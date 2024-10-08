Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer, tennis and girls volleyball action.

Girls soccer

■ Jasmyne Johnson, Basic: The junior had three goals and an assist to help the Wolves roll to a 9-0 victory over Sky Pointe.

■ Cristal Lara, Tech: The junior racked up four goals and an assist in the Roadrunners’ 7-0 win over Western.

■ Makayla Nelson, Boulder City: The senior collected three goals and two assists in the Eagles’ 9-1 victory over Sloan Canyon.

■ Riley Rohr, Bishop Gorman: The senior scored all three goals to lead the Gaels past Palo Verde 3-0.

■ Sara Sherman, Coronado: The junior recorded two goals as the Cougars used a balanced attack to beat Cimarron-Memorial 6-0.

Girls volleyball

■ Felisha Davis, Chaparral: The junior finished with six blocks and four kills in the Cowboys’ 25-19, 25-22, 25-10 loss to Amplus.

■ Arial Fox, Legacy: The sophomore logged 10 kills, nine digs and four aces to help the Longhorns defeat Doral Academy 25-20, 25-23, 30-28.

■ Madison Miller, Shadow Ridge: The senior had 21 assists and seven digs to lead the Mustangs to a 25-13, 25-15, 25-15 win over Basic.

■ Lyla Motavao, Liberty: The junior finished with 11 kills and four aces in the Patriots’ 25-18, 27-25, 25-21 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

Scores

Girls soccer

Arbor View 3, Liberty 3

Basic 9, Sky Pointe 0

Bishop Gorman 3, Palo Verde 0

Boulder City 9, Sloan Canyon 1

Coronado 6, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Eldorado 5, Las Vegas 3

Equipo 3, Virgin Valley 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Shadow Ridge 1

Foothill 12, Rancho 0

Pahrump Valley 3, Mojave 1

Sierra Vista 3, Clark 1

Silverado 5, Spring Valley 2

Sunrise Mountain 2, Chaparral 0

Tech 7, Western 0

Girls Volleyball

Amplus 3, Chaparral 0

Legacy 3, Doral Academy 0

Liberty 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Mojave 3, Las Vegas 1

Shadow Ridge 3, Basic 0

Boys tennis

Class 5A state quarterfinals

Bishop Gorman 10, Shadow Ridge 2

Coronado 16, Spring Valley 2

Faith Lutheran 14, Basic 4

Palo Verde 14, Arbor View 4

Class 3A Southern League quarterfinals

Adelson 11, Coral Academy 7

Boulder City 11, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Moapa Valley 10, Virgin Valley 8

Pahrump Valley 18, Sloan Canyon 0

Girls tennis

Class 4A Southern Region quarterfinals

Doral Academy 13, Tech 5

The Meadows 16, Sierra Vista 2

Class 3A Southern League quarterfinals

Moapa Valley 10, Virgin Valley 8

