Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Coronado's Lauren Wood runs the ball after intercepting it from Green Valley during a flag football game at Coronado High School on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

■ AJ Duke, Legacy: The senior made six 3-pointers and finished with 31 points in the Longhorns’ 81-15 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

■ David Hayes, Shadow Ridge: The senior posted 19 points, three rebounds and a steal in the Mustangs’ 59-41 win over Sky Pointe.

■ Amare Oba, Basic: The junior collected 37 points and 12 rebounds while helping the Wolves defeat The Meadows 76-62.

■ Dashel Wiley, Faith Lutheran: The junior scored 17 points as the Crusaders used a balanced attack to edge Palo Verde 67-64.

■ Jevon Yapi, Sierra Vista: The senior nailed four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points to lead the Mountain Lions past Desert Oasis 80-28.

Girls basketball

■ Claire Cox, Moapa Valley: The senior had 22 points in the Pirates’ 58-14 win over Boulder City.

■ Kiera Kauhi, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior tallied 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead the Spartans to a 49-35 win over The Meadows.

■ Taveah Oliver, Desert Pines: The senior logged 21 points and six steals as the Jaguars cruised to a 64-28 win over Cheyenne.

■ Sabrina Stewart, Del Sol: The freshman finished with 23 points in the Dragons’ 69-12 victory over Bonanza.

■ Gianessa Vasquez, Green Valley: The junior scored 16 points to lead the Gators to a 48-18 victory over Cadence.

Flag football

■ Yolana Huff, Palo Verde: The sophomore completed 14 of 19 passes for 111 yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers rolled to a 40-0 victory over Clark.

■ Makayla Nelson, Boulder City: The senior completed 11 of 20 passes with two TDs in the Eagles’ 38-8 win over Valley.

■ Savanna Truax, Foothill: The senior had 10 carries for 140 yards and the Falcons had three interceptions to defeat Cadence 14-6.

■ MaryLou Tsunis, Coronado: The senior scored on a first-quarter pass from Bailey Goldberg and the Cougars held on for a 7-6 win over Green Valley.

■ Nakole Velasco, Sunrise Mountain: The senior had a rushing TD and logged 10 tackles to help the Miners defeat Bonanza 13-0.

Scores

Boys basketball

Awaken Christian 69, Trinity 43

Basic 76, The Meadows 62

Bonanza 77, Del Sol 30

Desert Pines 75, Cheyenne 40

Faith Lutheran 67, Palo Verde 64

Legacy 81, Sunrise Mountain 15

Liberty Baptist 41, Innovations 33

Shadow Ridge 59, Sky Pointe 41

Sierra Vista 80 Desert Oasis 28

Girls basketball

Cimarron-Memorial 49, The Meadows 35

Del Sol 69, Bonanza 12

Desert Pines 64, Cheyenne 28

Green Valley 48, Cadence 18

Moapa Valley 58, Boulder City 14

Virgin Valley 60, Chaparral 8

Flag football

Bishop Gorman 27, Mojave 14

Boulder City 38, Valley 8

Coronado 7, Green Valley 6

Foothill 14, Cadence 6

Legacy 50, Sky Pointe 0

Palo Verde 40, Clark 0

Sierra Vista 29, Cimarron-Memorial 6

SLAM Academy 24, Doral Academy 14

Sloan Canyon 14, Western 6

Sunrise Mountain 13, Bonanza 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal