Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Girls soccer
■ Payton Colbrook, Green Valley: The sophomore recorded two goals and an assist in the Gators’ 3-2 victory over Tech.
■ Savannah Foschetti, Silverado: The senior logged four goals and an assist to help the Skyhawks cruise past Desert Pines 8-0.
■ Alayna Littlewood, Las Vegas: The junior scored five goals in the Wildcats’ 8-0 win over Rancho.
■ Danielle Morales, Arbor View: The sophomore had two goals and two assists to lead the Aggies past Shadow Ridge 5-0.
■ Amiya Warner, Bishop Gorman: The senior scored a second-half goal and the Gaels held on for a 1-0 victory over Coronado.
Girls volleyball
■ Olivia Kiel, Faith Lutheran: The freshman finished with 20 assists in the Crusaders’ 25-9, 25-17, 25-18 win over Basic.
■ Savannah Tano, Legacy: The sophomore had 20 assists and five digs as the Longhorns rolled past Mojave 25-11, 25-20, 28-26.
Scores
Girls soccer
Arbor View 5, Shadow Ridge 0
Basic 6, Western 2
Bishop Gorman 1, Coronado 0
Boulder City 7, Mater East 0
Doral Academy 9, Durango 0
Eldorado 7, Clark 0
Equipo 10, Cristo Rey 0
Faith Lutheran 6, Desert Oasis 0
Foothill 2, Sierra Vista 0
Green Valley 3, Tech 2
Las Vegas 8, Rancho 0
Liberty 7, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Moapa Valley 8, Valley 1
Mojave 10, Sloan Canyon 3
Silverado 8, Desert Pines 0
Sunrise Mountain 1, Pahrump Valley 1
Boys soccer
Desert Oasis 8, Sloan Canyon 0
SLAM Academy 6, Clark 1
Girls Volleyball
Faith Lutheran 3, Basic 0
Foothill 3, Silverado 0
Legacy 3, Mojave 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal