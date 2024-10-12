No. 1 Gorman volleyball rolls past Faith Lutheran — PHOTOS

The Bishop Gorman girls volleyball team, the defending Class 5A state champion, continued its romp toward the playoffs with a road win Friday.

Bishop Gorman outside hitter Carsyn Stansberry (5) serves the ball during a volleyball game between Faith Lutheran and Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Oct. 11 in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal).

Bishop Gorman Ellie Prindl (7) digs the ball during a volleyball game between Faith Lutheran and Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Oct. 11 in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal).

Bishop Gorman outside hitter Brooklynn Williams (12) prepares to serve the ball during a volleyball game between Faith Lutheran and Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Oct. 11 in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal).

Bishop Gorman outside hitter Carsyn Stansberry (5) celebrates after a set-point score during a volleyball game between Faith Lutheran and Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Oct. 11 in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal).

Faith Lutheran middle blocker Andrea Romero-Agosto (16) serves the ball during a volleyball game between Faith Lutheran and Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Oct. 11 in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal).

Faith Lutheran’s K Sawyer (2) sets the ball during a volleyball game between Faith Lutheran and Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Oct. 11 in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal).

Bishop Gorman head coach Gregg Nunley coaches his team during a time-out during a volleyball game between Faith Lutheran and Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Oct. 11 in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal).

Bishop Gorman Chloe Lopez (13) serves the ball during a volleyball game between Faith Lutheran and Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Oct. 11 in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal).

Bishop Gorman outside hitter Brooklynn Williams (12) reacts after Bishop Gorman scored a point during a volleyball game between Faith Lutheran and Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Oct. 11 in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal).

Bishop Gorman Ellie Prindl (7) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Faith Lutheran and Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Oct. 11 in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal).

Faith Lutheran Sienna Lopez (14) celebrates after Faith Lutheran scored point during a volleyball game between Faith Lutheran and Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Oct. 11 in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal).

Faith Lutheran huddles up after the first set during a volleyball game between Faith Lutheran and Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Oct. 11 in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal).

Faith Lutheran Sienna Lopez (14) digs the ball during a volleyball game between Faith Lutheran and Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Oct. 11 in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal).

Bishop Gorman outside hitter Brooklynn Williams (12) serves the ball during a volleyball game between Faith Lutheran and Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Oct. 11 in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal).

Faith Lutheran middle blocker Abby Keyes (10) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Faith Lutheran and Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Oct. 11 in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal).

Bishop Gorman outside hitter Brooklynn Williams (12) celebrates with her team during a volleyball game between Faith Lutheran and Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Oct. 11 in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal).

The Bishop Gorman girls volleyball team has looked the part as the defending Class 5A state champion.

On Friday night, even without one of their top contributors, the Gaels continued their dominance.

Playing without Pitt commit Ayanna Watson, Bishop Gorman, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s 5A rankings, still managed a 25-19, 25-8, 25-22 sweep at Faith Lutheran.

Without Watson, the Gaels (21-8, 9-0 5A Desert League) turned to their other Pitt commit, Trinity Thompson, to lead the team past the Crusaders (16-16, 4-5).

Thompson finished with 36 assists. Gorman opened the match on a 9-3 run, with Thompson assisting on five of those points.

Senior Brooklynn Williams led the way with 16 kills. Of Thompson’s 13 first-set assists, seven went to Williams.

Gorman coach Gregg Nunley explained how important Thompson is when the Gaels aren’t at full strength.

“She’s an incredible player,” he said. “Her volleyball IQ is super high. She makes great choices and has the athleticism to back it up. We’re blessed to have her.”

After winning the first set, Gorman made sure not to let up in the second, starting the set on a 9-2 run. Following a timeout from Faith Lutheran, Gorman went on a 16-5 run to end the set, helped by unforced errors from the Crusaders.

Faith Lutheran battled in the third set, but Gorman went on a 4-0 run to go up 17-12 and never looked back.

With the victory, Gorman is one step closer to securing the top seed in the 5A Southern Region playoffs.

Nunley says now is the time for his team to not forget about its goals for the season.

“We’re just keeping the kids motivated in practice,” he said. “We’re always talking about our goals. Everything we do is goal-driven.”