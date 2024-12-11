NBA Cup brings high school basketball showcases to Las Vegas

Some of the top high school basketball players in the nation will play in two events this weekend in conjunction with the NBA Cup being held at T-Mobile Arena.

United States' Stephen Curry, center, greets Kiyan Anthony, left, and Carmelo Anthony, after the United States defeated Brazil in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Coronado senior Mason Abittan (10) attempts a shot during the high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The teams will compete in a pair of events Friday through Monday — the Elite Youth Basketball League Scholastic Showcase, and the Chosen-1’s Invitational hosted by LeBron James — the NBA and Nike announced Wednesday.

The games will take place at T-Mobile Arena, Dolby Live at Park MGM and Bishop Gorman High School.

Four local teams — the Bishop Gorman boys and girls and the Coronado and Democracy Prep boys — will play in the Chosen 1’s Invitational at Dolby Live. Tickets are free and available via Ticketmaster.

Notable prospects playing in the EYBL event include Chris Cenac (Link Academy), former NBA star Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony (Long Island Lutheran), Dwayne Aristode (Brewster Academy), Davis Fogle (AZ Compass Prep), CJ Ingram (Montverde Academy) and Chidi Nwigwe (Sunrise Christian Academy).

Seven of the games over the weekend will be broadcast on the NBA app, including the Bishop Gorman girls against Sierra Canyon (California) at 7 p.m. Saturday and the Coronado boys against Sierra Canyon at 9 p.m. Saturday.

More than 230 NBA and WNBA players have previously played in the EYBL, with 13 teams in the traveling league being sponsored by NBA players.

The NBA Cup is the league’s second in-season tournament, which culminates in Las Vegas with the semifinals Saturday and final Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

