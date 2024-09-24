Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Girls soccer
■ Julia Anfinson, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore scored the go-ahead goal off a corner kick late in the first half to help the Crusaders defeat Bishop Gorman 2-1.
■ Aleah Klein, Green Valley: The freshman had three goals in the Gators’ 6-0 victory over Sky Pointe.
■ Alayna Littlewood, Las Vegas: The junior finished with three goals as the Wildcats logged a 5-3 win over Durango.
■ Makayla Nelson, Boulder City: The senior had three goals to help the Eagles edge SLAM Academy 5-4.
■ Dasha Rosas, Doral Academy: The sophomore scored four goals to lead the Dragons past Legacy 6-1.
Girls volleyball
■ Julie Beckham, Coronado: The junior logged 18 kills, seven digs and four aces to lead the Cougars past Liberty 25-18, 25-17, 25-18.
■ Miy’Aja Diggs, Legacy: The junior posted 15 assists and eight digs as the Longhorns fell to Shadow Ridge 25-8, 25-23, 25-10.
■ Bree Farrimond, Shadow Ridge: The senior finished with nine kills, three aces and two digs in the Mustangs’ 25-8, 25-23, 25-10 win over Legacy.
■ Bryn Neibaur, Foothill: The freshman had 16 kills, 12 digs and three aces to help the Falcons roll to a 25-21, 25-15, 25-12 victory over Basic.
■ Ashlyn Winans, Tech: The junior recorded 16 assists, four digs and two aces to help the Roadrunners cruise to a 25-19, 25-15, 25-9 win over Green Valley.
Scores
Girls soccer
Boulder City 5, SLAM Academy 4
Canyon Springs 1, Basic 1
Clark 7, Rancho 1
Doral Academy 6, Legacy 1
Equipo 8, Moapa Valley 0
Faith Lutheran 2, Bishop Gorman 1
Green Valley 6, Sky Pointe 0
Las Vegas 5, Durango 3
Liberty 8, Desert Oasis 3
Pahrump Valley 6, Mater East 2
Palo Verde 2, Coronado 1
Shadow Ridge 3, Cimarron-Memorial 1
Sunrise Mountain 8, Sloan Canyon 3
Tech 2, Silverado 0
Valley 4, Cheyenne 2
Girls volleyball
Arbor View 3, Desert Oasis 0
Bonanza 3, Valley 0
Centennial 3, Palo Verde 0
Coronado 3, Liberty 0
Shadow Ridge 3, Legacy 0
Tech 3, Green Valley 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal