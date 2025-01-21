Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
High school scores, top performances:
Boys basketball
■ Jevon Yapi, Sierra Vista: The senior hit three 3-pointers and finished with 20 points in the Mountain Lions’ 79-48 win over Basic.
Girls basketball
■ Avery Freeman, Shadow Ridge: The freshman recorded a game-high 28 points as the Mustangs defeated Faith Lutheran 60-50.
■ Emma Herpin, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored 27 points in the Crusaders’ 60-50 loss to Shadow Ridge.
■ Amia McKinney, Durango: The senior logged 15 points and four rebounds in the Trailblazers’ 41-33 loss to Foothill.
■ Jasmine Ponce, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore racked up 15 points, 12 rebounds, eight steals and seven assists to help the Spartans defeat Green Valley 47-18.
■ Aaliah Spaight, Bishop Gorman: The junior scored 15 points and the Gaels had four players in double figures to beat Coronado 67-27.
Flag football
■ Yolana Huff, Palo Verde: The sophomore completed 14 of 21 passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a 19-6 victory over Bishop Gorman.
■ Patricia Monacelli, Cadence: The sophomore had seven receptions for 117 yards and three TDs to lead the Cougars past Amplus Academy 34-0.
■ Kaylie Phillips, Liberty: The senior completed 17 of 24 passes for 203 yards and thee TDs in the Patriots’ 53-0 victory over Faith Lutheran.
Scores
Boys basketball
Sierra Vista 79, Basic 48
Girls basketball
Basic 40 Sierra Vista 33
Bishop Gorman 67, Coronado 27
Centennial 81, Piedmont (Calif.) 66
Cimarron-Memorial 47, Green Valley 18
Foothill 41, Durango 33
Shadow Ridge 60, Faith Lutheran 50
Flag football
Cadence 34, Amplus Academy 0
Centennial 48, Cheyenne 0
Liberty 53, Faith Lutheran 0
Mojave 18, Basic 0
Palo Verde 19, Bishop Gorman 6
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal