90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

No. 1 Coronado defeats No. 5 Arbor View in girls soccer — PHOTOS

Coronado defender Ella Schultz kicks to score on Arbor View during a high school soccer game on ...
Coronado defender Ella Schultz kicks to score on Arbor View during a high school soccer game on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Allison Kleiner, center left, and Cate Gusick (20) celebrate Kleiner’s ...
Coronado’s Allison Kleiner, center left, and Cate Gusick (20) celebrate Kleiner’s goal during a high school soccer game against Arbor View on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Dakotta Larkin (20) and Coronado’s Josie Poniewaz vie for the ball d ...
Arbor View’s Dakotta Larkin (20) and Coronado’s Josie Poniewaz vie for the ball during a high school soccer game on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado midfielder Allison Kleiner (14) kicks the ball up the field against Arbor View defende ...
Coronado midfielder Allison Kleiner (14) kicks the ball up the field against Arbor View defender Cadence Atkins (6) during a high school soccer game on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View defender Natalie Simon (10) works against Coronado forward Jordyn Gogna while she at ...
Arbor View defender Natalie Simon (10) works against Coronado forward Jordyn Gogna while she attempts a goal during a high school soccer game on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View forward Danielle Morales, left, and Coronado defender Paige Baptist, center, brace t ...
Arbor View forward Danielle Morales, left, and Coronado defender Paige Baptist, center, brace themselves for a collision with Coronado goaltender Emma Duda as she’s saves the ball during a high school soccer game on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado forward Abby Obregon, right, celebrates a goal with forward Jazmine McCallum, center, ...
Coronado forward Abby Obregon, right, celebrates a goal with forward Jazmine McCallum, center, during a high school soccer game against Arbor View on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View goalkeeper Emily Marks, right, saves the ball against Coronado during a high school ...
Arbor View goalkeeper Emily Marks, right, saves the ball against Coronado during a high school soccer game on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Paige Baptista (13) and Arbor View’s Layla Lindsey (7) race for the ba ...
Coronado’s Paige Baptista (13) and Arbor View’s Layla Lindsey (7) race for the ball during a high school soccer game on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado forward Jazmine McCallum (21) takes the ball up the field during a high school soccer ...
Coronado forward Jazmine McCallum (21) takes the ball up the field during a high school soccer game against Arbor View on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Ella Schultz, left, and Arbor View’s Yalina Shah (11) jump for a heade ...
Coronado’s Ella Schultz, left, and Arbor View’s Yalina Shah (11) jump for a header during a high school soccer game on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado forward Jordyn Gogna (7) kicks the ball up the field while Arbor View defender Cadence ...
Coronado forward Jordyn Gogna (7) kicks the ball up the field while Arbor View defender Cadence Atkins (6) catches up to her during a high school soccer game on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado defender Emily McKinney (2) and Arbor View defender Cadence Atkins vie for the ball du ...
Coronado defender Emily McKinney (2) and Arbor View defender Cadence Atkins vie for the ball during a high school soccer game on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View goalkeeper Emily Marks (33) saves an attempted goal by Coronado forward Jazmine McCa ...
Arbor View goalkeeper Emily Marks (33) saves an attempted goal by Coronado forward Jazmine McCallum, left, during a high school soccer game on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado forward Jazmine McCallum eyes the ball during a high school soccer game against Arbor ...
Coronado forward Jazmine McCallum eyes the ball during a high school soccer game against Arbor View on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado defender Ella Schultz winds up for a kick against Arbor View midfielder Layla Lindsey ...
Coronado defender Ella Schultz winds up for a kick against Arbor View midfielder Layla Lindsey (7) during a high school soccer game on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado defender Cate Gusick winds up for a kick against Arbor View midfielder Sophia Sachs (4 ...
Coronado defender Cate Gusick winds up for a kick against Arbor View midfielder Sophia Sachs (4) during a high school soccer game on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado goaltender Emma Duda tips the ball for a save against Arbor View during a high school ...
Coronado goaltender Emma Duda tips the ball for a save against Arbor View during a high school soccer game on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado goaltender Emma Duda makes a save against Arbor View during a high school soccer game ...
Coronado goaltender Emma Duda makes a save against Arbor View during a high school soccer game on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Coronado’s Allison Kleiner, center left, and Cate Gusick (20) celebrate Kleiner’s ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Sierra Vista midfielder Leon Mesic (7) moves the ball up the field during the high school socce ...
No. 1 Sierra Vista defeats Basic in boys soccer — PHOTOS
Sierra Vista senior Lazzar Ramos (10) and Basic junior Jeff Sesock (23) compete for the ball du ...
High school top performances, scores for August 19
Bishop Gorman running back Jonathan Coar (21) runs through an attempted Kahuku tackle during th ...
Prep rankings: Bishop Gorman, Somerset-Losee top of class in football
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2024 - 8:25 pm
 

Coronado, ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, claimed a 2-1 home victory over No. 5 Arbor View in a girls soccer match Tuesday.

The Cougars (5-0, 1-0 5A Southern League) won the 5A state title last season.

Coronado next hosts Palo Verde at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and Arbor View (0-1, 0-1) plays at Bonanza at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST