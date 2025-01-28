Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Boys basketball
■ Jaeden Alexander, Del Sol: The junior logged 27 points and 13 rebounds in the Dragons’ 96-52 loss to Legacy.
■ Noah Brosier, Sierra Vista: The senior scored 14 points to help the Mountain Lions hold off a late Clark rally for a 65-56 win.
■ Da’Quan Brown, Green Valley: The senior nailed seven 3-pointers and finished with 35 points as the Gators rallied from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Basic 76-72 in overtime.
■ Imry Johnson, Faith Lutheran: The senior led a balanced scoring attack with 14 points as the Crusaders defeated Bonanza 69-48.
■ Roderick Johnson, Losee: The senior finished with 29 points in the Lions’ 74-28 win over Amplus Academy.
■ Xavier Shufford, Valley: The senior scored 23 points to lead the Vikings past Sunrise Mountain 102-74.
Girls basketball
■ Leah George, Bishop Gorman: The senior scored a game-high 14 points as the Gaels cruised to a 73-20 victory over Arbor View.
■ Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The junior posted 29 points in the Mountain Lions’ 55-17 victory over Silverado.
Flag football
■ Zoe David, Las Vegas: The sophomore carried seven times for 102 yards and three TD to help the Wildcats beat Silverado 33-12.
■ Jayla Elberg, Tech: The junior had four catches for 65 yards and a TD, and returned one of her two interceptions for a score in the Roadrunners’ 34-12 win over Green Valley.
■ Alexis Manzo, Palo Verde: The senior finished with 114 yards and three TDs on eight receptions to help the Panthers roll to a 32-0 win over Shadow Ridge.
■ Allie Peralta, Desert Oasis: The junior had two TD catches, 10 tackles and an interception to lead the Diamondbacks past Bishop Gorman 39-19.
■ Jianna Reyes, Liberty: The senior completed 17 of 25 passes for 210 yards and two TDs in the Patriots’ 53-25 victory over Centennial.
Scores
Boys basketball
Amplus Academy 74, Losee 28
Faith Lutheran 69, Bonanza 48
Green Valley 76, Basic 72 (OT)
Legacy 96, Del Sol 52
Liberty Baptist 48, Beaver Dam 47
Moapa Valley 70, GV Christian 62
Sierra Vista 65, Clark 56
Sky Pointe 71, Cheyenne 58
Tonopah 45, Indian Springs 42
Valley 102, Sunrise Mountain 74
Girls basketball
Bishop Gorman 73, Arbor View 20
Cadence 49, Coral Academy 25
Democracy Prep 70, Spring Valley 31
Moapa Valley 66, GV Christian 25
Sierra Vista 55, Silverado 17
Valley 46, Cheyenne 18
Flag football
Desert Oasis 39, Bishop Gorman 19
Las Vegas 33, Silverado 12
Liberty 53, Centennial 25
Palo Verde 32, Shadow Ridge 0
Tech 34, Green Valley 12
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal