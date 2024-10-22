°F
Nevada Preps

Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Bishop Gorman midfielder Amiya Warner (12) celebrates her goal against Coronado with Bishop Gorman’s Riley Rohr during a soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2024 - 11:29 pm
 

High school scores, top performances:

Girls soccer

Payton Colbrook, Green Valley: The sophomore recorded two goals and an assist in the Gators’ 3-2 victory over Tech.

Savannah Foschetti, Silverado: The senior logged four goals and an assist to help the Skyhawks cruise past Desert Pines 8-0.

Alayna Littlewood, Las Vegas: The junior scored five goals in the Wildcats’ 8-0 win over Rancho.

Danielle Morales, Arbor View: The sophomore had two goals and two assists to lead the Aggies past Shadow Ridge 5-0.

Amiya Warner, Bishop Gorman: The senior scored a second-half goal and the Gaels held on for a 1-0 victory over Coronado.

Girls volleyball

Olivia Kiel, Faith Lutheran: The freshman finished with 20 assists in the Crusaders’ 25-9, 25-17, 25-18 win over Basic.

Savannah Tano, Legacy: The sophomore had 20 assists and five digs as the Longhorns rolled past Mojave 25-11, 25-20, 28-26.

Scores

Girls soccer

Arbor View 5, Shadow Ridge 0

Basic 6, Western 2

Bishop Gorman 1, Coronado 0

Boulder City 7, Mater East 0

Doral Academy 9, Durango 0

Eldorado 7, Clark 0

Equipo 10, Cristo Rey 0

Faith Lutheran 6, Desert Oasis 0

Foothill 2, Sierra Vista 0

Green Valley 3, Tech 2

Las Vegas 8, Rancho 0

Liberty 7, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Moapa Valley 8, Valley 1

Mojave 10, Sloan Canyon 3

Silverado 8, Desert Pines 0

Sunrise Mountain 1, Pahrump Valley 1

Boys soccer

Desert Oasis 8, Sloan Canyon 0

SLAM Academy 6, Clark 1

Girls Volleyball

Faith Lutheran 3, Basic 0

Foothill 3, Silverado 0

Legacy 3, Mojave 0

