrise Mountain 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal