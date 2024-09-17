67°F
Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Bishop Gorman junior Trinity Thompson (9) attempts to block Silverado senior Isabella Hemingway ...
Bishop Gorman junior Trinity Thompson (9) attempts to block Silverado senior Isabella Hemingway (14) during the high school volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2024 - 10:28 pm
 

High school scores, top performances:

Boys soccer

Gio Cana, Shadow Ridge: The junior had two assists as the Mustangs defeated Spring Valley 4-1.

Gavin Flickinger, Coronado: The junior logged two goals and an assist to help the Cougars roll past Las Vegas 4-1.

Justin Gilliland, Liberty: The junior finished with three goals and an assist as the Patriots scored four second-half goals to beat Chaparral 5-1.

Alonso Gutierrez, Canyon Springs: The junior recorded six goals and three assists in the Pioneers’ 11-1 win over Silverado.

Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The junior racked up three goals and an assist as the Gaels defeated Arbor View 4-1.

Girls volleyball

Ruby Engert, Shadow Ridge: The senior had 12 digs, six aces and five blocks in the Mustang’s 9-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 15-7 loss to Sierra Vista.

Piper Halvorson, Arbor View: The senior logged six blocks to help the Aggies sweep Legacy 25-19, 25-16, 25-23.

Luna Ingaramo, Tech: The senior had 11 kills and five digs in the Roadrunners’ 25-12, 25-11, 25-8 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista: The senior collected 21 kills and 12 digs as the Mountain Lions rallied to edge Shadow Ridge 9-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 15-7.

Trinity Thompson, Bishop Gorman: The junior had 21 assists to help the Gaels cruise past Silverado 25-8, 25-3, 25-12.

Scores

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 4, Arbor View 1

Canyon Springs 11, Silverado 1

Cheyenne 4, Legacy 0

Coronado 4, Las Vegas 1

Del Sol 4, Bonanza 2

Desert Pines 2, Centennial 0

Faith Lutheran 2, Durango 0

Liberty 5, Chaparral 1

Mater East 4, Boulder City 2

Palo Verde 6, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Shadow Ridge 4, Spring Valley 1

Sky Pointe 3, Moapa Valley 1

SLAM Academy 2, Sierra Vista 1

Sloan Canyon 2, Pahrump Valley 0

The Meadows 2, Doral Academy 1

Valley 2, Rancho 1

Girls soccer

Tech 4, Canyon Springs 2

Girls volleyball

Arbor View 3, Legacy 0

Bishop Gorman 3, Silverado 0

Sierra Vista 3, Shadow Ridge 2

Tech 3, Sunrise Mountain 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

