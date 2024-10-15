Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Boys soccer
■ Maddix Bordinhao, Bishop Gorman: The senior scored two goals to help the Gaels edge Eldorado 4-3.
■ Gavin Flickinger, Coronado: The junior scored four goals as the Cougars notched their 13th shutout of the season to beat Green Valley 8-0.
■ Justin Gilliland, Liberty: The junior logged five goals in the Patriots’ 10-2 win over Durango.
■ David Gonzales, Canyon Springs: The junior had three goals as the Pioneers rolled to a 9-0 win over Spring Valley.
■ Kyle Valentine, Arbor View: The junior recorded three goals and an assist to lead the Aggies to an 8-1 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
Girls volleyball
■ Audrey Fiso, Virgin Valley: The senior had 10 kills to help the Bulldogs defeat Canyon Springs 25-11, 25-15, 25-19.
■ Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista: The senior posted 32 kills and 11 digs as the Mountain Lions beat Green Valley 25-17, 25-16, 24-26, 25-22.
■ Parker Redmon, Green Valley: The senior had 18 digs, 10 assists and seven kills in the Gators’ 25-17, 25-16, 24-26, 25-22 loss to Sierra Vista.
■ Paradise Tupai, Legacy: The senior recorded eight aces in the Longhorns’ 25-19, 25-9, 25-20 win over Eldorado
■ Ashlyn Winans, Tech: The junior collected 19 assists as the Roadrunners edged Liberty 27-25, 18-25, 25-23, 13-25, 15-12,
Scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 8, Sunrise Mountain 1
Bishop Gorman 4, Eldorado 3
Canyon Springs 9, Spring Valley 0
Cheyenne 5, Rancho 2
Coronado 8, Green Valley 0
Doral Academy 4, Boulder City 0
Durango 10, Liberty 2
Faith Lutheran 3, Legacy 1
Las Vegas 2, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Mater East 6, Sloan Canyon 0
Palo Verde 2, Western 0
Shadow Ridge 3, Chaparral 0
Sierra Vista 7, Equipo 0
SLAM Academy 8, The Meadows 0
Valley 3, Silverado 1
Girls Soccer
Doral Academy 0, Eldorado 0
Equipo 3, Sierra Vista 2
Virgin Valley 5, Valley 0
Girls Volleyball
Doral Academy 3, Las Vegas 0
Legacy 3, Eldorado 0
Pahrump Valley 3, Sloan Canyon 0
Sierra Vista 3, Green Valley 1
Tech 3, Liberty 2
The Meadows 3, Losee 1
Virgin Valley 3, Canyon Springs 0
