No. 1 Gorman wins 5A Division I title over Liberty

Senior quarterback Micah Alejado scored four touchdowns as No. 1 Bishop Gorman defeated Liberty to win the Class 5A Division I state title.

Bishop Gorman defensive back Myles Baker (39) celebrates a big hit on Liberty during the first half of a Class 5A Division I high school football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Audric Harris (2) carries the ball while Liberty’s Louden Williams (8) works against him during the first half of a Class 5A Division I high school football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman celebrates tight end Elija Lofton’s (9) touchdown during the first half of a Class 5A Division I high school football state championship game against Liberty at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman captain Elija Lofton, right, and quarterback Melvin Spicer IV embrace before the Class 5A Division I high school football state championship game against Liberty at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman tight end Elija Lofton (9) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a Class 5A Division I high school football state championship game against Liberty at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

For a brief moment early in Tuesday night’s Class 5A Division I state championship, Liberty held an early advantage over Bishop Gorman.

The Patriots’ defense recovered a fumble deep in Gorman territory on the game’s first drive and scored an early field goal. But with Gorman’s lightning-quick offense, no leads are safe, especially when its special teams help out, too.

Gorman struck on its next drive on an 82-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Micah Alejado to tight end Elija Lofton. Its lead grew after returning a blocked punt for a touchdown on Liberty’s following possession, as the energy generated by a potential upset quickly faded away from the Patriots’ rambunctious support section.

It wouldn’t get any closer, as Gorman, ranked No. 1 nationally by MaxPreps and USA Today, rolled to a 56-11 victory over Liberty to win the 5A Division I title at Allegiant Stadium.

It’s Gorman’s 20th football state title, second-most in the state to Pahranagat Valley’s 23. The Gaels have won 13 of the last 14 titles in the state’s top classification, and they are 4-0 against Liberty in state title matchups.

Gorman (12-0) is in the driver’s seat to win its fourth national championship after winning three straight from 2014-2016. The final high school football national rankings for MaxPreps or USA Today will not be released until after the middle of December when all states have finished their football seasons.

Alejado completed seven of nine passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. Lofton caught touchdowns of 82 and 38 yards, and Audric Harris added a 27-yard catch in the first half.

Gorman’s defense held Liberty (10-3) to 72 yards of offense in the first half.

Liberty had life on its opening drive of the second half as the Patriots drove 64 yards on 11 plays in nearly five minutes, and running back Isaiah Lauofo scored their first touchdown on a 7-yard run. The Patriots converted a 2-point conversion to cut the deficit to 27-11.

The Gaels went into their bag of tricks to respond as Alejado threw a lateral pass to Lofton, who found a wide-open Derek Meadows in the back corner of the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown pass.

Lofton added a 1-yard touchdown run and successfully rushed in the 2-point conversion shortly after when Gorman forced and recovered a fumble on the kickoff to grow its lead to 41-11 late in the third quarter. Alejado added a 17-yard touchdown run in the fourth to trigger the running clock.

Gorman’s second play from scrimmage was almost a touchdown, but a block in the back negated what would have been a 75-yard touchdown pass. On the next play, Gaels running back Micah Kaapana fumbled and Liberty recovered at Gorman’s 32-yard line.

Liberty reached the Gorman 5-yard line, but the Gaels stuffed Lauofo on first and goal, and broke up a pair of quarterback Tyrese Smith’s passes as the Patriots settled for a 23-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Alejado hit Lofton on Gorman’s third play of the ensuing drive to take the lead 7-3. Its lead grew after blocking a Liberty punt on the following possession, which Collins Trainor recovered and ran in for a score.

The rout was on as Gorman’s defense forced a three-and-out on Liberty’s next possession, and Alejado connected with Audric Harris on a 27-yard touchdown pass.

Liberty drove into Gorman territory, but the Gaels tackled Smith for a loss on first down and broke up a pair of passes, including one on fourth down by Keytrin Harris to force a turnover on downs.

Alejado and Lofton connected again on a 38-yard score with just over two minutes left before halftime as Gorman went into the halftime with a 27-3 lead after a missed extra point.

