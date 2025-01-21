30°F
Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Basic guard JaMari Cottingham (11) drives the ball against Sierra Vista during a basketball gam ...
Basic guard JaMari Cottingham (11) drives the ball against Sierra Vista during a basketball game at Basic Academy on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Sierra Vista guard Jevon Yapi (1) lays up the ball during a basketball game at Basic Academy on ...
Sierra Vista guard Jevon Yapi (1) lays up the ball during a basketball game at Basic Academy on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2025 - 11:39 pm
 
Updated January 20, 2025 - 11:40 pm

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

Jevon Yapi, Sierra Vista: The senior hit three 3-pointers and finished with 20 points in the Mountain Lions’ 79-48 win over Basic.

Girls basketball

Avery Freeman, Shadow Ridge: The freshman recorded a game-high 28 points as the Mustangs defeated Faith Lutheran 60-50.

Emma Herpin, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored 27 points in the Crusaders’ 60-50 loss to Shadow Ridge.

Amia McKinney, Durango: The senior logged 15 points and four rebounds in the Trailblazers’ 41-33 loss to Foothill.

Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore racked up 15 points, 12 rebounds, eight steals and seven assists to help the Spartans defeat Green Valley 47-18.

Aaliah Spaight, Bishop Gorman: The junior scored 15 points and the Gaels had four players in double figures to beat Coronado 67-27.

Flag football

Yolana Huff, Palo Verde: The sophomore completed 14 of 21 passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a 19-6 victory over Bishop Gorman.

Patricia Monacelli, Cadence: The sophomore had seven receptions for 117 yards and three TDs to lead the Cougars past Amplus Academy 34-0.

Kaylie Phillips, Liberty: The senior completed 17 of 24 passes for 203 yards and thee TDs in the Patriots’ 53-0 victory over Faith Lutheran.

Scores

Boys basketball

Sierra Vista 79, Basic 48

Girls basketball

Basic 40 Sierra Vista 33

Bishop Gorman 67, Coronado 27

Centennial 81, Piedmont (Calif.) 66

Cimarron-Memorial 47, Green Valley 18

Foothill 41, Durango 33

Shadow Ridge 60, Faith Lutheran 50

Flag football

Cadence 34, Amplus Academy 0

Centennial 48, Cheyenne 0

Liberty 53, Faith Lutheran 0

Mojave 18, Basic 0

Palo Verde 19, Bishop Gorman 6

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

