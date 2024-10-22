Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Bishop Gorman midfielder Amiya Warner (12) celebrates her goal against Coronado with Bishop Gorman’s Riley Rohr during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

High school scores, top performances:

Girls soccer

■ Payton Colbrook, Green Valley: The sophomore recorded two goals and an assist in the Gators’ 3-2 victory over Tech.

■ Savannah Foschetti, Silverado: The senior logged four goals and an assist to help the Skyhawks cruise past Desert Pines 8-0.

■ Alayna Littlewood, Las Vegas: The junior scored five goals in the Wildcats’ 8-0 win over Rancho.

■ Danielle Morales, Arbor View: The sophomore had two goals and two assists to lead the Aggies past Shadow Ridge 5-0.

■ Amiya Warner, Bishop Gorman: The senior scored a second-half goal and the Gaels held on for a 1-0 victory over Coronado.

Girls volleyball

■ Olivia Kiel, Faith Lutheran: The freshman finished with 20 assists in the Crusaders’ 25-9, 25-17, 25-18 win over Basic.

■ Savannah Tano, Legacy: The sophomore had 20 assists and five digs as the Longhorns rolled past Mojave 25-11, 25-20, 28-26.

Scores

Girls soccer

Arbor View 5, Shadow Ridge 0

Basic 6, Western 2

Bishop Gorman 1, Coronado 0

Boulder City 7, Mater East 0

Doral Academy 9, Durango 0

Eldorado 7, Clark 0

Equipo 10, Cristo Rey 0

Faith Lutheran 6, Desert Oasis 0

Foothill 2, Sierra Vista 0

Green Valley 3, Tech 2

Las Vegas 8, Rancho 0

Liberty 7, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Moapa Valley 8, Valley 1

Mojave 10, Sloan Canyon 3

Silverado 8, Desert Pines 0

Sunrise Mountain 1, Pahrump Valley 1

Boys soccer

Desert Oasis 8, Sloan Canyon 0

SLAM Academy 6, Clark 1

Girls Volleyball

Faith Lutheran 3, Basic 0

Foothill 3, Silverado 0

Legacy 3, Mojave 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal