Nevada football coaches learn from Raiders, UNLV in free clinic
The Raiders and UNLV hosted a virtual coaching clinic to help high school coaches throughout Nevada.
The Raiders and UNLV hosted a virtual coaching clinic to help high school coaches throughout Nevada.
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo discussed team building, X’s and O’s stategy, leadership and other football fundamentals with 70 Nevada high school coaches.
The two-hour presentation also included Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, Raiders defensive line coordinator Rod Marinelli, UNLV offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas and UNLV defensive coordinator Peter Hansen.