Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Desert Oasis' Anjali Spalding-Hyles (10) jumps to make the touchdown catch against Green Valley during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

■ EJ Dacuma, Sierra Vista: The senior had three 3-pointers among his 21 points to lead the Mountain Lions past Amplus Academy 79-36.

■ Van Graves, Valley: The junior recorded 20 points to help the Vikings defeat Durango 72-61,

■ Nick Jefferson, Bishop Gorman: The senior finished with 20 points, eight assists and four steals in the Gaels’ 93-70 victory over Arbor View.

■ Sencere Mitchell, Bonanza: The senior logged 16 points and eight rebounds in the Bengals’ 59-45 win over Sunrise Mountain.

■ Kevan Wilkins, Spring Valley: The senior scored 27 points to help the Grizzlies edge Canyon Springs 65-63.

Girls basketball

■ Skyler Bell, Eldorado: The sophomore scored 14 points to lead the Firehawks past Chaparral 43-28.

■ Mya Harper, Desert Pines: The senior had 15 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists in the Jaguars’ 60-46 loss to Coronado.

■ Emma Herpin, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored 16 points as the Crusaders rallied in the fourth quarter for a 42-37 win over Desert Oasis.

■ D’Arrah Mitchell, Centennial: The freshman scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs to an 87-23 victory over Arbor View.

■ Xasia Smith, Liberty: The junior logged 11 points, six rebounds and four steals in the Patriots’ 50-11 victory over Clark.

Flag football

■ Makayla Nelson, Boulder City: The senior passed for 61 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 72 yards and another score to lead the Eagles past Western 26-0.

■ Jaylani Palmer, Shadow Ridge: The junior finished with 124 receiving yards and two TDs, and also nabbed three interceptions in the Mustangs’ 19-6 win over Basic.

■ Cheyanne Thornhill, Mater East: The sophomore passed for 229 yards and three TDs, and rushed for 97 yards and a score in the Knights’ 34-14 win over Sierra Vista.

■ Brooklyn Wittlief, Silverado: The junior completed 13 passes for 140 yards and a TD, and rushed for 49 yards and a score to lead the Skyhawks to a 20-13 victory over Del Sol.

Scores

Boys basketball

Beaver Dam 64, Mountain View 31

Bishop Gorman 93, Arbor View 70

Bonanza 59, Sunrise Mountain 45

Cimarron-Memorial 84, Del Sol 40

Liberty Baptist 60, Sandy Valley 26

Sierra Vista 79, Amplus Academy 36

SLAM Academy 73, Doral Academy 56

Spring Valley 65, Canyon Springs 63

Valley 72, Durango 61

Girls basketball

Beaver Dam 44, Mountain View 17

Centennial 87, Arbor View 23

Coronado 60, Desert Pines 46

Eldorado 43, Chaparral 28

Faith Lutheran 42, Desert Oasis 37

Liberty 50, Clark 11

Shadow Ridge 51, Palo Verde 40

Flag football

Bishop Gorman 32, Las Vegas 13

Boulder City 26, Western 0

Desert Oasis 34, Green Valley 0

Liberty 30, Tech 6

Mater East 34, Sierra Vista 14

Moapa Valley 38, Democracy Prep 0

Palo Verde 19, Centennial 0

Shadow Ridge 19, Basic 6

Silverado 20, Del Sol 13

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal