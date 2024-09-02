Nevada Preps notebook: Clark girls golfer shines at Angel Park

A lot happened in high school tennis, cross country and girls golf last week, including a Clark standout winning a tournament at Angel Park.

Clark’s Alliah Jordan drives her ball down the fairway during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match at Angel Park Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark girls golfer Alliah Jordan had the magic touch Aug. 28 in the girls 5A Mountain League match at Angel Park. Jordan ran away from the field, shooting 2-under 69 for the individual victory.

Bishop Gorman’s Moriah Wayman was a distant second at 4-over. Sierra Vista’s Nya Palmer was third at 5-over.

Bishop Gorman won the team tournament at 26-over 310. Clark finished five strokes back to take second. Shadow Ridge finished third at 100-over.

Mountain League action resumes Wednesday at Painted Desert.

In the Class 5A Desert League match Aug. 28, Faith Lutheran’s Maddie Perez shot 5-under 67 to win at Highland Falls.

Coronado’s Grace Oh placed second at 3-under. Teammate Sophia Medlin finished third at 2-under.

Oh and Medlin’s strong performances helped the Cougars win the team championship at 7-over 295. Palo Verde was second at 310. Faith Lutheran finished third at 311.

Desert League play resumes Sept. 25 at Anthem.

Boys tennis

Aug. 28 was a memorable day for Grant Lee and the Coronado boys tennis team.

Lee went 3-0 in singles play to help the Cougars defeat two-time defending Class 5A state champion Palo Verde 12-6. It was the Panthers’ first regular-season loss since 2022.

The doubles team of David Raiter and Anthony Polis also went 3-0 on the day. Coronado improved to 3-0 and is the only undefeated team remaining in the 5A Southern League. Palo Verde dropped to 2-1.

Boulder City had a strong week in 3A action, moving to 3-0 after defeating Sloan Canyon 14-4 and Cimarron-Memorial 10-9. The Eagles are the last unbeaten team in the 3A Southern League.

Girls tennis

The Palo Verde girls team defeated Coronado 12-6 on Aug. 24 to remain tied for first in the 5A Southern League with Clark. Both teams are 3-0 and will square off at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Palo Verde.

The Chargers defeated Shadow Ridge 12-6 on Aug. 24.

In 3A action, Pahrump Valley continued to dominate opponents by defeating Legacy and Chaparral. Boulder City also remains unbeaten at 3-0.

Boys cross country

Desert Oasis’ Kenan Dagge turned in another impressive performance Saturday, winning the Palo Verde Labor Day Invitational at Sig Rogich Middle School. Dagge, who also won the Red Rock Running Company Invitational on Aug. 24, covered the hilly 5-kilometer course in 16:24.

Green Valley’s Andrew Poirer was second in 16:43. Desert Oasis’ Jayden Jackson finished in 16:54 to place third.

The Diamondbacks had four runners finish in the top eight and claimed the team title. The Gators were second and Tech was third.

At Chandler, Ariz., Faith Lutheran’s Logan Scott covered the 5K course in 16:06 on Saturday to place fourth in the senior race of the Chandler XC Invitational. The race featured over 100 runners from schools in Arizona and throughout the Southwest.

David Azuelo of Shadow Ridge finished 15th in 17:33. Faith Lutheran’s Devin Hardin was 55th in 19:48.

In the junior race featuring almost 200 runners, Faith Lutheran’s Anderson Brady finished second in 15:37. Teammate Yeager Logan was 58th in 19:16.

Girls cross country

Green Valley’s MaryJane Gutierrez-Hess won the girls race at the Palo Verde Labor Day Invitational, finishing the 5K event in 20:45.

Palo Verde’s Katelyn Johnson was second in 21:15. Clark’s Vianey Toledo placed third in 21:40.

The Panthers had five runners in the top 16 to finish atop the team scoreboard. Western was second and Desert Oasis was third.

