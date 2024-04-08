65°F
Nevada Preps

Nevada Preps rankings: New No. 1 emerges in 5A softball

Coronado’s Paisley Magdaleno celebrates after her team made an out during a high school ...
Coronado’s Paisley Magdaleno celebrates after her team made an out during a high school softball game against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High school on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2024 - 12:07 pm
 

Southern Nevada high school rankings

Records through Sunday

Baseball

Class 5A

1. Las Vegas High (17-2-1)

2. Basic (15-3)

3. Faith Lutheran (13-6)

4. Bishop Gorman (10-6)

5. Palo Verde (14-7)

Class 4A

1. Sierra Vista (13-4)

2. Legacy (11-3)

3. Tech (16-3)

4. Cheyenne (17-0)

5. Durango (11-6)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (12-1)

2. The Meadows (12-5)

3. Pahrump Valley (10-10)

4. Mater East (12-6)

5. Moapa Valley (9-9)

Games to watch

All games at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Palo Verde at Faith Lutheran

Foothill at Shadow Ridge

Liberty at Centennial

Wednesday

Tech at Cheyenne

Thursday

Desert Oasis at Arbor View

Basic at Spring Valley

Friday

Faith Lutheran at Las Vegas

Arbor View at Green Valley

Durango at The Meadows

Saturday

Liberty at Basic, 1 p.m.

Softball

Class 5A

1. Coronado (9-1)

2. Shadow Ridge (10-4)

3. Palo Verde (11-3)

4. Centennial (15-6-1)

5. Liberty (8-3)

Class 4A

1. Doral Academy (10-6)

2. Foothill (8-5)

3. Rancho (6-2)

4. Basic (7-6)

5. Desert Oasis (6-6)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (18-0-1)

2. Pahrump Valley (8-3)

3. Boulder City (10-6)

4. Moapa Valley (13-8)

5. SLAM Academy (9-1)

Games to watch

All games at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Coronado at Liberty

Shadow Ridge at Centennial

Palo Verde at Green Valley

Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Sierra Vista at Doral Academy

Mojave at Foothill

Thursday

Palo Verde at Centennial

Shadow Ridge at Liberty

Arbor View at Green Valley

Friday

Basic at Doral Academy

Boys volleyball

Class 5A

1. Palo Verde (21-2)

2. Coronado (9-2)

3. Arbor View (16-5)

4. Green Valley (21-7)

5. Shadow Ridge (12-7)

Class 4A

1. Mojave (10-5)

2. Legacy (9-6)

3. Bishop Gorman (8-4)

4. Basic (9-9)

5. Sky Pointe (11-8)

Class 3A

1. Boulder City (12-3)

2. Valley (13-6)

3. Virgin Valley (9-8)

4. Coral Academy (8-8)

5. Moapa Valley (8-10)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Sierra Vista at Centennial

Arbor View at Desert Oasis

Mojave at Green Valley, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Coronado at Arbor View

Shadow Ridge at Green Valley

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal

