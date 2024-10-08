Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer, tennis and girls volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Girls soccer
■ Jasmyne Johnson, Basic: The junior had three goals and an assist to help the Wolves roll to a 9-0 victory over Sky Pointe.
■ Cristal Lara, Tech: The junior racked up four goals and an assist in the Roadrunners’ 7-0 win over Western.
■ Makayla Nelson, Boulder City: The senior collected three goals and two assists in the Eagles’ 9-1 victory over Sloan Canyon.
■ Riley Rohr, Bishop Gorman: The senior scored all three goals to lead the Gaels past Palo Verde 3-0.
■ Sara Sherman, Coronado: The junior recorded two goals as the Cougars used a balanced attack to beat Cimarron-Memorial 6-0.
Girls volleyball
■ Felisha Davis, Chaparral: The junior finished with six blocks and four kills in the Cowboys’ 25-19, 25-22, 25-10 loss to Amplus.
■ Arial Fox, Legacy: The sophomore logged 10 kills, nine digs and four aces to help the Longhorns defeat Doral Academy 25-20, 25-23, 30-28.
■ Madison Miller, Shadow Ridge: The senior had 21 assists and seven digs to lead the Mustangs to a 25-13, 25-15, 25-15 win over Basic.
■ Lyla Motavao, Liberty: The junior finished with 11 kills and four aces in the Patriots’ 25-18, 27-25, 25-21 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.
Scores
Girls soccer
Arbor View 3, Liberty 3
Basic 9, Sky Pointe 0
Bishop Gorman 3, Palo Verde 0
Boulder City 9, Sloan Canyon 1
Coronado 6, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Eldorado 5, Las Vegas 3
Equipo 3, Virgin Valley 0
Faith Lutheran 3, Shadow Ridge 1
Foothill 12, Rancho 0
Pahrump Valley 3, Mojave 1
Sierra Vista 3, Clark 1
Silverado 5, Spring Valley 2
Sunrise Mountain 2, Chaparral 0
Tech 7, Western 0
Girls Volleyball
Amplus 3, Chaparral 0
Legacy 3, Doral Academy 0
Liberty 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Mojave 3, Las Vegas 1
Shadow Ridge 3, Basic 0
Boys tennis
Class 5A state quarterfinals
Bishop Gorman 10, Shadow Ridge 2
Coronado 16, Spring Valley 2
Faith Lutheran 14, Basic 4
Palo Verde 14, Arbor View 4
Class 3A Southern League quarterfinals
Adelson 11, Coral Academy 7
Boulder City 11, Cimarron-Memorial 1
Moapa Valley 10, Virgin Valley 8
Pahrump Valley 18, Sloan Canyon 0
Girls tennis
Class 4A Southern Region quarterfinals
Doral Academy 13, Tech 5
The Meadows 16, Sierra Vista 2
Class 3A Southern League quarterfinals
Moapa Valley 10, Virgin Valley 8
