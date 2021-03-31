67°F
Nevada Preps

Nevada football coaches learn from Raiders, UNLV in free clinic

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2021 - 6:04 pm
 
UNLV football head coach Marcus Arroyo attends a press conference to announce his first recruit ...
UNLV football head coach Marcus Arroyo attends a press conference to announce his first recruiting class at UNLV's Fertitta Football Complex in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks up at the scoreboard in the fourth quarter of an ...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks up at the scoreboard in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders and UNLV hosted a virtual coaching clinic to help high school coaches throughout Nevada.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo discussed team building, X’s and O’s stategy, leadership and other football fundamentals with 70 Nevada high school coaches.

The two-hour presentation also included Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, Raiders defensive line coordinator Rod Marinelli, UNLV offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas and UNLV defensive coordinator Peter Hansen.

