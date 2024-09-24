Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Liberty sophomore Addison Jones (14) competes during the high school volleyball game against Coronado at Liberty High School, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Girls soccer

■ Julia Anfinson, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore scored the go-ahead goal off a corner kick late in the first half to help the Crusaders defeat Bishop Gorman 2-1.

■ Aleah Klein, Green Valley: The freshman had three goals in the Gators’ 6-0 victory over Sky Pointe.

■ Alayna Littlewood, Las Vegas: The junior finished with three goals as the Wildcats logged a 5-3 win over Durango.

■ Makayla Nelson, Boulder City: The senior had three goals to help the Eagles edge SLAM Academy 5-4.

■ Dasha Rosas, Doral Academy: The sophomore scored four goals to lead the Dragons past Legacy 6-1.

Girls volleyball

■ Julie Beckham, Coronado: The junior logged 18 kills, seven digs and four aces to lead the Cougars past Liberty 25-18, 25-17, 25-18.

■ Miy’Aja Diggs, Legacy: The junior posted 15 assists and eight digs as the Longhorns fell to Shadow Ridge 25-8, 25-23, 25-10.

■ Bree Farrimond, Shadow Ridge: The senior finished with nine kills, three aces and two digs in the Mustangs’ 25-8, 25-23, 25-10 win over Legacy.

■ Bryn Neibaur, Foothill: The freshman had 16 kills, 12 digs and three aces to help the Falcons roll to a 25-21, 25-15, 25-12 victory over Basic.

■ Ashlyn Winans, Tech: The junior recorded 16 assists, four digs and two aces to help the Roadrunners cruise to a 25-19, 25-15, 25-9 win over Green Valley.

Scores

Girls soccer

Boulder City 5, SLAM Academy 4

Canyon Springs 1, Basic 1

Clark 7, Rancho 1

Doral Academy 6, Legacy 1

Equipo 8, Moapa Valley 0

Faith Lutheran 2, Bishop Gorman 1

Green Valley 6, Sky Pointe 0

Las Vegas 5, Durango 3

Liberty 8, Desert Oasis 3

Pahrump Valley 6, Mater East 2

Palo Verde 2, Coronado 1

Shadow Ridge 3, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Sunrise Mountain 8, Sloan Canyon 3

Tech 2, Silverado 0

Valley 4, Cheyenne 2

Girls volleyball

Arbor View 3, Desert Oasis 0

Bonanza 3, Valley 0

Centennial 3, Palo Verde 0

Coronado 3, Liberty 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Legacy 0

Tech 3, Green Valley 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal