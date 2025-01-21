Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Sierra Vista guard Jevon Yapi (1) lays up the ball during a basketball game at Basic Academy on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Basic guard JaMari Cottingham (11) drives the ball against Sierra Vista during a basketball game at Basic Academy on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

■ Jevon Yapi, Sierra Vista: The senior hit three 3-pointers and finished with 20 points in the Mountain Lions’ 79-48 win over Basic.

Girls basketball

■ Avery Freeman, Shadow Ridge: The freshman recorded a game-high 28 points as the Mustangs defeated Faith Lutheran 60-50.

■ Emma Herpin, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored 27 points in the Crusaders’ 60-50 loss to Shadow Ridge.

■ Amia McKinney, Durango: The senior logged 15 points and four rebounds in the Trailblazers’ 41-33 loss to Foothill.

■ Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore racked up 15 points, 12 rebounds, eight steals and seven assists to help the Spartans defeat Green Valley 47-18.

■ Aaliah Spaight, Bishop Gorman: The junior scored 15 points and the Gaels had four players in double figures to beat Coronado 67-27.

Flag football

■ Yolana Huff, Palo Verde: The sophomore completed 14 of 21 passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a 19-6 victory over Bishop Gorman.

■ Patricia Monacelli, Cadence: The sophomore had seven receptions for 117 yards and three TDs to lead the Cougars past Amplus Academy 34-0.

■ Kaylie Phillips, Liberty: The senior completed 17 of 24 passes for 203 yards and thee TDs in the Patriots’ 53-0 victory over Faith Lutheran.

Scores

Boys basketball

Sierra Vista 79, Basic 48

Girls basketball

Basic 40 Sierra Vista 33

Bishop Gorman 67, Coronado 27

Centennial 81, Piedmont (Calif.) 66

Cimarron-Memorial 47, Green Valley 18

Foothill 41, Durango 33

Shadow Ridge 60, Faith Lutheran 50

Flag football

Cadence 34, Amplus Academy 0

Centennial 48, Cheyenne 0

Liberty 53, Faith Lutheran 0

Mojave 18, Basic 0

Palo Verde 19, Bishop Gorman 6

