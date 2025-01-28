Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Palo Verde's Samantha Manzo (26) runs the ball during a flag football game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

■ Jaeden Alexander, Del Sol: The junior logged 27 points and 13 rebounds in the Dragons’ 96-52 loss to Legacy.

■ Noah Brosier, Sierra Vista: The senior scored 14 points to help the Mountain Lions hold off a late Clark rally for a 65-56 win.

■ Da’Quan Brown, Green Valley: The senior nailed seven 3-pointers and finished with 35 points as the Gators rallied from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Basic 76-72 in overtime.

■ Imry Johnson, Faith Lutheran: The senior led a balanced scoring attack with 14 points as the Crusaders defeated Bonanza 69-48.

■ Roderick Johnson, Losee: The senior finished with 29 points in the Lions’ 74-28 win over Amplus Academy.

■ Xavier Shufford, Valley: The senior scored 23 points to lead the Vikings past Sunrise Mountain 102-74.

Girls basketball

■ Leah George, Bishop Gorman: The senior scored a game-high 14 points as the Gaels cruised to a 73-20 victory over Arbor View.

■ Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The junior posted 29 points in the Mountain Lions’ 55-17 victory over Silverado.

Flag football

■ Zoe David, Las Vegas: The sophomore carried seven times for 102 yards and three TD to help the Wildcats beat Silverado 33-12.

■ Jayla Elberg, Tech: The junior had four catches for 65 yards and a TD, and returned one of her two interceptions for a score in the Roadrunners’ 34-12 win over Green Valley.

■ Alexis Manzo, Palo Verde: The senior finished with 114 yards and three TDs on eight receptions to help the Panthers roll to a 32-0 win over Shadow Ridge.

■ Allie Peralta, Desert Oasis: The junior had two TD catches, 10 tackles and an interception to lead the Diamondbacks past Bishop Gorman 39-19.

■ Jianna Reyes, Liberty: The senior completed 17 of 25 passes for 210 yards and two TDs in the Patriots’ 53-25 victory over Centennial.

Scores

Boys basketball

Amplus Academy 74, Losee 28

Faith Lutheran 69, Bonanza 48

Green Valley 76, Basic 72 (OT)

Legacy 96, Del Sol 52

Liberty Baptist 48, Beaver Dam 47

Moapa Valley 70, GV Christian 62

Sierra Vista 65, Clark 56

Sky Pointe 71, Cheyenne 58

Tonopah 45, Indian Springs 42

Valley 102, Sunrise Mountain 74

Girls basketball

Bishop Gorman 73, Arbor View 20

Cadence 49, Coral Academy 25

Democracy Prep 70, Spring Valley 31

Moapa Valley 66, GV Christian 25

Sierra Vista 55, Silverado 17

Valley 46, Cheyenne 18

Flag football

Desert Oasis 39, Bishop Gorman 19

Las Vegas 33, Silverado 12

Liberty 53, Centennial 25

Palo Verde 32, Shadow Ridge 0

Tech 34, Green Valley 12

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal