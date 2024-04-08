Nevada Preps rankings: New No. 1 emerges in 5A softball
There’s a new No. 1 team in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A softball rankings. See who got the top spot and where teams fell in baseball and boys volleyball.
Southern Nevada high school rankings
Records through Sunday
Baseball
Class 5A
1. Las Vegas High (17-2-1)
2. Basic (15-3)
3. Faith Lutheran (13-6)
4. Bishop Gorman (10-6)
5. Palo Verde (14-7)
Class 4A
1. Sierra Vista (13-4)
2. Legacy (11-3)
3. Tech (16-3)
4. Cheyenne (17-0)
5. Durango (11-6)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (12-1)
2. The Meadows (12-5)
3. Pahrump Valley (10-10)
4. Mater East (12-6)
5. Moapa Valley (9-9)
Games to watch
All games at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Palo Verde at Faith Lutheran
Foothill at Shadow Ridge
Liberty at Centennial
Wednesday
Tech at Cheyenne
Thursday
Desert Oasis at Arbor View
Basic at Spring Valley
Friday
Faith Lutheran at Las Vegas
Arbor View at Green Valley
Durango at The Meadows
Saturday
Liberty at Basic, 1 p.m.
Softball
Class 5A
1. Coronado (9-1)
2. Shadow Ridge (10-4)
3. Palo Verde (11-3)
4. Centennial (15-6-1)
5. Liberty (8-3)
Class 4A
1. Doral Academy (10-6)
2. Foothill (8-5)
3. Rancho (6-2)
4. Basic (7-6)
5. Desert Oasis (6-6)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (18-0-1)
2. Pahrump Valley (8-3)
3. Boulder City (10-6)
4. Moapa Valley (13-8)
5. SLAM Academy (9-1)
Games to watch
All games at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Coronado at Liberty
Shadow Ridge at Centennial
Palo Verde at Green Valley
Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Sierra Vista at Doral Academy
Mojave at Foothill
Thursday
Palo Verde at Centennial
Shadow Ridge at Liberty
Arbor View at Green Valley
Friday
Basic at Doral Academy
Boys volleyball
Class 5A
1. Palo Verde (21-2)
2. Coronado (9-2)
3. Arbor View (16-5)
4. Green Valley (21-7)
5. Shadow Ridge (12-7)
Class 4A
1. Mojave (10-5)
2. Legacy (9-6)
3. Bishop Gorman (8-4)
4. Basic (9-9)
5. Sky Pointe (11-8)
Class 3A
1. Boulder City (12-3)
2. Valley (13-6)
3. Virgin Valley (9-8)
4. Coral Academy (8-8)
5. Moapa Valley (8-10)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Sierra Vista at Centennial
Arbor View at Desert Oasis
Mojave at Green Valley, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Coronado at Arbor View
Shadow Ridge at Green Valley
Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal