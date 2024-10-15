71°F
Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Bishop Gorman defender Rocco Marsan (2) receives the ball during the high school soccer game ag ...
Bishop Gorman defender Rocco Marsan (2) receives the ball during the high school soccer game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2024 - 11:13 pm
 

High school scores, top performances:

Boys soccer

Maddix Bordinhao, Bishop Gorman: The senior scored two goals to help the Gaels edge Eldorado 4-3.

Gavin Flickinger, Coronado: The junior scored four goals as the Cougars notched their 13th shutout of the season to beat Green Valley 8-0.

Justin Gilliland, Liberty: The junior logged five goals in the Patriots’ 10-2 win over Durango.

David Gonzales, Canyon Springs: The junior had three goals as the Pioneers rolled to a 9-0 win over Spring Valley.

Kyle Valentine, Arbor View: The junior recorded three goals and an assist to lead the Aggies to an 8-1 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Girls volleyball

Audrey Fiso, Virgin Valley: The senior had 10 kills to help the Bulldogs defeat Canyon Springs 25-11, 25-15, 25-19.

Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista: The senior posted 32 kills and 11 digs as the Mountain Lions beat Green Valley 25-17, 25-16, 24-26, 25-22.

Parker Redmon, Green Valley: The senior had 18 digs, 10 assists and seven kills in the Gators’ 25-17, 25-16, 24-26, 25-22 loss to Sierra Vista.

Paradise Tupai, Legacy: The senior recorded eight aces in the Longhorns’ 25-19, 25-9, 25-20 win over Eldorado

Ashlyn Winans, Tech: The junior collected 19 assists as the Roadrunners edged Liberty 27-25, 18-25, 25-23, 13-25, 15-12,

Scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 8, Sunrise Mountain 1

Bishop Gorman 4, Eldorado 3

Canyon Springs 9, Spring Valley 0

Cheyenne 5, Rancho 2

Coronado 8, Green Valley 0

Doral Academy 4, Boulder City 0

Durango 10, Liberty 2

Faith Lutheran 3, Legacy 1

Las Vegas 2, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Mater East 6, Sloan Canyon 0

Palo Verde 2, Western 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Chaparral 0

Sierra Vista 7, Equipo 0

SLAM Academy 8, The Meadows 0

Valley 3, Silverado 1

Girls Soccer

Doral Academy 0, Eldorado 0

Equipo 3, Sierra Vista 2

Virgin Valley 5, Valley 0

Girls Volleyball

Doral Academy 3, Las Vegas 0

Legacy 3, Eldorado 0

Pahrump Valley 3, Sloan Canyon 0

Sierra Vista 3, Green Valley 1

Tech 3, Liberty 2

The Meadows 3, Losee 1

Virgin Valley 3, Canyon Springs 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

