No. 1 Coronado defeats No. 5 Arbor View in girls soccer — PHOTOS
Coronado, last year’s Class 5A state champion, claimed a home win against Arbor View in a girls soccer match Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.
Coronado, ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, claimed a 2-1 home victory over No. 5 Arbor View in a girls soccer match Tuesday.
The Cougars (5-0, 1-0 5A Southern League) won the 5A state title last season.
Coronado next hosts Palo Verde at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and Arbor View (0-1, 0-1) plays at Bonanza at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.